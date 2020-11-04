 

GlycoMimetics Program Data to be Highlighted Via Three Oral Presentations and Two Posters at 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLYC) today announced that three abstracts including data from the Company’s clinical and research portfolio have been accepted for oral presentations and two abstracts have been accepted for poster presentations at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, to be held virtually December 5-8, 2020.

Of particular note are primary and key secondary endpoint data from additional analysis of the Phase 3 RESET study evaluating the efficacy of rivipansel in VOC. These findings point to the potential benefits, clinical improvements and improved outcomes associated with early treatment with GlycoMimetics’ wholly-owned product candidate, which include shorter hospital stays for patients and reduced need for IV opioids to treat pain.

A second presentation includes data from two different preclinical models of VOC using GlycoMimetics’ highly potent and specific E-selectin antagonist, GMI-1687. This presentation will highlight the product candidate’s potential for intravenous and subcutaneous administration to treat VOC by inhibiting occlusions and restoring blood flow.

A third presentation discloses how targeting E-selectin with uproleselan may help patients with AML overcome resistance to venetoclax combined with hypomethylating agent (HMA) based therapy.

Poster presentations convey how GMI-1359, a rationally-designed small molecule that inhibits E-selectin and CXCR4 (a chemokine receptor), enhances sorafenib’s anti-leukemia effect in pre-clinical AML models; and how GMI-1359 can uniquely generate motility-enhancing signals in AML cells and deplete AML cells from protective vascular niches in the bone marrow.

“GlycoMimetics is honored to have five abstracts from across our product candidate portfolio selected for presentations at this year’s ASH meeting. The data convey new insights into the critical role of E-selectin in both malignant and inflammatory, adhesion-mediated conditions, suggesting novel treatment options for unmet need in sickle cell disease and AML,” said Helen Thackray, MD, FAAP, GlycoMimetics’ Chief Medical Officer.

Details on GlycoMimetics presentations at the ASH Meeting are as follows:

Title: Restoration of Normal Blood Flow in Mouse Models of Sickle Cell Vaso-occlusion Following Intravenous or Subcutaneous Administration of a Highly Potent E-Selectin Specific Inhibitor.
Presenters: Madhan Thamilarasan, William E. Fogler, John L. Magnani and Rahima Zennadi.
Session: 113 Hemoglobinopathies, Excluding Thalassemia—New Genetic Approaches to Sickle Cell Disease: New Insights Into Sickle Cell Disease Pathophysiology.

30.10.20
GlycoMimetics to Report Third Quarter Financial Results on November 6, 2020
26.10.20
New Pediatric and Secondary Endpoint Data from Rivipansel Phase 3 RESET Trial Presented at The Annual Scientific Conference on Sickle Cell and Thalassemia (ASCAT) Meeting
05.10.20
FDA Grants GlycoMimetics Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Rivipansel for Treatment of Sickle Cell Disease