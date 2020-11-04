Ress Life Investments A/S Ress Life Investments A/S publishes portfolio data as per 30 September 2020
Date: 4 November 2020
Corporate Announcement 40/2020
Ress Life Investments A/S publishes portfolio data as per 30 September 2020
Ress Life Investments A/S hereby publishes portfolio overview for the benefit of the company’s shareholders.
Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.
Contact person:
Gustaf Hagerud
gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com
Tel + 46 8 545 282 09
Note: The terms for subscription of shares, minimum subscription amount and redemption of shares are provided in the Articles of Association, Information Brochure and in the Key Investment Information Document (KIID) available on the Company's website, www.resslifeinvestments.com.
As per 30 September 2020, the number of life insurance policies owned is 330. The total face value of the portfolio is 838 million USD. Actual total number of maturities in the portfolio was 48, while the expected number was 41.3.
Portfolio composition as of 2020-09-30
|Top 10 Carriers
|Weight % of portfolio value
|Lincoln National Life Insurance Company
|14.2%
|John Hancock Life Insurance Company USA
|14.0%
|C.M. Life Insurance Company
|8.9%
|Transamerica Life Insurance Company
|8.4%
|Brighthouse Life Insurance Company
|5.4%
|Talcott Resolution Life and Annuity Insurance Company
|4.6%
|Protective Life Insurance Company
|4.6%
|Equitable Life Insurance Company
|4.0%
|Pacific Life Insurance Company
|2.8%
|American General Life Insurance Company
|2.3%
|Carrier Rating
|Weight % of face value
|A++
|8.1%
|A+
|55.2%
|A
|28.4%
|A-
|2.3%
|B++
|4.2%
|B+
|1.0%
|B-
|0.3%
|C++
|0.6%
|Top 10 States
|Weight % of face value
|CA
|13.8%
|FL
|11.3%
|NY
|9.7%
|PA
|8.1%
|TX
|5.6%
|OH
|5.1%
|AZ
|4.9%
|IL
|4.8%
|MO
|4.5%
|NJ
|3.6%
|Face Group
|Weight % of face value
|100,000-250,000
|0.1%
|250,001-500,000
|3.2%
|500,001-1,000,000
|9.3%
|1,000,001-2,000,000
|14.1%
|2,000,001-3,000,000
|10.4%
|3,000,001-5,000,000
|26.0%
|5,000,001-10,000,000
|27.9%
|10,000,001-15,000,000
|7.2%
|15,000,001-
|1.9%
|Age Group
|Weight % of face value
|< 65
|5.5%
|65 - 69
|13.0%
|70 - 74
|17.6%
|75 - 79
|17.6%
|80 - 84
|27.3%
|85 - 89
|12.7%
|90 - 94
|5.8%
|95 <
|0.6%
|Gender
|Weight % of face value
|Female
|19.1%
|Male
|65.0%
|Joint
|16.0%
Attachment
