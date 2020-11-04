 

Euronext announces volumes for October 2020

CONTACT - Media:

  		CONTACT - Investor Relations:
Amsterdam +31.20.721.41 33 Brussels +32.2.620.15.50 +33.1.70.48.24.17  
Dublin
Oslo 		+31.20.721.41 33
+47 22 34 19 15

  		Lisbon
Paris 		+351.210.600.614
+33.1.70.48.24.45

  		   

EURONEXT ANNOUNCES VOLUMES FOR OCTOBER 2020

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Oslo and Paris – 04 November 2020 Euronext, the leading pan-European market infrastructure, today announced trading volumes for October 2020.

Monthly and historical volume tables are available at this address:
https://euronext.com/investor-relations#monthly-volumes

CONTACTS –

Media - mediateam@euronext.com

Media Team       +33 1 70 48 24 45

Analysts & investors - ir@euronext.com 
Aurélie Cohen                                                      +33 1 70 48 24 17;acohen@euronext.com 
Clément Kubiak                                                   +33 1 70 48 26 33; ckubiak@euronext.com 

About Euronext
Euronext is the leading pan-European market infrastructure, connecting local economies to global capital markets, to accelerate innovation and sustainable growth. It operates regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, The Netherlands, Norway and Portugal. With close to 1,500 listed issuers worth €3.8 trillion in market capitalisation as of end September 2020, it has an unmatched blue chip franchise and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, FX, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, it also operates Euronext GrowthTM and Euronext AccessTM, simplifying access to listing for SMEs. Euronext provides custody and settlement services through central securities depositories in Denmark, Norway and Portugal.

