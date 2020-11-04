 

Claranova Q1 2020-2021 Revenue: Another Quarter of Strong Growth: +29%

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.11.2020, 18:00  |  78   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Claranova (Paris:CLA) reported €90 million in revenue for the first quarter of FY 2020-2021 (July-September 2020), maintaining strong growth momentum despite the continuing difficult economic and health conditions. Excluding the impact of the acquisitions of Personal Creations and CafePress, integrated respectively in August 2019 and September 2020, revenue for the Group rose 19%. Growth in Q1 2020-2021 included a negative currency effect of 4% reflecting the euro’s appreciation relative to currencies in North America where the Group has a significant presence2. Like-for-like (organic) growth, defined as at constant exchange rates and consolidation scope, amounted to 23%.

Q1 2020-2021 revenue by division:

In € million

Jul-Sept. 2020
 (3 months)

Jul-Sept. 2019
 (3 months)

Change

Change at
constant scope

Change at
constant scope
and exchange
rates

PlanetArt

69

48

+43%

+29%

+32%

Avanquest

20

21

-6%

-6%

-2%

myDevices

1

0.5

+100 %

+100%

+111%

Revenue

90

70

+29%

+19%

+23%

PlanetArt: continuing development of the mobile offer and ramp-up Personal Creations

PlanetArt delivered another quarter of strong growth, up 43% to €69 million. Like-for-like (excluding the acquisitions of Personal Creations and CafePress), revenue grew 32% compared to 30% in last year’s first quarter, highlighting the resilience of the PlanetArt operations in the current health context.

This momentum continues to be driven by the development of photo product sales generated by the FreePrints mobile applications in the United States and Europe with growth of nearly 30%.

This quarter was also highlighted by growing contributions from the personalized gifts business including Personal Creations, the FreePrints Gifts apps launched in the United States in the beginning of the quarter and also CafePress, acquired in September 2020 and currently in the integration phase. These activities have grown by more than 50% at constant consolidation scope, with Personal Creations integrated on August 1, 20193. The first few months of activity have confirmed the success of the strategy of shifting the Personal Creations offering to mobile applications and positioning FreePrints Gifts as an additional growth driver for PlanetArt.

Seite 1 von 3
Claranova Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Claranova Q1 2020-2021 Revenue: Another Quarter of Strong Growth: +29% Regulatory News: Claranova (Paris:CLA) reported €90 million in revenue for the first quarter of FY 2020-2021 (July-September 2020), maintaining strong growth momentum despite the continuing difficult economic and health conditions. Excluding the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tidewater Inc. Announces Commencement of Consent Solicitation and Concurrent Tender Offers for its ...
Eastman Kodak Company Third-Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
Kandi America Receives Certification From EPA, Electric Vehicles Cleared for U.S. Roads
XILINX INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Xilinx, Inc. ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Revance to Participate in the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Healthcare Conference
Bristol Myers Squibb and MyoKardia Announce Expiration of HSR Act Waiting Period
Magenta Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations Across Stem Cell Transplant Portfolio at The ...
CBL Properties Announces Suspension of Trading on the NYSE; Expects to Commence Trading on OTC ...
MSCI November Semi-Annual Index Review Announcement Scheduled for November 10, 2020
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.10.20
Claranova: 2019-2020 Universal Registration Document Availability