Forma Therapeutics Announces Four Oral and Poster Presentations on FT-4202 in Sickle Cell Disease at Upcoming 2020 ASH Virtual Annual Meeting

The oral presentation will feature clinical data from the multiple ascending dose cohort of a randomized, multi-center, placebo-controlled Phase 1 trial of FT-4202 in people living with sickle cell disease (SCD). While the trial is currently enrolling patients in the second dose escalation cohort of 600 mg FT-4202 daily, data will be presented on 9-12 patients who have completed the 300 mg FT-4202 daily cohort. A “Trials in Progress” poster presentation will highlight key aspects of the planned registrational Phase 2/3 clinical trial. In addition, two collaborative posters will report the findings of research of FT-4202 in a mouse model of sickle cell anemia and in an ex vivo analysis of blood samples from patients with SCD, respectively.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare hematologic diseases and cancers, today announced that four abstracts – including one oral presentation and three poster presentations – have been accepted for presentation at the 62 nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Virtual Annual Meeting taking place December 5-8, 2020.

“We’re pleased the FT-4202 data have been selected for multiple presentations at ASH 2020,” said Frank Lee, president and chief executive officer of Forma. “Forma has a deep commitment to advancing science in sickle cell disease. We look forward to sharing data that will further characterize FT-4202 as an investigational treatment for people living with sickle cell disease.”

The abstracts, currently available on the ASH conference website, are:

Oral Presentation

Title: FT-4202, an Allosteric Activator of Pyruvate Kinase-R, Demonstrates Proof of Mechanism and Proof of Concept after a Single Dose and after Multiple Daily Doses in a Phase 1 Study of Patients with Sickle Cell Disease

Date/Time: Monday, December 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. PT

Session: 114. Hemoglobinopathies, Excluding Thalassemia - Clinical: Novel Treatments for Sickle Cell Disease

Abstract: 679

Presenter: R. Clark Brown, MD, PhD, Pediatric Hematologist/Oncologist, Medical Director of Sickle Cell at Scottish Rite, Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Emory University School of Medicine

Poster Presentations

Title: An Adaptive, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled, Double-Blind, Multi-Center Study of Oral FT-4202, a Pyruvate Kinase Activator in Patients with Sickle Cell Disease (PRAISE)