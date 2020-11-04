Fortress Biotech Announces Oral and Poster Data Presentations at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

Clinical data on CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis and MB-106 CD20-targeted CAR T cell therapy to be presented

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) (“Fortress”), an innovative revenue-generating company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing or monetizing promising biopharmaceutical products and product candidates cost-effectively, today announced that data from two of its clinical programs have been accepted for presentation at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, which is being held virtually from December 5 – 8, 2020.



Phase 2 data on Caelum Biosciences’ (“Caelum”) CAEL-101 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory amyloid light chain “AL” amyloidosis will be presented by the Cleveland Clinic during oral and poster sessions. CAEL-101, which is being developed in a collaboration between Caelum, a company founded by Fortress, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., recently progressed into Phase 3 development. In addition, interim Phase 1/2 data on Mustang Bio’s (“Mustang”) MB-106, a CD20-targeted, autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy for patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphomas, will be presented by Mustang’s research partner Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center (“Fred Hutch”) during a poster session.