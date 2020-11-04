 

Solutions 30 SOLID REVENUE GROWTH IN THE THIRD QUARTER

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.11.2020, 18:00  |  81   |   |   

 


  • +28.6% growth in the third quarter 2020
  • +19.1% growth in revenue in the first nine months of 2020
  • Outlook confirmed for 2020 and beyond

 

Solutions 30 SE, the European leader in solutions for new technologies, disclosed its revenue today as at September 30, 2020.

In millions of euros 9 months Q3
2020 2019 % change 2020 2019 % change
Total 576.3 484.1 +19.1% 212.6 165.3 +28.6%
From France 363.7 308.7 +17.8% 139.3 105.3 +32.3%
From Benelux 100.1 89.1 +12.4% 33.9 30.6 +10.8%
From other countries 112.5 86.3 +30.4% 39.4 29.4 +34.0%

The figures are presented in IFRS standards. The 2019 revenue presented in Lux-Gaap when it was first published has been adjusted.

Activity backed by strong momentum in telecoms

Solutions 30’s consolidated revenue at the end of September 2020 reached €576.3 million, up 19.1% (12.7% organic growth). The group’s Maintenance business, which is recurrent in nature, represents 59% of the group’s revenue. During the third quarter alone, Solutions 30 brought in
€212.6 million, an increase of 28.6% (+24% organic growth). As expected, a rapid recovery after the spring lockdown and the excellent performance in the Telecom business bolstered the group’s growth.

In France, revenue was up 17.8% (16.9% organic growth) for the first nine months of 2020, reaching €363.7 million. In the third quarter alone, revenue reached €139.3 million, an increase of 32.3% (31.6% organic growth). The Telecom business was up 46.5% (45.5% organic growth), accounting for 71% of all revenue for the quarter, a total of €98.8 million. The Energy business caught up with projections this quarter after the suspension of smart meter roll-outs for two months during the second quarter. Quarterly revenue for this segment reached €25.1 million, an increase of 11.9%. The IT business as well as Retail and Security, stable this quarter, are slowly returning to pre-pandemic levels, generating

Seite 1 von 4
SOLUTIONS 30 Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Solutions 30 SOLID REVENUE GROWTH IN THE THIRD QUARTER   +28.6% growth in the third quarter 2020+19.1% growth in revenue in the first nine months of 2020Outlook confirmed for 2020 and beyond   Solutions 30 SE, the European leader in solutions for new technologies, disclosed its revenue today as at …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2
Cameco reports third quarter results – well positioned with strengthened balance sheet, supported ...
Generex Announces the Signing of a Framework Agreement with The China CDC, Beijing Guoxin Haixiang ...
Cassava Sciences Announces Additional Clinical Data from a Phase 2b Study of Sumifilam in ...
AMSECO signs LOI to acquire LithiumBank Resources
Bombardier launches new EBI Sense digital service for predictive maintenance for rail signalling
IMPACT FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC CONTINUES. OUTLOOK CONFIRMED.
Novan Receives Approval to Transfer to Nasdaq Capital Market
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...