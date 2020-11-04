Disclosure of Trading In Own Shares for October 2020

- No transactions for October 2020.

ABOUT BIC

BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as Cello, Conté, BIC FlexTM, Lucky Stationery, Made For YOUTM, Soleil, Tipp-Ex, Wite-Out and more. In 2019, BIC Net Sales were 1,949.4 million euros. The Company is listed on “Euronext Paris,” is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bicworld.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.





CONTACTS





Sophie Palliez-Capian – VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement - sophie.palliez@bicworld.com Investor Relations Contact: + 33 1 45 19 52 98 Press Contacts Michèle Ventura



michele.ventura@bicworld.com Albane de La Tour d’Artaise +33 1 45 19 51 51 Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com Isabelle de Segonzac : +33 1 53 70 74 85



isegonzac@image7.fr





AGENDA – ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED





Capital Markets Day November 10, 2020 Virtual event Full Year 2020 Results 17 February 2021 Conference call and webcast First Quarter 2021 results 28 April 2021 Conference call and webcast

