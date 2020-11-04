Fortress Biotech Announces Oral and Poster Data Presentations at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting
Clinical data on CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis and MB-106 CD20-targeted CAR T cell therapy to be presented
NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) (“Fortress”), an innovative revenue-generating company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing or
monetizing promising biopharmaceutical products and product candidates cost-effectively, today announced that data from two of its clinical programs have been accepted for presentation at the
62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, which is being held virtually from December 5 – 8, 2020.
Phase 2 data on Caelum Biosciences’ (“Caelum”) CAEL-101 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory amyloid light chain “AL” amyloidosis will be presented by the Cleveland Clinic during oral and poster sessions. CAEL-101, which is being developed in a collaboration between Caelum, a company founded by Fortress, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., recently progressed into Phase 3 development. In addition, interim Phase 1/2 data on Mustang Bio’s (“Mustang”) MB-106, a CD20-targeted, autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy for patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas, will be presented by Mustang’s research partner Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center (“Fred Hutch”) during a poster session.
Lindsay A. Rosenwald, M.D., Fortress’ Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are looking forward to data from two of our clinical programs being presented in oral and poster sessions at the ASH Annual Meeting. CAEL-101 and MB-106 are important product candidates that are poised to fill the urgent need for new treatment options and make a meaningful difference for patients.”
Details of the presentations are as follows:
CAEL-101 Oral Presentation:
Title: Safety, Tolerability and Efficacy of CAEL-101 in AL Amyloidosis Patients Treated on a Phase 2, Open-Label, Dose Selection Study to Evaluate the Safety and Tolerability of CAEL-101 in Patients with AL Amyloidosis
Session: 653. Myeloma/Amyloidosis: Therapy, excluding Transplantation; Novel Approaches for Relapsed/Refractory Myeloma and Amyloidosis
Abstract: 729
Date and Time: Monday, December 7, 2020, 5:45 p.m. ET
Presenter: Jason Valent, M.D., Clinical Assistant Professor of Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine of Case Western Reserve University; Staff Department of Hematology and Oncology, Director Multiple Myeloma Program, Taussig Cancer Institute, Co-Director Amyloidosis Center
0 Kommentare