 

PAS Global to be Acquired by Hexagon AB

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.11.2020, 18:35  |  69   |   |   

Combined Company Creates a Powerhouse for Managing the Industrial Lifecycle

HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PAS Global, LLC (PAS), the OT Integrity company, today announced it has agreed to be acquired by Hexagon AB (Hexagon), a global leader in sensor, software, and autonomous solutions.

PAS, Inc.

With the combination of PAS and Hexagon, customers will benefit from a comprehensive software portfolio to manage the industrial lifecycle from plant design and maintenance, to real-time situation awareness in the control room, cybersecurity risk management, and industrial digital transformation. PAS also complements and significantly extends Hexagon's global customer footprint in the process industries.

"Since 1993, PAS has delivered solutions that help industrial organizations improve process safety and profitability," said PAS Founder and CEO Eddie Habibi. "As cyber risk in the industrial sector has grown, we have remained true to our mission by expanding our capabilities to further protect operational technology (OT) and have been recognized as a leading cyber asset management company. Now, PAS and Hexagon together will be a powerhouse solution provider for managing the entire industrial lifecycle."

"Hexagon is committed to a mission of empowering the autonomous future by putting data to work to boost efficiency, productivity, and quality across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, safety, and mobility applications," said Hexagon PPM President Mattias Stenberg. "The strategic acquisition of PAS will expand our owner operator market presence and broaden our capabilities by extending Hexagon solutions to operational risk management and operational technology cybersecurity."

"We have long admired Hexagon's technology portfolio and team," Habibi added. "There is strong technology and cultural fit across our two organizations, and we are excited to join forces with Hexagon to deliver more value to customers and empower the autonomous future."

The acquisition represents a new cybersecurity-focused business segment within Hexagon's PPM division, which will also provide opportunities with other Hexagon divisions. The process safety solutions brought to Hexagon from PAS will be integrated into the PPM owner operator line of business.

Completion of the transaction (closing) is subject to standard regulatory approvals.

Stifel Global Technology Group acted as exclusive financial advisor and Vinson & Elkins LLP provided legal representation to PAS Global in connection with this transaction.

About PAS Global, LLC
PAS Global, the OT Integrity company, delivers software solutions that prevent, detect, & remediate cyber threats; reduce process safety risks and optimize profitability; and enable trusted data for decision-making. With operations in over 70 countries, PAS helps many of the world's leading industrial organizations ensure OT Integrity from the sensor to the cloud – including 13 of the top 15 refining, 13 of the top 15 chemical, 4 of the top 5 pulp and paper, 3 of the top 5 mining, and 7 of the top 20 power generation companies. PAS was recently named the #1 Global Provider of Safety Lifecycle Management and #1 Alarm Management Provider by ARC Advisory Group and is named as a Representative Vendor by Gartner for OT Network Monitoring and Visibility and OT Endpoints Security. For more information, visit www.pas.com. Connect with PAS on Twitter @PASGlobal and LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/380080/PAS_Inc_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PAS Global to be Acquired by Hexagon AB Combined Company Creates a Powerhouse for Managing the Industrial Lifecycle HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - PAS Global, LLC (PAS), the OT Integrity company, today announced it has agreed to be acquired by Hexagon AB (Hexagon), a global leader …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Frost & Sullivan Awards Plume Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
Veoneer appoints Ray Pekar as Chief Financial Officer
Thailand BOI Approves New EV Package, and Over 35 Billion Baht in Large Investment Projects
IoT in Construction Market to Reach $19.03 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 14.0% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Advances in Recycling Technology on Back of Government Regulations Keep Opportunities in Battery ...
Portable Blenders Market Size Worth $225.1 Million By 2027 | CAGR: 8.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Viasat Wins UK Ministry of Defence Contract to Supply Ultra High Frequency Satellite Communications ...
Electric Bus Market to Reach $31.45 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 12.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research
UHT Processing Market worth $6.7 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Microprocessor and GPU Market worth $138.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
Nielsen Announces Sale of Global Connect Business to Advent International for $2.7 Billion
New Data Presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 29th Congress
Lundin Mining Third Quarter Results
G20 Promotes the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE)
Infosys Positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group ServiceNow Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021
Cellusys launches SMS Verification to eradicate smishing and mobile fraud
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Four Key Technologies Set to Fuel the Programmable Semiconductors Market, According to Frost ...
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods