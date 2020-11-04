Agios to Present Broad Set of Clinical and Translational Data for Oncology and Rare Genetic Disease Programs at the Virtual 2020 ASH Annual Meeting

Company to Host Virtual Investor Event and Webcast on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases, today announced that a broad set of clinical and translational data from its oncology and rare genetic diseases programs will be presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting being held virtually December 5–8, 2020.



In total, eight abstracts led by Agios will be presented, as well as three abstracts led by external collaborators. The accepted abstracts are listed below and are available online on the ASH conference website: https://www.hematology.org/meetings/annual-meeting/abstracts.