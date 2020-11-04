 

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether CytoDyn, Inc. (“CytoDyn” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: CYDY) or certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased or otherwise own CytoDyn stock, and have suffered a loss, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Joe Pettigrew at (844) 818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com for more information.

CytoDyn is a biotech company based in Vancouver, Washington focused on the development and commercialization of a drug named “leronlimab.” Throughout its history, leronlimab was marketed as a potential treatment for HIV. In the wake of the Covid-19 global pandemic, however, CytoDyn began making statements about leronlimab being used to treat Covid-19. Our investigation concerns whether CytoDyn made false and misleading statements and omitted material information in connection with leronlimab being potentially used as a Covid-19 treatment. CytoDyn shares are currently trading at approximately $2.71, after reaching a high of $10.01 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise own CytoDyn, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew at (844) 818-6982, or at jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Diskussion: CytoDyn $CYDY mit Blockbuster Potential WKN: A0YHA5
02.11.20
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on November 5 to Update Clinical and Regulatory Developments
27.10.20
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination HIV Therapy
26.10.20
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from Stroke
21.10.20
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
20.10.20
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Registrational Trial
20.10.20
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC's Recommendations from the Interim Analysis of the Phase 2b/3 Clinical Trial for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients
16.10.20
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC's Recommendations from the Interim Analysis of the Phase 2b/3 Clinical Trial for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients
13.10.20
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines

14:58 Uhr
20.971
CytoDyn $CYDY mit Blockbuster Potential WKN: A0YHA5