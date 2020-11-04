 

CORRECTING and REPLACING – Freddie Mac Prices $1.2 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-119

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.11.2020, 19:01  |  58   |   |   

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued earlier today under the same headline by Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC), the K-119 Pricing table contained incorrect data points. The corrected release follows: 

Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 10-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $1.2 billion in K Certificates (K-119 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about November 13, 2020. 

K-119 Pricing

Class Principal/Notional
Amount (mm) 		Weighted
Average Life
(Years) 		Spread
(bps) 		Coupon Yield Dollar Price
A-1 $114.000 6.49 S+25 0.85000% 0.84288% $99.9975
A-2 $1,017.725 9.82 S+37 1.56600% 1.23378% $102.9960
A-M $146.865 9.88 S+42 1.29300% 1.28798% $99.9923
X1 $1,131.725 9.25 T+190 0.93316% 2.73385% $7.6965
XAM $146.865 9.63 T+170 1.13403% 2.56353% $9.9217
X3 $103.670 9.70 T+415 2.72703% 5.01906% $21.0678

Details

  • Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co.
  • Co-Managers: Bancroft Capital, LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., BofA Securities, Inc. and NatAlliance Securities
  • Rating Agencies: Fitch Ratings, Inc. and Kroll Bond Rating Agency, Inc.

Related Links

The K-119 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2020-K119 Mortgage Trust (K119 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K119 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class D and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-119 Certificates.

Seite 1 von 3
Freddie Mac Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CORRECTING and REPLACING – Freddie Mac Prices $1.2 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-119 MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - In a release issued earlier today under the same headline by Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC), the K-119 Pricing table contained incorrect data points. The corrected release follows:  Freddie Mac (OTCQB: …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
Cameco reports third quarter results – well positioned with strengthened balance sheet, supported ...
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2
Generex Announces the Signing of a Framework Agreement with The China CDC, Beijing Guoxin Haixiang ...
Cassava Sciences Announces Additional Clinical Data from a Phase 2b Study of Sumifilam in ...
AMSECO signs LOI to acquire LithiumBank Resources
Bombardier launches new EBI Sense digital service for predictive maintenance for rail signalling
IMPACT FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC CONTINUES. OUTLOOK CONFIRMED.
Allarity Therapeutics Hires New Chief Financial Officer
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:00 Uhr
Freddie Mac Credit Protects $167.3 Billion of Single-Family Mortgages in Third Quarter
17:06 Uhr
Freddie Mac Prices $1.2 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-119
03.11.20
Freddie Mac Issues 2021 Debt Funding Calendar
03.11.20
Freddie Mac Prices New $3 Billion Three-Year Reference Notes Security
03.11.20
Freddie Mac Prices $940 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F91
03.11.20
Freddie Mac Announces Issuance of New Three-Year Reference Notes Security
30.10.20
Freddie Mac Analysis Shows Majority of Multifamily Residents Prioritize Rent Payments Amidst Pandemic
29.10.20
Freddie Mac Prices $999 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-739
29.10.20
Mortgage Rates Remain Relatively Flat
29.10.20
Freddie Mac Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results