 

More than 40 Abstracts from Incyte’s Oncology Portfolio Accepted for Presentation at the 62nd Annual ASH Virtual Meeting

Incyte (Nasdaq: INCY) today announced that numerous abstracts highlighting data from its oncology portfolio will be presented at the upcoming 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition (ASH 2020), held virtually December 5–8, 2020.

“We are thankful for the American Society of Hematology’s efforts to hold ASH 2020 – a key event for the scientific community – virtually, and are proud the Incyte portfolio will be represented in more than 40 abstracts,” said Steven Stein, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Incyte. “The presentations, including the oral presentation of the Phase 3 REACH3 study for ruxolitinib in chronic graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), reflect the strength of our diverse oncology portfolio and our partnerships, and reinforce our commitment to finding solutions that can improve the lives of patients with multiple rare cancers and serious conditions where there is significant medical need.”

Select key abstract presentations from Incyte-developed and partnered programs include:

Oral Presentations

Ruxolitinib: Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD)

Ruxolitinib vs Best Available Therapy in Patients with Steroid-Refractory/Steroid-Dependent Chronic Graft-vs-Host Disease (cGVHD): Primary Findings from the Phase 3, Randomized REACH3 Study1 (Abstract #77, Session: 732. Clinical Allogeneic Transplantation: Results I. Saturday, December 5, 7:30-9:00 a.m. PT)

Ruxolitinib: Myeloproliferative Neoplasms (MPN)

To Treat or Not To Treat? Understanding Treatment Patterns in Patients with Lower-Risk Myelofibrosis Enrolled in the MOST Study (Abstract #152, Session: 904. Outcomes Research – Non-Malignant Conditions: Bleeding, Immune Thrombocytopenia, and Other Hematologic Disorders. Saturday, December 5, 9:30-11:00 a.m. PT)

Mortality and Causes of Death of Patients with Polycythemia Vera: Analysis of the REVEAL Prospective, Observational Study (Abstract #484, Session: 634. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical: Clinical Trials in Polycythemia Vera. Sunday, December 6, 2:00-3:30 p.m. PT)

Parsaclisib

Phase 2 Study Evaluating the Efficacy and Safety of Parsaclisib in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Marginal Zone Lymphoma (CITADEL-204) (Abstract #338, Session: 623. Mantle Cell, Follicular, and Other Indolent B-Cell Lymphoma—Clinical Studies: Clinical studies in Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia, Marginal Zone Lymphoma and Hairy Cell Leukemia. Sunday, December 6, 9:30-11:00 a.m. PT)

