 

MacroGenics Announces Flotetuzumab and Tebotelimab Presentations at the ASH Annual Meeting 2020

ROCKVILLE, MD, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced six clinical and preclinical abstracts related to acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and flotetuzumab, an investigational bispecific CD123 × CD3 DART molecule, and one abstract related to tebotelimab, an investigational bispecific PD-1 × LAG-3 DART molecule, to be presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition, December 5-8, 2020.

“We look forward to presenting clinical and biomarker results for flotetuzumab in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia at the 2020 ASH annual meeting,” said Scott Koenig, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of MacroGenics. “The first of our two oral presentations will address results of the role of immune senescence and exhaustion-related RNA profiles in predicting outcomes in AML. The second oral presentation will provide the results on the use of flotetuzumab as salvage therapy in AML patients who failed induction therapy or experienced an early relapse. Together with our four posters, these presentations add to the growing medical and scientific interest in the potential of flotetuzumab in AML. Finally, we are very pleased to present data from the cohort of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) patients who were treated in the dose expansion study of tebotelimab.”

Oral Presentations

  • An Immune Senescence and Exhaustion-related RNA Profile Predicts Clinical Outcomes in Acute Myeloid Leukemia
    Session Name: 617. Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Biology, Cytogenetics, and Molecular Markers in Diagnosis and Prognosis: Single Cell Profiling and Novel molecular Markers
    Session Date: Saturday, December 5, 2020 
    Session Time: 7:30 AM - 9:00 AM
    Presentation Time: 8:15 AM
  • Flotetuzumab as Salvage Therapy for Primary Induction Failure and Early Relapse Acute Myeloid Leukemia
    Session Name: 613. Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Novel Therapies and Treatment Approaches 
    Session Date: Sunday, December 6, 2020 
    Session Time: 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM 
    Presentation Time: 9:45 AM

Poster Presentations

