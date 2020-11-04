 

NEURONES Organic growth up 4.9% in 3rd quarter 2020

PRESS INFORMATION
Heading: 3rd quarter 2020 revenues      Nanterre, November 4, 2020 (after the closing of the stock exchange)

Organic growth up 4.9% in 3rd quarter 2020

(unaudited, in € millions) 2019 2020 growth of which organic
3rd quarter revenues 121.7 128.4 + 5.5% + 4.9%
Total as at the end of September 375.5 382.8 + 1.9% + 1.8%

Achievements

In the 3rd quarter, NEURONES returned to a + 5.5% growth rate, similar to that of the 1st quarter (+ 5.1%).

Over the first nine months of the year, the operating profit rate * stood at 9.7% of revenues (compared with 9.4%, excluding disposal gains, for the same period in 2019).

Furthermore, a specialist in digital process automation projects (2020 annual revenues of €4.5 million) joined the group on August 1.

Outlook

The effects of the health crisis proved to be more diluted over time than NEURONES had anticipated and they will also affect the coming quarters.

For the year 2020 as a whole, the forecasts are therefore revised upwards a second time and are now:

  • revenues of at least €510.1 million, i.e. higher than last year,
  • operating profit standing approximately at 9.5%.

Forecasts for the year to come will be published along with the Group’s 1st quarter 2021 revenues.

* unaudited and after inclusion of 0.2% expenses related to bonus shares.

About NEURONES

With over 5,500 experts, the NEURONES Group specializes in Consulting (Management, Organization and Digital) and IT Services (Infrastructures and Applications). It supports its clients in their digital transformation projects and in the upgrading of their information systems.

Euronext Paris (compartment B - NRO) - Enternext Tech 40 - SRD (deferred settlement) mid-caps
www.neurones.net

Press Relations:
O'Connection
Floriane Monnier
Tel.: +33 (0)6 32 37 57 28
fmonnier@oconnection.fr 		 

NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
rp@neurones.net 		Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
investisseurs@neurones.net

