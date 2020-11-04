WISeKey’s Access Control in 5G Communication Networks Using Trusted PKI Certificates and VaultIC Microprocessors is Creating a New 5G Trust Model

Geneva, Switzerland – November 4, 2020: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced that is facilitating access control in 5G communications networks using Trusted PKI certificates. 5G mobile communication are heterogeneous network by nature where different type of platforms, several technologies are deployed to fit specific requirements in terms of data rates and latency.

WISeKey proposes for Telcos deploying 5G networks with a simple PKI certificate-based access control scheme that is implemented on a multi-layer communication architecture designed for 5G networks. The reinforcement of the 5G system with WISeKey technologies that provide security mechanisms for protection of a variety of trusted information, regarding humans as well as for machine‐users, provides answers to the current trust deficit of 5G implementations.

WISeKey’s scalable authentication and handover schemes can ensure security within the 5G network using various types of certificates with different features and utilization. The authentication scheme is based on zero knowledge proof (ZKP) and is used to achieve secure device registration procedure, before generating authorization certificates, that will be used to enable secure device-to-device communication.

AIoT is the brain that will power the nervous system of the network of IoT objects which are strongly authenticated to operate within WISeKey’s secured ecosystem, which currently connects over 1.6 billion IoT devices secured with WISeKey’s VaultIC. With the introduction of 5G, the ecosystem will continue to grow at a much faster rate as 5G will enable the connection of every object, person, and machine. AIoT will embed AI into the core infrastructure components of the ecosystem including Root of Trust, semiconductors, and edge computing. Specialized APIs are then used to provide interoperability between components at the device, software and platform level to optimize system and network operations. Trusted Data processed through AIoT is then collected and made accessible to extract value and enhance market intelligence and knowledge for customers. AIoT also enables secure automation of actions and business decisions based on real time trusted data and enables IoT to work independently with minimal human support, unlike the current state of the market which requires that all actions be coded in advance based on pre-defined scenarios.