Eos Energy Storage and Global Renewable Developer Hecate Energy to Deliver Over 1 GWh of Energy Storage Projects Across the United States Over the Next Two Years

Eos Energy Storage LLC (“Eos”), a leading manufacturer of safe, reliable, low-cost zinc battery storage systems, today announced that it has signed a broad-ranging agreement to provide over 1 GWh of energy storage projects at an estimated value of more than $250 million to Hecate Energy (“Hecate”), a leading global developer, owner and operator of solar, natural gas, wind, and energy-storage projects.

Eos will design, manufacture, and deliver its zinc-based battery solutions to Hecate over the course of the next 24 months across Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas. The projects are a mix of standalone battery storage and storage paired with solar photovoltaics (“PV”) for renewable energy capacity. The announcement of the agreement with Hecate further expands Eos’ pipeline commitments to 3 GWh and, upon the completion of several customary closing conditions, purchase orders from Hecate are expected in the next six to nine months.