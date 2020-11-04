Nanogate: First meeting of creditors confirms self-administration

Göttelborn, Germany, November 4, 2020. The first meeting of creditors (as a reporting and auditing meeting) of Nanogate SE today approved the continuation of the company's self-administration in the ongoing insolvency proceedings. Justice Counsellor Günter Staab was also confirmed as insolvency monitor. New appointments to the creditors' committee were also decided.



At the meeting in Sulzbach (Saarland), Nanogate SE also provided information on the current status of the insolvency proceedings: The company is currently reviewing the indicative and non-binding equity investment and takeover offers received as part of the investor process (see ad hoc announcement of 23 October 2020). The expressions of interest all provide for the preservation of the group's core business. The continuation of the investor process was decided by the creditors' meeting.

Following the meeting of creditors of Nanogate SE, the corresponding reporting and auditing meetings of the subsidiaries Nanogate Management Services GmbH, Nanogate PD Systems GmbH, Nanogate Neunkirchen GmbH, Nanogate Kierspe GmbH and Nanogate NRW GmbH took place. Here, too, both the company's self-administration and the insolvency monitor were confirmed. Business operations continue to run unchanged and undiminished at the locations concerned.

Nanogate SE

Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multifunctional components and surfaces. The Group employs around 1,800 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive). The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford, Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche and Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic and in India.