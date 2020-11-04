 

Implanet Signs Distribution Agreement for Its JAZZ Platform Products in Mexico

IMPLANET (Paris:ALIMP) (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, today announces the regulatory approval by Cofepris1 of its products based on the JAZZ Spine product range and the signing of a distribution contract with Novovascular Technologies for the marketing of these products in the Mexican market.

Novovascular Technologies, a company that specializes in offering innovative products to health professionals, will have the commercial rights to the JAZZ platform in Mexico. This distribution agreement will allow Implanet to enter the Mexican spine market, the largest Central American market, estimated to be worth 60 million dollars2. The Mexican market was considered as a priority by Implanet in its internationalization plan, particularly due to the interest of the sub-laminar fixation technique resulting from the “Luqué” clinical experience in the treatment of spinal deformities.

Implanet distributes its products either directly or via strong partnerships with high-quality distributors in more than 15 countries around the world. This new partnership further strengthens its sales potential overseas, complementing its already well-established activity in Brazil.

Ludovic Lastennet, CEO of Implanet, commented: “The signing of this new distribution partnership, following the approval of our products by Cofepris, finally allows us to be present in Mexico, the largest market in Central America. Mexico has historical ties to the sublaminar fixation technique used by our JAZZ platform. The approval of our products in this geographical region thus represents a significant breakthrough and allows Implanet to expand its global distribution network, in keeping with its commercial and regulatory strategy. Thanks to the signing of this contract, Implanet is continuing to implement its objective of forming strong distribution partnerships, a model that has already proven effective, as recently illustrated in the United States with the recent clearance of the Mariner Cap by SeaSpine”.

Sergio Rangel, General Manager of Novovascular Technologies, added: “Adding the JAZZ platform to our range of products is perfectly in line with our strategy that aims to provide surgeons and their patients with innovative products recognized for their clinical value on a global level. We are delighted with this partnership with Implanet and look forward to starting marketing its products in early 2021”.

Upcoming financial event:
 - 2020 annual revenue, Tuesday January 19, 2021 after market close3

About IMPLANET

Founded in 2007, Implanet is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its activity revolves around two product ranges, the latest generation JAZZ implant, designed to improve the treatment of spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery, and the MADISON implant designed for first-line prosthetic knee surgery. Implanet’s tried-and-tested orthopedic platform is based on product traceability. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ and MADISON have obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States, the CE mark as well as the ANVISA authorization in Brazil. Implanet employs 36 staff and recorded 2019 sales of €7.4 million. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com. Based near Bordeaux in France, Implanet established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013. Implanet is listed on Euronext Growth market in Paris.

The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the equity line (OCA, OCAPI, BSA) and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80

-----------------------------------------

1 Cofepris(Comisión Federal para la Protección contra Riesgos Sanitarios – i.e. the Federal Committee for the Protection from Sanitary Risks in Mexico)
 2 Source : Millenium Research Group
3 Subject to modification

