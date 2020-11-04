In millions of euros 9 months Q3 2020 2019 % change 2020 2019 % change Total 576.3 484.1 +19.1% 212.6 165.3 +28.6% From France 363.7 308.7 +17.8% 139.3 105.3 +32.3% From Benelux 100.1 89.1 +12.4% 33.9 30.6 +10.8% From other countries 112.5 86.3 +30.4% 39.4 29.4 +34.0%

The figures are presented in IFRS standards. The 2019 revenue presented in Lux-Gaap when it was first published has been adjusted.

Activity backed by strong momentum in telecoms

Solutions 30’s consolidated revenue at the end of September 2020 reached €576.3 million, up 19.1% (12.7% organic growth). The group’s Maintenance business, which is recurrent in nature, represents 59% of the group’s revenue. During the third quarter alone, Solutions 30 brought in

€212.6 million, an increase of 28.6% (+24% organic growth). As expected, a rapid recovery after the spring lockdown and the excellent performance in the Telecom business bolstered the group’s growth.

In France, revenue was up 17.8% (16.9% organic growth) for the first nine months of 2020, reaching €363.7 million. In the third quarter alone, revenue reached €139.3 million, an increase of 32.3% (31.6% organic growth). The Telecom business was up 46.5% (45.5% organic growth), accounting for 71% of all revenue for the quarter, a total of €98.8 million. The Energy business caught up with projections this quarter after the suspension of smart meter roll-outs for two months during the second quarter. Quarterly revenue for this segment reached €25.1 million, an increase of 11.9%. The IT business as well as Retail and Security, stable this quarter, are slowly returning to pre-pandemic levels, generating