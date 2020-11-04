Claranova (Paris:CLA) reported €90 million in revenue for the first quarter of FY 2020-2021 (July-September 2020), maintaining strong growth momentum despite the continuing difficult economic and health conditions. Excluding the impact of the acquisitions of Personal Creations and CafePress, integrated respectively in August 2019 and September 2020, revenue for the Group rose 19%. Growth in Q1 2020-2021 included a negative currency effect of 4% reflecting the euro’s appreciation relative to currencies in North America where the Group has a significant presence 2 . Like-for-like (organic) growth, defined as at constant exchange rates and consolidation scope, amounted to 23%.

In € million Jul-Sept. 2020

(3 months) Jul-Sept. 2019

(3 months) Change Change at

constant scope Change at

constant scope

and exchange

rates PlanetArt 69 48 +43% +29% +32% Avanquest 20 21 -6% -6% -2% myDevices 1 0.5 +100 % +100% +111% Revenue 90 70 +29% +19% +23%

PlanetArt: continuing development of the mobile offer and ramp-up Personal Creations

PlanetArt delivered another quarter of strong growth, up 43% to €69 million. Like-for-like (excluding the acquisitions of Personal Creations and CafePress), revenue grew 32% compared to 30% in last year’s first quarter, highlighting the resilience of the PlanetArt operations in the current health context.

This momentum continues to be driven by the development of photo product sales generated by the FreePrints mobile applications in the United States and Europe with growth of nearly 30%.

This quarter was also highlighted by growing contributions from the personalized gifts business including Personal Creations, the FreePrints Gifts apps launched in the United States in the beginning of the quarter and also CafePress, acquired in September 2020 and currently in the integration phase. These activities have grown by more than 50% at constant consolidation scope, with Personal Creations integrated on August 1, 20193. The first few months of activity have confirmed the success of the strategy of shifting the Personal Creations offering to mobile applications and positioning FreePrints Gifts as an additional growth driver for PlanetArt.