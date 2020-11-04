Freddie Mac Prices $1.2 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-119

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates ( K Certificates ), which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 10-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $1.2 billion in K Certificates (K-119 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about November 13, 2020.

Class Principal/Notional

Amount (mm) Weighted

Average Life

(Years) Spread

(bps) Coupon Yield Dollar Price A-1 $114.000 6.49 S+25 0.85000% 0.84288% $99.9975 A-2 $1,017.725 9.82 S+37 1.56600% 1.23378% $102.9960 A-M $146.865 9.88 S+42 1.29300% 1.28798% $99.9923 X1 $1,131.725 9.25 T+190 0.93316% 2.69913% $7.7084 XAM $146.865 9.63 T+170 1.13403% 2.52745% $9.9383 X3 $103.670 9.70 T+400 2.72703% 4.83273% $21.2428

Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.

Co-Managers: Bancroft Capital, LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., BofA Securities, Inc. and NatAlliance Securities

Rating Agencies: Fitch Ratings, Inc. and Kroll Bond Rating Agency, Inc.



The K-119 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2020-K119 Mortgage Trust (K119 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K119 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class D and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-119 Certificates.