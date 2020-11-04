VINCI wins Sydney Gateway motorway contract in Australia

Seymour Whyte, a VINCI Construction subsidiary based in Australia, in a 50:50 joint venture with John Holland, will deliver Sydney Gateway, around the Sydney Airport precinct. Freyssinet, a VINCI Construction subsidiary, is also involved in the project to provide technical bridge-launching expertise.

The contract, worth AU$1.5 billion (about €900 million), includes constructing five kilometres of new and upgraded roads. An interchange connection, 19 bridges, a dedicated flyover to the airport terminals, and pathways for cyclists and pedestrians will also be constructed. Up to 4,000 people will be employed on the project.

Sydney Gateway will reduce congestion in the area and optimise the city’s motorway network by connecting the newly opened St Peters Interchange to Sydney Airport and Port Botany.

About VINCI Construction

VINCI Construction, a global player and European leader, is active on five continents, with more than 72,000 employees and 830 companies generating revenue of €14.9 billion in 2019. Structured according to an integrated model, the company has the capacity to intervene over the entire life cycle of a structure (finance, design, construction, maintenance) in eight sectors: buildings, functional structures, transport infrastructure, hydraulic engineering, renewable and nuclear energy, the environment, oil and gas sector, and mines. Through its low carbon concrete brand Exegy, VINCI Construction offers all its clients the opportunity to minimise the carbon footprint of their structures, with the aim of using 90% low carbon concrete by 2030. www.vinci-construction.com

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing 222,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, and partners and for society at large. www.vinci.com

