Genmab Announces Financial Results for the First Nine Months of 2020

Novartis granted U.S. FDA approval for Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in relapsing multiple sclerosis

Janssen and European Myeloma Network achieved positive topline results from Phase 3 APOLLO study of daratumumab in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma

Janssen was granted U.S. FDA approval for DARZALEX (daratumumab) in combination with carfilzomib and dexamethasone in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma based on Phase 3 CANDOR study

DARZALEX net sales increased 35% compared to the first nine months of 2019 to USD 2,937 million, resulting in royalty income of DKK 2,898 million for the first nine months of 2020

Genmab commenced binding arbitration of two matters under daratumumab license agreement with Janssen

·Announcement of plan to transition Arzerra (ofatumumab) to an oncology access program for chronic lymphocytic leukemia patients in the U.S.

“Genmab continued to deliver on the promise of improving the lives of patients, with multiple regulatory milestones for Genmab-created products under development by our partners, including the exciting U.S. FDA’s approval of Kesimpta and the 8th U.S. FDA approval for DARZALEX,” said Jan van de Winkel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Genmab. “During the first nine months of 2020, with our solid financial footing Genmab has continued its focused investment in advancing its proprietary antibody product pipeline and building its capabilities as we evolve into a fully integrated biotech.”

Financial Performance First Nine Months of 2020

Revenue was DKK 8,067 million in the first nine months of 2020 compared to DKK 2,405 million in the first nine months of 2019. The increase of DKK 5,662 million, or 235%, was primarily driven by the upfront payment from AbbVie pursuant to our new collaboration announced in June and higher DARZALEX royalties.

Net sales of DARZALEX by Janssen Biotech Inc. (Janssen) were USD 2,937 million in the first nine months of 2020 compared to USD 2,168 million in the first nine months of 2019, an increase of USD 769 million, or 35%.

Operating expenses were DKK 2,641 million in the first nine months of 2020 compared to DKK 1,943 million in the first nine months of 2019. The increase of DKK 698 million, or 36%, was driven by the advancement of epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) and DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB, additional investments in our product pipeline, and the increase in new employees to support the expansion of our product pipeline.

Operating income was DKK 5,426 million in the first nine months of 2020 compared to DKK 462 million in the first nine months of 2019. The increase of DKK 4,964 million was driven by higher revenue, which was partly offset by increased operating expenses.

Outlook