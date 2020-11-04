Syntellix honored again, wins IMA Award of Excellence

Hanover (ots) - - Syntellix honoured in "Wrought Product" category for the

Syntellix AG, together with its completely owned materials specialist subsidiaryMSE (Materials Science and Engineering Werkstoffzentrum Clausthal GmbH), hasbeen honored with the highly renowned 2020 Award of Excellence presented by theInternational Magnesium Association (IMA), Saint Paul / Minnesota.Established in 1962, IMA's Awards of Excellence program is an annual programopen to companies demonstrating outstanding examples of the use of magnesium.Nominations are judged by a peer-review panel of international experts, based onthe criteria of innovation, technology, impact, synergies, competitive materialdisplacement, and economics.Syntellix has been appointed prize winner in the category "Wrought Product" forthe development of its innovative magnesium-based MAGNEZIX® implant portfolio:By means of a unique combination of leading-edge magnesium alloy technology withpatented manufacturing processes, a high strength material results with a lowin-vivo degradation rate and excellent biocompatibility, which builds theperfect foundation for biodegradable metallic implants. MAGNEZIX® implantscombine the unparalleled strength of metal implants with degradation properties.Clinical evidence shows they are much more stable than conventional absorbablepolymer implants on PGA or PLA basis. Unlike common metal implants made of steelor titanium, MAGNEZIX® implants do not have to be removed in a second surgery,avoiding corresponding risks of infection, anaesthesia, vascular and nervedamage.The use of MAGNEZIX® thus makes a significant contribution to patient safety andto the improvement of the quality of life, offering enormous potential benefitswith respect to better, safer and at the same time more cost-efficient care forpatients around the world. Recently, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA),Silver Spring / Maryland, granted Syntellix's MAGNEZIX® CS 3.2 device andproposed indication for use the designation of a "Breakthrough Device".About the International Magnesium Association (IMA):IMA is the global resource for the magnesium industry and the voice for itsmembership and international user communities. Founded in 1943, the mission ofIMA is to promote the use of the metal magnesium in material selection andencourage innovative applications of the versatile metal. IMA's members consistof primary producers of the metal, recyclers, foundries, fabricators, end-usersand suppliers. IMA serves the industry through its Annual World MagnesiumConference, seminars, statistical programs, research and publications. ThroughIMA's efforts, manufacturers and consumers are increasingly aware of thenumerous options and benefits the metal magnesium provides.About Syntellix:Syntellix AG, a global biomaterials pioneer engaged in biomedical engineering,material & life science, is the world's market and technology leader in thefield of bioabsorbable metallic orthopaedic implants. The company has alreadybeen honored with numerous important awards and prizes, including, amongstothers, the Innovation Award of the German Economy 2012/13, the Future Award2016 of the German Healthcare Economy, the German Medical Award 2017, theInnovator of the Year 2017 Award, and the German Innovation Award in Gold 2019;Syntellix implants were also a winner in the Product of the Year category of theSustainability Award 2018 program. In recent peer-reviewed medical-scientificpublications concerning various clinical applications, MAGNEZIX® implants wererated as "being advantageous" or even "clinically superior" to conventionaltitanium implants.Disclaimer:This press release is a translation and has been issued for information purposesonly. Should there be any discrepancy between this translation and the originalGerman text, the latter shall be the legally binding version.Contact at Syntellix AG:Pierre Fregamailto:press@syntellix.comhttp://www.syntellix.comSyntellix AGAegidientorplatz 2a30159 HannoverGermanyAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/122353/4753878OTS: Syntellix AG