Caelum and Alexion Announce Upcoming Data Presentations at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition

Caelum Biosciences and Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) today announced that two abstracts on CAEL-101, a first-in-class amyloid fibril targeted therapy, have been accepted for presentation at the 62 nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, taking place virtually from December 5 to 8, 2020. New data, from Cleveland Clinic, will be presented on the safety, efficacy and tolerability of CAEL-101 in combination with standard-of-care therapy in AL amyloidosis from the Phase 2 open-label dose escalation study that suggest early evidence of organ response. Data, from Caelum, that further demonstrate the safety and tolerability of CAEL-101 and support the selection of the 1000 mg/m 2 dose for the Phase 3 study will also be presented.

The accepted abstracts are listed below and are now available on the ASH website:

Oral Presentation

Safety, Tolerability and Efficacy of CAEL-101 in AL Amyloidosis Patients Treated on a Phase 2, Open-Label, Dose Selection Study to Evaluate the Safety and Tolerability of CAEL-101 in Patients with AL Amyloidosis. Abstract #729. An oral symposium presentation is scheduled for December 7, 2020, 2:45 p.m. PST.

ePoster Presentation

CAEL-101 is Well-Tolerated in AL Amyloidosis Patients Receiving Concomitant Cyclophosphamide-Bortezomib-Dexamethasone (CyborD): A Phase 2 Dose-Finding Study (NCT04304144), Abstract #2277 – poster presentation, poster session II, December 6, 2020, 7:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. PST.

As was previously announced, the Cardiac Amyloid Reaching for Extended Survival (CARES) Phase 3 clinical program to evaluate CAEL-101 in combination with standard-of-care (SoC) therapy in AL amyloidosis has begun. Enrollment is underway in two parallel Phase 3 studies – one in patients with Mayo stage IIIa disease and one in patients with Mayo stage IIIb disease – and will collectively enroll approximately 370 patients globally. The Phase 2 program continues with the addition of a study arm to evaluate CAEL-101 in combination with SoC therapy plus daratumumab.

About CAEL-101

CAEL-101 is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody (mAb) designed to improve organ function by reducing or eliminating amyloid deposits in the tissues and organs of patients with AL amyloidosis. The antibody is designed to bind to misfolded light chain protein and amyloid and shows binding to both kappa and lambda subtypes. In a Phase 1a/1b study, CAEL-101 demonstrated improved organ function, including cardiac and renal function, in 27 patients with relapsed and refractory AL amyloidosis who had previously not had an organ response to standard of care therapy. CAEL-101 has received Orphan Drug Designation from both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicine Agency as a potential therapy for patients with AL amyloidosis.