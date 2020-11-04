Eos Energy Storage and Global Renewable Developer Hecate Energy to Deliver Over 1 GWh of Energy Storage Projects Across the United States Over the Next Two Years
Eos Energy Storage LLC (“Eos”), a leading manufacturer of safe, reliable, low-cost zinc battery storage systems, today announced that it has signed a broad-ranging agreement to provide over 1 GWh of energy storage projects at an estimated value of more than $250 million to Hecate Energy (“Hecate”), a leading global developer, owner and operator of solar, natural gas, wind, and energy-storage projects.
Eos will design, manufacture, and deliver its zinc-based battery solutions to Hecate over the course of the next 24 months across Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas. The projects are a mix of standalone battery storage and storage paired with solar photovoltaics (“PV”) for renewable energy capacity. The announcement of the agreement with Hecate further expands Eos’ pipeline commitments to 3 GWh and, upon the completion of several customary closing conditions, purchase orders from Hecate are expected in the next six to nine months.
These projects are indicative of the shifting dynamics of the energy storage market from shorter duration systems, which are commonly used for quick response power (such as frequency regulation or peak shaving), to longer duration systems, which are much better suited for improving overall grid resiliency and capacity-firming purposes.
“We are excited to be working with a top-tier developer like Hecate,” said Joe Mastrangelo, Chief Executive Officer at Eos. “During the last 18 months, we have been intensely focused on operationalizing our company and bringing our low-cost, nontoxic, nonflammable, zinc-based battery solutions to the marketplace. The investment in our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Pittsburgh, PA is paying dividends as we are processing battery orders from customers all over the world. This agreement with Hecate is another significant milestone in our company’s tremendous growth and, importantly, it’s further confirmation that major energy developers are increasingly searching for lower cost and competitive non-lithium options like ours for major projects. Our tangible pipeline has grown by over 70 percent in the last several months and we look forward to continuing this positive commercial momentum.”
0 Kommentare