BioInvent presents promising new clinical and preclinical data on anti-FcγRllB antibody, BI-1206, at the ASH Annual Meeting

- Signs of efficacy as first responses observed in lymphoma patients who have relapsed after treatment with rituximab

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent" or the "Company") (OMXS: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announces it will present new clinical and preclinical data on its novel anti-FcγRIIB antibody, BI-1206, at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, taking place virtually on December 5-8, 2020.

This includes preliminary data from a Phase I/IIa trial of BI-1206 in combination with rituximab in patients with follicular lymphoma (FL), marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have relapsed or are refractory to rituximab.

The data demonstrate that increasing doses of BI-1206 from 30 mg to 70 or 100 mg gave rise to a supra-proportional increase in the maximum concentration recorded, as well as an increase in the half-life of BI-1206. In addition, the higher dose levels (70 or 100 mg) showed close to full receptor saturation up to 72 hours. Increasing the dose further will likely give rise to sustained receptor saturation over an extended period. Furthermore, complete (CR) and partial (PR) clinical responses, as assessed by reduction of tumor size, were observed, in particular in the 70 mg cohort, where 3 of 5 patients have shown clinical responses.

"These data are very encouraging and indicate the strong potential of BI-1206 to make a significant difference to patients with relapsed or refractory indolent NHL. In particular, these preliminary data suggest that BI-1206 is generating the first signs of clinical responses in patients who have relapsed after treatment with rituximab. Importantly, overcoming target-mediated drug disposition will allow weekly or even less frequent dosing," said Martin Welschof, CEO of BioInvent.

"Our recent China licensing agreement for BI-1206 with CASI Pharmaceuticals is an important validation of BioInvent's technology, expertise and business model. It provides further impetus to our lead drug candidate, and we look forward to continuing development of this novel treatment option in hematological cancers and solid tumors, and bringing it closer to the market."