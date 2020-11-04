 

BioInvent presents promising new clinical and preclinical data on anti-FcγRllB antibody, BI-1206, at the ASH Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.11.2020, 18:03  |  61   |   |   

- Signs of efficacy as first responses observed in lymphoma patients who have relapsed after treatment with rituximab

- Preclinical data further reinforce efficacy and tolerability profile

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent" or the "Company") (OMXS: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announces it will present new clinical and preclinical data on its novel anti-FcγRIIB antibody, BI-1206, at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, taking place virtually on December 5-8, 2020.

This includes preliminary data from a Phase I/IIa trial of BI-1206 in combination with rituximab in patients with follicular lymphoma (FL), marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have relapsed or are refractory to rituximab.

The data demonstrate that increasing doses of BI-1206 from 30 mg to 70 or 100 mg gave rise to a supra-proportional increase in the maximum concentration recorded, as well as an increase in the half-life of BI-1206. In addition, the higher dose levels (70 or 100 mg) showed close to full receptor saturation up to 72 hours. Increasing the dose further will likely give rise to sustained receptor saturation over an extended period. Furthermore, complete (CR) and partial (PR) clinical responses, as assessed by reduction of tumor size, were observed, in particular in the 70 mg cohort, where 3 of 5 patients have shown clinical responses.

"These data are very encouraging and indicate the strong potential of BI-1206 to make a significant difference to patients with relapsed or refractory indolent NHL. In particular, these preliminary data suggest that BI-1206 is generating the first signs of clinical responses in patients who have relapsed after treatment with rituximab. Importantly, overcoming target-mediated drug disposition will allow weekly or even less frequent dosing," said Martin Welschof, CEO of BioInvent.

"Our recent China licensing agreement for BI-1206 with CASI Pharmaceuticals is an important validation of BioInvent's technology, expertise and business model. It provides further impetus to our lead drug candidate, and we look forward to continuing development of this novel treatment option in hematological cancers and solid tumors, and bringing it closer to the market."

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BioInvent presents promising new clinical and preclinical data on anti-FcγRllB antibody, BI-1206, at the ASH Annual Meeting - Signs of efficacy as first responses observed in lymphoma patients who have relapsed after treatment with rituximab - Preclinical data further reinforce efficacy and tolerability profile LUND, Sweden, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - BioInvent …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Frost & Sullivan Awards Plume Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
Veoneer appoints Ray Pekar as Chief Financial Officer
Thailand BOI Approves New EV Package, and Over 35 Billion Baht in Large Investment Projects
IoT in Construction Market to Reach $19.03 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 14.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Portable Blenders Market Size Worth $225.1 Million By 2027 | CAGR: 8.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Viasat Wins UK Ministry of Defence Contract to Supply Ultra High Frequency Satellite Communications ...
Electric Bus Market to Reach $31.45 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 12.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research
UHT Processing Market worth $6.7 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Microprocessor and GPU Market worth $138.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
CGTN: China unveils blueprint to become global leader in innovation
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
New Data Presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 29th Congress
Lundin Mining Third Quarter Results
G20 Promotes the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE)
Infosys Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021
Cellusys launches SMS Verification to eradicate smishing and mobile fraud
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Four Key Technologies Set to Fuel the Programmable Semiconductors Market, According to Frost ...
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods