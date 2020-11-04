 

Genmab Announces Financial Results for the First Nine Months of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.11.2020, 17:04  |  98   |   |   

November 4, 2020; Copenhagen, Denmark;
Interim Report for the First Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Highlights

  • Novartis granted U.S. FDA approval for Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in relapsing multiple sclerosis
  • Janssen and European Myeloma Network achieved positive topline results from Phase 3 APOLLO study of daratumumab in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma
  • Janssen was granted U.S. FDA approval for DARZALEX (daratumumab) in combination with carfilzomib and dexamethasone in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma based on Phase 3 CANDOR study
  • DARZALEX net sales increased 35% compared to the first nine months of 2019 to USD 2,937 million, resulting in royalty income of DKK 2,898 million for the first nine months of 2020
  • Genmab commenced binding arbitration of two matters under daratumumab license agreement with Janssen

      ·Announcement of plan to transition Arzerra (ofatumumab) to an oncology access program for chronic lymphocytic leukemia patients in the U.S.

“Genmab continued to deliver on the promise of improving the lives of patients, with multiple regulatory milestones for Genmab-created products under development by our partners, including the exciting U.S. FDA’s approval of Kesimpta and the 8th U.S. FDA approval for DARZALEX,” said Jan van de Winkel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Genmab. “During the first nine months of 2020, with our solid financial footing Genmab has continued its focused investment in advancing its proprietary antibody product pipeline and building its capabilities as we evolve into a fully integrated biotech.”

Financial Performance First Nine Months of 2020

  • Revenue was DKK 8,067 million in the first nine months of 2020 compared to DKK 2,405 million in the first nine months of 2019. The increase of DKK 5,662 million, or 235%, was primarily driven by the upfront payment from AbbVie pursuant to our new collaboration announced in June and higher DARZALEX royalties.
  • Net sales of DARZALEX by Janssen Biotech Inc. (Janssen) were USD 2,937 million in the first nine months of 2020 compared to USD 2,168 million in the first nine months of 2019, an increase of USD 769 million, or 35%.
  • Operating expenses were DKK 2,641 million in the first nine months of 2020 compared to DKK 1,943 million in the first nine months of 2019. The increase of DKK 698 million, or 36%, was driven by the advancement of epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) and DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB, additional investments in our product pipeline, and the increase in new employees to support the expansion of our product pipeline.
  • Operating income was DKK 5,426 million in the first nine months of 2020 compared to DKK 462 million in the first nine months of 2019. The increase of DKK 4,964 million was driven by higher revenue, which was partly offset by increased operating expenses.

Outlook

Seite 1 von 3
Genmab Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Genmab Announces Financial Results for the First Nine Months of 2020 November 4, 2020; Copenhagen, Denmark; Interim Report for the First Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Highlights Novartis granted U.S. FDA approval for Kesimpta (ofatumumab) in relapsing multiple sclerosisJanssen and European Myeloma Network …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2
Generex Announces the Signing of a Framework Agreement with The China CDC, Beijing Guoxin Haixiang ...
AMSECO signs LOI to acquire LithiumBank Resources
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
Cassava Sciences Announces Additional Clinical Data from a Phase 2b Study of Sumifilam in ...
Bombardier launches new EBI Sense digital service for predictive maintenance for rail signalling
Cameco reports third quarter results – well positioned with strengthened balance sheet, supported ...
IMPACT FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC CONTINUES. OUTLOOK CONFIRMED.
Novan Receives Approval to Transfer to Nasdaq Capital Market
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:13 Uhr
Genmab Announces Data to be Presented at 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
31.10.20
Biontech-Aktie: Wie das Unternehmen die Krebsmedizin revolutionieren könnte!
30.10.20
Genmab and ADC Therapeutics Announce Amended Agreement for Camidanlumab Tesirine (Cami)
21.10.20
Genmab Announces IFM, HOVON and Janssen Achieve Positive Topline Results in Second Part of Phase 3 CASSIOPEIA Study of Daratumumab in Multiple Myeloma at Pre-planned Interim Analysis
15.10.20
Genmab to Host Capital Markets Day
14.10.20
Genmab Announces Data to be Presented at SITC 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting
13.10.20
Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX (daratumumab) for Third Quarter of 2020
07.10.20
Grant of Restricted Stock Units and Warrants to Employees in Genmab