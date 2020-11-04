 

Freddie Mac Credit Protects $167.3 Billion of Single-Family Mortgages in Third Quarter

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.11.2020, 18:00  |  34   |   |   

Over $308.6 Billion Protected Year-to-Date

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac's Single-Family business today announced that its Credit Risk Transfer (CRT) program transferred credit risk via $6.4 billion of issuance on $167.3 billion of single-family mortgages from U.S. taxpayers to the private sector in the third quarter 2020. The issuance included STACR, ACIS and approximately $1 billion of senior subordination securitization structures and certain lender risk sharing transactions. Since the beginning of the year, the company has transferred $12.1 billion on $308.6 billion of mortgages.

“After taking a pause to assess the impact of the pandemic in the second quarter, Freddie Mac’s CRT program came charging back in the third,” said Freddie Mac’s Mike Reynolds, Vice President of Single-Family CRT. “Several of our offerings were oversubscribed and upsized, suggesting investors were ready for the return of new issuances in this asset class.”

Through its flagship offerings, Freddie Mac issued approximately $5.4 billion across four STACR and five ACIS transactions in the third quarter. Among the notable transactions was the STACR REMIC 2020-HQA4 offering, the last scheduled STACR deal tied to LIBOR before the company moved to an alternative reference rate for later issuances. Another was ACIS 2020-AFRM1, the company’s first ACIS AFRM (Forward Risk Mitigation) transaction of 2020, which transfers up to $450 million of credit risk on a reference pool of single-family loans with a maximum unpaid principal balance of $17.3 billion to a diversified panel of 17 insurance and reinsurance participants.

As a result of STACR and ACIS on-the-run transactions this quarter, Freddie Mac transferred between 79 percent (high LTV HQA series) and 85 percent (low LTV DNA series) of the credit risk on the underlying reference pools, helping to reduce capital required under the Conservatorship Capital Framework (CCF). As of September 30, 2020, 44 percent of the Single-Family guarantee portfolio was covered by certain CRT transactions, and conservatorship capital needed for credit risk on this population was reduced by approximately 76 percent through these CRT transactions based on prescribed CCF guidelines.

Since the first CRT transaction in 2013, Freddie Mac’s Single-Family CRT program has cumulatively transferred $64 billion in credit risk on $1.7 trillion in mortgages through STACR, ACIS, certain senior subordination securitization structures and certain lender risk sharing transactions.

About Freddie Mac Single-Family Credit Risk Transfer
Freddie Mac’s Single-Family CRT programs transfer credit risk away from U.S. taxpayers to global private capital via securities and (re)insurance policies. We founded the GSE Single-Family CRT market when we issued our first Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR) notes in July 2013. In November 2013, we introduced our Agency Credit Insurance Structure (ACIS) program. Today, CRT serves as the primary source of private capital investment in residential mortgage credit. For specific STACR and ACIS transaction data, please visit Clarity, our CRT data intelligence portal.

About Freddie Mac
Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac, and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Fred Solomon
703-903-3861
Frederick_Solomon@freddiemac.com


Freddie Mac Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Freddie Mac Credit Protects $167.3 Billion of Single-Family Mortgages in Third Quarter Over $308.6 Billion Protected Year-to-DateMCLEAN, Va., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Freddie Mac's Single-Family business today announced that its Credit Risk Transfer (CRT) program transferred credit risk via $6.4 billion of issuance on $167.3 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2
Cameco reports third quarter results – well positioned with strengthened balance sheet, supported ...
Generex Announces the Signing of a Framework Agreement with The China CDC, Beijing Guoxin Haixiang ...
Cassava Sciences Announces Additional Clinical Data from a Phase 2b Study of Sumifilam in ...
AMSECO signs LOI to acquire LithiumBank Resources
Bombardier launches new EBI Sense digital service for predictive maintenance for rail signalling
IMPACT FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC CONTINUES. OUTLOOK CONFIRMED.
Novan Receives Approval to Transfer to Nasdaq Capital Market
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:06 Uhr
Freddie Mac Prices $1.2 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-119
03.11.20
Freddie Mac Issues 2021 Debt Funding Calendar
03.11.20
Freddie Mac Prices New $3 Billion Three-Year Reference Notes Security
03.11.20
Freddie Mac Prices $940 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F91
03.11.20
Freddie Mac Announces Issuance of New Three-Year Reference Notes Security
30.10.20
Freddie Mac Analysis Shows Majority of Multifamily Residents Prioritize Rent Payments Amidst Pandemic
29.10.20
Freddie Mac Prices $999 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-739
29.10.20
Mortgage Rates Remain Relatively Flat
29.10.20
Freddie Mac Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
28.10.20
Freddie Mac Prices Approximately $1.7 Billion Securitization of Re-Performing Loans