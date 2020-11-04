 

Saniona Changes Date of Interim Report for Q3 2020

PRESS RELEASE

November 4, 2020

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announced that the Board of Directors of Saniona AB has resolved to change the date of the Interim Report for Q3 2020 from November 26, 2020 to November 30, 2020, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S.

The updated 2020 financial calendar is as follows:
Interim Report Q3: November 30, 2020
Year-End Report 2020: February 25, 2021

For more information, please contact
Trista Morrison, Chief Communications Officer, Office +1 781 810 9227, Email: trista.morrison@saniona.com  

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 18:00 CET on November 4, 2020.

About Saniona
Saniona is a rare disease biopharmaceutical company focused on research, development and commercialization of treatments for the central nervous system. The Company has four programs in clinical development. Saniona intends to develop and commercialize treatments for rare disease indications such as hypothalamic obesity and Prader-Willi syndrome on its own. The research is focused on ion channels and the Company has a broad portfolio of research programs. Saniona also has out-licensing agreements with Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Productos Medix, S.A de S.V and Cadent Therapeutics. Saniona is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, and in Boston, US. The Company’s shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap (OMX: SANION). Read more at www.saniona.com.

