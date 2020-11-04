 

Calithera Biosciences Announces Expansion of Ongoing Clinical Trial Evaluating Telaglenastat in Combination with palbociclib (IBRANCE)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.11.2020, 19:05  |  57   |   |   

Combination will be evaluated in patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma whose tumors have KRAS and CDKN2A mutations

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CALA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel small-molecule drugs for the treatment of cancer and other life-threatening diseases, today announced the expansion of the company’s ongoing clinical trial evaluating telaglenastat in combination with Pfizer’s CDK 4/6 inhibitor palbociclib (IBRANCE). This Phase 1/2 study, which is being conducted by Calithera, will be expanded to include an additional cohort of patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) whose tumors harbor mutations in both KRAS and CDKN2A.

“There is a strong rationale to target KRAS and CDKN2A mutated tumors with the combination of palbociclib and telaglenastat,” said Susan Molineaux, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Calithera. “Mutations in CDKN2A lead to upregulation of both CDK4/6 activity and glutamine utilization in cancer cells. By inhibiting these activities simultaneously with the telaglenastat-palbociclib combination, we hope to have a measurable impact on pancreatic cancer, which still has very few viable treatment options.”

Telaglenastat blocks glutamine consumption in tumor cells, which, due to specific genetic alterations such as mutations in KRAS and CDKN2A, often become dependent on increased metabolism of glutamine. Approximately 50 percent of PDAC patients harbor mutations in both KRAS and CDKN2A. In preclinical studies with KRAS-mutated cancer models, telaglenastat showed synergistic anti-tumor effects when used in combination with CDK4/6 inhibitors, such as palbociclib, enhancing cell cycle arrest and blocking cancer cell proliferation. In the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial (NCT03965845), encouraging efficacy and safety of the combination was observed in PDAC patients treated in the dose escalation phase of the trial.

The new cohort of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial will be evaluating the safety and anti-tumor activity of telaglenastat in combination with palbociclib in patients with advanced, metastatic PDAC whose tumors harbor mutations in both KRAS and CDKN2A. The ongoing Phase 1/2 trial is currently enrolling patients with colorectal cancer and non-small cell lung cancer whose tumors harbor mutations in KRAS.

Seite 1 von 3
Calithera Biosciences Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Calithera Biosciences Announces Expansion of Ongoing Clinical Trial Evaluating Telaglenastat in Combination with palbociclib (IBRANCE) Combination will be evaluated in patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma whose tumors have KRAS and CDKN2A mutationsSOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CALA), a clinical-stage …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
Cameco reports third quarter results – well positioned with strengthened balance sheet, supported ...
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2
Generex Announces the Signing of a Framework Agreement with The China CDC, Beijing Guoxin Haixiang ...
Cassava Sciences Announces Additional Clinical Data from a Phase 2b Study of Sumifilam in ...
AMSECO signs LOI to acquire LithiumBank Resources
Bombardier launches new EBI Sense digital service for predictive maintenance for rail signalling
IMPACT FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC CONTINUES. OUTLOOK CONFIRMED.
Allarity Therapeutics Hires New Chief Financial Officer
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
Calithera Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
02.11.20
Calithera Biosciences Awarded up to $2.4M from Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to Support Clinical Development of Arginase Inhibitor, CB-280
29.10.20
Calithera Biosciences to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, November 5, 2020
07.10.20
Calithera Biosciences’ CB-280 Arginase Inhibitor Trial in Progress Poster Presented at the North American Cystic Fibrosis 2020 Virtual Conference