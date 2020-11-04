Syntellix honored again, wins IMA Award of Excellence
Hanover (ots) -
development of orthopaedic implants made of the magnesium-based alloy MAGNEZIX®
- Since 1962, IMA's Awards of Excellence program is an annual program to
demonstrate outstanding examples of the use of magnesium
development of orthopaedic implants made of the magnesium-based alloy MAGNEZIX®
- Since 1962, IMA's Awards of Excellence program is an annual program to
demonstrate outstanding examples of the use of magnesium
Syntellix AG, together with its completely owned materials specialist subsidiary
MSE (Materials Science and Engineering Werkstoffzentrum Clausthal GmbH), has
been honored with the highly renowned 2020 Award of Excellence presented by the
International Magnesium Association (IMA), Saint Paul / Minnesota.
Established in 1962, IMA's Awards of Excellence program is an annual program
open to companies demonstrating outstanding examples of the use of magnesium.
Nominations are judged by a peer-review panel of international experts, based on
the criteria of innovation, technology, impact, synergies, competitive material
displacement, and economics.
Syntellix has been appointed prize winner in the category "Wrought Product" for
the development of its innovative magnesium-based MAGNEZIX® implant portfolio:
By means of a unique combination of leading-edge magnesium alloy technology with
patented manufacturing processes, a high strength material results with a low
in-vivo degradation rate and excellent biocompatibility, which builds the
perfect foundation for biodegradable metallic implants. MAGNEZIX® implants
combine the unparalleled strength of metal implants with degradation properties.
Clinical evidence shows they are much more stable than conventional absorbable
polymer implants on PGA or PLA basis. Unlike common metal implants made of steel
or titanium, MAGNEZIX® implants do not have to be removed in a second surgery,
avoiding corresponding risks of infection, anaesthesia, vascular and nerve
damage.
The use of MAGNEZIX® thus makes a significant contribution to patient safety and
to the improvement of the quality of life, offering enormous potential benefits
with respect to better, safer and at the same time more cost-efficient care for
patients around the world. Recently, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA),
Silver Spring / Maryland, granted Syntellix's MAGNEZIX® CS 3.2 device and
proposed indication for use the designation of a "Breakthrough Device".
About the International Magnesium Association (IMA):
IMA is the global resource for the magnesium industry and the voice for its
membership and international user communities. Founded in 1943, the mission of
IMA is to promote the use of the metal magnesium in material selection and
encourage innovative applications of the versatile metal. IMA's members consist
of primary producers of the metal, recyclers, foundries, fabricators, end-users
and suppliers. IMA serves the industry through its Annual World Magnesium
Conference, seminars, statistical programs, research and publications. Through
IMA's efforts, manufacturers and consumers are increasingly aware of the
numerous options and benefits the metal magnesium provides.
About Syntellix:
Syntellix AG, a global biomaterials pioneer engaged in biomedical engineering,
material & life science, is the world's market and technology leader in the
field of bioabsorbable metallic orthopaedic implants. The company has already
been honored with numerous important awards and prizes, including, amongst
others, the Innovation Award of the German Economy 2012/13, the Future Award
2016 of the German Healthcare Economy, the German Medical Award 2017, the
Innovator of the Year 2017 Award, and the German Innovation Award in Gold 2019;
Syntellix implants were also a winner in the Product of the Year category of the
Sustainability Award 2018 program. In recent peer-reviewed medical-scientific
publications concerning various clinical applications, MAGNEZIX® implants were
rated as "being advantageous" or even "clinically superior" to conventional
titanium implants.
Disclaimer:
This press release is a translation and has been issued for information purposes
only. Should there be any discrepancy between this translation and the original
German text, the latter shall be the legally binding version.
Contact at Syntellix AG:
Pierre Frega
mailto:press@syntellix.com
http://www.syntellix.com
Syntellix AG
Aegidientorplatz 2a
30159 Hannover
Germany
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/122353/4753878
OTS: Syntellix AG
