Solutions 30 SOLID REVENUE GROWTH IN THE THIRD QUARTER
- +28.6% growth in the third quarter 2020
- +19.1% growth in revenue in the first nine months of 2020
- Outlook confirmed for 2020 and beyond
Solutions 30 SE, the European leader in solutions for new technologies, disclosed its revenue today as at September 30, 2020.
|In millions of euros
|9 months
|Q3
|2020
|2019
|% change
|2020
|2019
|% change
|Total
|576.3
|484.1
|+19.1%
|212.6
|165.3
|+28.6%
|From France
|363.7
|308.7
|+17.8%
|139.3
|105.3
|+32.3%
|From Benelux
|100.1
|89.1
|+12.4%
|33.9
|30.6
|+10.8%
|From other countries
|112.5
|86.3
|+30.4%
|39.4
|29.4
|+34.0%
The figures are presented in IFRS standards. The 2019 revenue presented in Lux-Gaap when it was first published has been adjusted.
Activity backed by strong momentum in telecoms
Solutions 30’s consolidated revenue at the end of September 2020 reached €576.3 million, up 19.1% (12.7% organic growth). The group’s Maintenance business, which is recurrent in nature,
represents 59% of the group’s revenue. During the third quarter alone, Solutions 30 brought in
€212.6 million, an increase of 28.6% (+24% organic growth). As expected, a rapid recovery after the spring lockdown and the excellent performance in the Telecom business bolstered the group’s growth.
In France, revenue was up 17.8% (16.9% organic growth) for the first nine months of 2020, reaching €363.7 million. In the third quarter alone, revenue reached €139.3 million, an increase of 32.3% (31.6% organic growth). The Telecom business was up 46.5% (45.5% organic growth), accounting for 71% of all revenue for the quarter, a total of €98.8 million. The Energy business caught up with projections this quarter after the suspension of smart meter roll-outs for two months during the second quarter. Quarterly revenue for this segment reached €25.1 million, an increase of 11.9%. The IT business as well as Retail and Security, stable this quarter, are slowly returning to pre-pandemic levels, generating
