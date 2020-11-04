Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival

Brands and retailers using Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA; HKEX: 9988) to reach China’s consumers wrapped up the first sales period (November 1–3) of this year’s 11.11 Global Shopping Festival with strong results. To create more opportunities for new brands and small businesses to participate in Alibaba’s 11.11, this year’s festival is offering two shopping windows: November 1-3 and the day of November 11. Highlights from the first shopping window of this year’s event include: