 

Agios to Present Broad Set of Clinical and Translational Data for Oncology and Rare Genetic Disease Programs at the Virtual 2020 ASH Annual Meeting

Company to Host Virtual Investor Event and Webcast on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases, today announced that a broad set of clinical and translational data from its oncology and rare genetic diseases programs will be presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting being held virtually December 5–8, 2020.

In total, eight abstracts led by Agios will be presented, as well as three abstracts led by external collaborators. The accepted abstracts are listed below and are available online on the ASH conference website: https://www.hematology.org/meetings/annual-meeting/abstracts.

Presentations by Agios

Oral Presentation

Abstract #625: Ivosidenib Improves Overall Survival Relative to Standard Therapies in Relapsed or Refractory Mutant IDH1 AML: Results from Matched Comparisons to Historical Controls
Date & Time: Monday, December 7, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. PST
Oral Session: 903. Health Services Research – Malignant Conditions (Myeloid Disease): Treatment and Publication Patterns in Myeloid Malignancies

Poster Presentations – Rare Genetic Diseases

Abstract #1627: Mortality Among Veterans with a Diagnosis of Pyruvate Kinase (PK) Deficiency: A Real-World Study Using US Veterans Health Administration Data
Poster Session Date & Time: Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 7:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. PST
Poster Session: 904. Outcomes Research – Non-Malignant Conditions: Poster I

Abstract #1679: Early-Onset Osteopenia and Osteoporosis in Patients with Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency
Poster Session Date & Time: Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 7:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. PST
Poster Session: 101. Red Cells and Erythropoiesis, Structure and Function, Metabolism, and Survival, Excluding Iron: Poster II

Abstract #2538: Baseline Characteristics of Patients in Peak: A Global, Longitudinal Registry of Patients with Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency
Poster Session Date & Time: Monday, December 7, 2020 from 7:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. PST
Poster Session: 101. Red Cells and Erythropoiesis, Structure and Function, Metabolism, and Survival, Excluding Iron: Poster III

Abstract #2600: Proof of Concept for the Oral Pyruvate Kinase Activator Mitapivat in Adults with Non-Transfusion-Dependent Thalassemia: Interim Results from and Ongoing, Phase 2, Open-Label, Multicenter Study

