CORRECTING and REPLACING – Freddie Mac Prices $1.2 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-119

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued earlier today under the same headline by Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC), the K-119 Pricing table contained incorrect data points. The corrected release follows:

Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 10-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $1.2 billion in K Certificates (K-119 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about November 13, 2020.

