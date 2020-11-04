 

Casino Group Partial cancellation of 2021, 2022 and 2023 Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.11.2020, 18:35  |  61   |   |   

CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON

2021 Notes (ISIN: FR0011052661),
2022 Notes (ISIN: FR0013260379) and
2023 Notes (ISIN: FR0011400571)

Notes cancellation

Paris, November, 4th 2020,

Casino Guichard-Perrachon today cancelled 682 Notes due in 2021, 194 Notes due in 2022 and 681 Notes due in 2023 for respective nominal amounts of 68,200,000 euros, 19,400,000 euros and 68,100,000 euros, following buybacks in the market.

In 2020, the total amount of Notes bought back and cancelled was 315,200,000 euros (of which 68,200,000 euros of the 2021 Notes, 85,100,000 euros of the 2022 Notes and 161,900,000 euros of the 2023 Notes).

Accordingly, the outstanding nominal amount of 2021 Notes has been reduced to 529,000,000 euros, the outstanding nominal amount of 2022 Notes to 367,000,000 euros and the outstanding nominal amount of 2023 Notes to 557,800,000 euros.

As at November 4th, the balance of the segregated account was €113.9 million.

Attachment


Casino Guichard-Perrachon Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Casino Group Partial cancellation of 2021, 2022 and 2023 Notes CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON 2021 Notes (ISIN: FR0011052661),2022 Notes (ISIN: FR0013260379) and2023 Notes (ISIN: FR0011400571) Notes cancellation Paris, November, 4th 2020, Casino Guichard-Perrachon today cancelled 682 Notes due in 2021, 194 Notes …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
Cameco reports third quarter results – well positioned with strengthened balance sheet, supported ...
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2
Generex Announces the Signing of a Framework Agreement with The China CDC, Beijing Guoxin Haixiang ...
Cassava Sciences Announces Additional Clinical Data from a Phase 2b Study of Sumifilam in ...
AMSECO signs LOI to acquire LithiumBank Resources
Bombardier launches new EBI Sense digital service for predictive maintenance for rail signalling
IMPACT FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC CONTINUES. OUTLOOK CONFIRMED.
Allarity Therapeutics Hires New Chief Financial Officer
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
Groupe Casino - Third quarter 2020 net sales and financial information

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.11.19
24
CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON S.A. Nun Value? Nach Kursabsturz!