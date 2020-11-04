 

DGAP-News Nanogate: First meeting of creditors confirms self-administration

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
04.11.2020, 17:30  |  67   |   |   

DGAP-News: NANOGATE SE / Key word(s): Insolvency
Nanogate: First meeting of creditors confirms self-administration

04.11.2020 / 17:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nanogate: First meeting of creditors confirms self-administration

Göttelborn, Germany, November 4, 2020. The first meeting of creditors (as a reporting and auditing meeting) of Nanogate SE today approved the continuation of the company's self-administration in the ongoing insolvency proceedings. Justice Counsellor Günter Staab was also confirmed as insolvency monitor. New appointments to the creditors' committee were also decided.

At the meeting in Sulzbach (Saarland), Nanogate SE also provided information on the current status of the insolvency proceedings: The company is currently reviewing the indicative and non-binding equity investment and takeover offers received as part of the investor process (see ad hoc announcement of 23 October 2020). The expressions of interest all provide for the preservation of the group's core business. The continuation of the investor process was decided by the creditors' meeting.

Following the meeting of creditors of Nanogate SE, the corresponding reporting and auditing meetings of the subsidiaries Nanogate Management Services GmbH, Nanogate PD Systems GmbH, Nanogate Neunkirchen GmbH, Nanogate Kierspe GmbH and Nanogate NRW GmbH took place. Here, too, both the company's self-administration and the insolvency monitor were confirmed. Business operations continue to run unchanged and undiminished at the locations concerned.

Contact

Christian Dose/Volker Siegert | WMP Finanzkommunikation GmbH
Phone +49 69 2475 689 491/490 | ir@nanogate.com

Nanogate SE | Zum Schacht 3 | 66287 Quierschied-Göttelborn
www.nanogate.com | twitter.com/nanogate_se

Nanogate SE

Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multifunctional components and surfaces. The Group employs around 1,800 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive). The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford, Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche and Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic and in India.

Seite 1 von 3
Nanogate Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: !!! NANOGATE !!! will zweistellig wachsen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Nanogate: First meeting of creditors confirms self-administration DGAP-News: NANOGATE SE / Key word(s): Insolvency Nanogate: First meeting of creditors confirms self-administration 04.11.2020 / 17:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Nanogate: First meeting of creditors …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
EQS-News: Relief stärkt sein Management Team mit Ernennung von J. Paul Waymack, M.D., Sc.D. als Berater
DGAP-Adhoc: secunet Security Networks AG: Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
EQS-News: Relief Appoints J. Paul Waymack, M.D., Sc.D. as Consultant to Strengthen Management Team
DGAP-Adhoc: mic AG: mic AG unterzeichnet Kaufvertrag zum vollständigen Erwerb der Pyramid Computer GmbH zur ...
DGAP-News: mic AG richtet sich neu aus und übernimmt die Pyramid Computer GmbH, einen der weltweit führenden ...
DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG: Umsatz und Ergebnis nach den ersten neun Monaten 2020 deutlich über ...
DGAP-News: Trump vs. Biden: NeXR Technologies SE realisiert gemeinsam mit Baby Giant Hollyberg innovativen ...
DGAP-News: adesso supports international growth track in the Netherlands by acquisition of three Dutch ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz mit Antigen-Test über Plan
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Antigentest-Umsatz steigt rasant
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Q3 2020: GRENKE Zinsergebnis trotz COVID-19-Pandemie über Vorjahr
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Nanogate: Erste Gläubigerversammlung bestätigt Eigenverwaltung (deutsch)
17:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Nanogate: Erste Gläubigerversammlung bestätigt Eigenverwaltung
28.10.20
Nanogate Aktie: Börse kündigt Scale-Einbezug
28.10.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Nanogate SE: Wechsel in das Basic Board der Frankfurter Börse (deutsch)
28.10.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Nanogate SE: Wechsel in das Basic Board der Frankfurter Börse
28.10.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Nanogate SE: Change to the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
23.10.20
Nanogate: Die Aktionäre bleiben wohl die Verlierer
23.10.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Nanogate SE: Durchführung eines Investorenprozesses parallel zum insolvenzrechtlichen Planverfahren - indikative Beteiligungs- und Übernahmeangebote von Investoren erhalten (deutsch)
23.10.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Nanogate SE: Implementation of an investor process parallel to the insolvency plan procedure - indicative participation and takeover offers from investors received
23.10.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Nanogate SE: Durchführung eines Investorenprozesses parallel zum insolvenzrechtlichen Planverfahren - indikative Beteiligungs- und Übernahmeangebote von Investoren erhalten

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.11.20
1.705
!!! NANOGATE !!! will zweistellig wachsen
09.07.20
4
Nanogate sucht in Corona-Krise Hilfe bei der Staatsbank KfW