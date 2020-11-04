 

Forma Therapeutics Announces Four Oral and Poster Presentations on FT-4202 in Sickle Cell Disease at Upcoming 2020 ASH Virtual Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.11.2020, 19:11  |  44   |   |   

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare hematologic diseases and cancers, today announced that four abstracts – including one oral presentation and three poster presentations – have been accepted for presentation at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Virtual Annual Meeting taking place December 5-8, 2020.

The oral presentation will feature clinical data from the multiple ascending dose cohort of a randomized, multi-center, placebo-controlled Phase 1 trial of FT-4202 in people living with sickle cell disease (SCD). While the trial is currently enrolling patients in the second dose escalation cohort of 600 mg FT-4202 daily, data will be presented on 9-12 patients who have completed the 300 mg FT-4202 daily cohort. A “Trials in Progress” poster presentation will highlight key aspects of the planned registrational Phase 2/3 clinical trial. In addition, two collaborative posters will report the findings of research of FT-4202 in a mouse model of sickle cell anemia and in an ex vivo analysis of blood samples from patients with SCD, respectively.

“We’re pleased the FT-4202 data have been selected for multiple presentations at ASH 2020,” said Frank Lee, president and chief executive officer of Forma. “Forma has a deep commitment to advancing science in sickle cell disease. We look forward to sharing data that will further characterize FT-4202 as an investigational treatment for people living with sickle cell disease.”

The abstracts, currently available on the ASH conference website, are:

Oral Presentation

Title: FT-4202, an Allosteric Activator of Pyruvate Kinase-R, Demonstrates Proof of Mechanism and Proof of Concept after a Single Dose and after Multiple Daily Doses in a Phase 1 Study of Patients with Sickle Cell Disease

Date/Time: Monday, December 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. PT
Session: 114. Hemoglobinopathies, Excluding Thalassemia - Clinical: Novel Treatments for Sickle Cell Disease
Abstract: 679
Presenter: R. Clark Brown, MD, PhD, Pediatric Hematologist/Oncologist, Medical Director of Sickle Cell at Scottish Rite, Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Emory University School of Medicine

Poster Presentations

Title: An Adaptive, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Double-Blind, Multi-Center Study of Oral FT-4202, a Pyruvate Kinase Activator in Patients with Sickle Cell Disease (PRAISE)

Seite 1 von 4
Forma Therapeutics Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Forma Therapeutics Announces Four Oral and Poster Presentations on FT-4202 in Sickle Cell Disease at Upcoming 2020 ASH Virtual Annual Meeting Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare hematologic diseases and cancers, today announced that four abstracts – including one oral presentation and three poster presentations – …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bristol Myers Squibb and MyoKardia Announce Expiration of HSR Act Waiting Period
Kandi America Receives Certification From EPA, Electric Vehicles Cleared for U.S. Roads
Tidewater Inc. Announces Commencement of Consent Solicitation and Concurrent Tender Offers for its ...
Eastman Kodak Company Third-Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
XILINX INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Xilinx, Inc. ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Axsome Therapeutics and Veeva Systems Partner to Build Axsome’s Digital-Centric Commercialization ...
Revance to Participate in the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Healthcare Conference
Magenta Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations Across Stem Cell Transplant Portfolio at The ...
CBL Properties Announces Suspension of Trading on the NYSE; Expects to Commence Trading on OTC ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Newmont Increases Quarterly Dividend by 60 Percent to $0.40 Per Share
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:05 Uhr
Forma Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
26.10.20
Forma Therapeutics Announces Positive Top-line Olutasidenib Data From a Planned Interim Analysis of a Registrational Phase 2 Clinical Trial in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)