 

Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares forming the capital as of October 31, 2020

Disclosure of total number of voting rights and number of shares forming the capital

as of October 31, 2020

CLICHY – November 04, 2020

Article L 233-8-II of the French “Code de Commerce” and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French “Autorité des Marchés Financiers”.

As of October 31, 2020, the total number of issued shares of SOCIÉTÉ BIC is 45,532,240 shares, representing:

  • 66,932,793 voting rights,
  • 66,374,595 voting rights excluding shares without voting rights

ABOUT BIC

BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as Cello, Conté, BIC FlexTM, Lucky Stationery, Made For YOUTM, Soleil, Tipp-Ex, Wite-Out and more. In 2019, BIC Net Sales were 1,949.4 million euros. The Company is listed on “Euronext Paris,” is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bicworld.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.


CONTACTS


Sophie Palliez-Capian – VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement - sophie.palliez@bicworld.com
Investor Relations Contact: + 33 1 45 19 52 98 Press Contacts
Michèle Ventura

michele.ventura@bicworld.com 		Albane de La Tour d’Artaise   +33 1 45 19 51 51 Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com
  Isabelle de Segonzac : +33 1 53 70 74 85

isegonzac@image7.fr


AGENDA – ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED


Capital Markets Day November 10, 2020 Virtual event
Full Year 2020 Results 17 February 2021 Conference call and webcast
First Quarter 2021 results 28 April 2021 Conference call and webcast

