CORRECTING and REPLACING – Freddie Mac Prices $1.2 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-119
MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued earlier today under the same headline by Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC), the K-119 Pricing table contained incorrect data points. The corrected release follows:
Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with
predominantly 10-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $1.2 billion in K Certificates (K-119 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about November 13, 2020.
K-119 Pricing
|Class
|
Principal/Notional
Amount (mm)
|
Weighted
Average Life
(Years)
|
Spread
(bps)
|Coupon
|Yield
|Dollar Price
|A-1
|$114.000
|6.49
|S+25
|0.85000%
|0.84288%
|$99.9975
|A-2
|$1,017.725
|9.82
|S+37
|1.56600%
|1.23378%
|$102.9960
|A-M
|$146.865
|9.88
|S+42
|1.29300%
|1.28798%
|$99.9923
|X1
|$1,131.725
|9.25
|T+190
|0.93316%
|2.73385%
|$7.6965
|XAM
|$146.865
|9.63
|T+170
|1.13403%
|2.56353%
|$9.9217
|X3
|$103.670
|9.70
|T+415
|2.72703%
|5.01906%
|$21.0678
Details
- Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.
- Co-Managers: Bancroft Capital, LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., BofA Securities, Inc. and NatAlliance Securities
- Rating Agencies: Fitch Ratings, Inc. and Kroll Bond Rating Agency, Inc.
Related Links
- The K-119 Preliminary Offering Circular Supplement: http://www.freddiemac.com/mbs/data/k119oc.pdf
- Freddie Mac Multifamily Securitization Overview
- Multifamily Securities Investor Access database of post-securitization data from Investor Reporting Packages
- More information about Class A-M and Class XAM
The K-119 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2020-K119 Mortgage Trust (K119 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K119 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class D and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-119 Certificates.
0 Kommentare