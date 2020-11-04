 

Advances in Recycling Technology on Back of Government Regulations Keep Opportunities in Battery Recycling Market Buoyant, Market to Clock CAGR of ~10% during 2019 - 2027

Lead acid batteries are at the forefront of recycling technology market and the segment also accounted for the major share in 2018, massive pace of adoption of electric vehicles spur the demand 

Automotive industry a prominent contributor of spent battery source, mushrooming battery recycling facilities invigorate growth in Asia Pacific

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recycling and disposal of spent batteries are key concern for economies in the light of reducing environmental impact of battery industry as well as the mining of key minerals used in the battery making. They have framed numerous regulations, and stakeholders in the value chain are leaning on complying with those. This has spurred opening of new recycling plants and, more importantly, has fueled constant technological advances in older plants.

The automotive industry is a prominent generator of demand for battery recycling.

TMR analysts contend that rising use of lithium-ion batteries will consistently generate revenues in the battery recycling market. They further assert that it is imperative that stakeholders and governments should make concerted efforts to raise awareness about the importance of battery recycling and frame policies accordingly.

Asia Pacific and Europe will see rapid growth of recycling plants and spurt in number of e-waste management companies, which will help the battery recycling market to expand at CAGR of ~10% during 2019 – 2027. The forecast valuation by the end of the period is ~US$8 Bn.

Key Findings of Battery Recycling Market Report

  • The global valuation of the battery recycling market was pegged at US$ 3.45 Bn in 2018
  • Of the various types of battery chemistry, lead acid battery accounted for the leading share
  • Based on spent battery source, the automotive industry accounted for the major market share in 2018
  • Of the various end uses, extraction of materials held a promising share in the battery recycling market in 2018
  • Asia Pacific accounted for the leading share in the global battery recycling market
  • The Asia Pacific market is expected to garner at rapid growth rate during 2019 – 2027
  • Europe expected to be a remarkably attractive market

