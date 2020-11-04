More than 40 Abstracts from Incyte’s Oncology Portfolio Accepted for Presentation at the 62nd Annual ASH Virtual Meeting

Incyte (Nasdaq: INCY) today announced that numerous abstracts highlighting data from its oncology portfolio will be presented at the upcoming 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition (ASH 2020), held virtually December 5–8, 2020.

“We are thankful for the American Society of Hematology’s efforts to hold ASH 2020 – a key event for the scientific community – virtually, and are proud the Incyte portfolio will be represented in more than 40 abstracts,” said Steven Stein, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Incyte. “The presentations, including the oral presentation of the Phase 3 REACH3 study for ruxolitinib in chronic graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), reflect the strength of our diverse oncology portfolio and our partnerships, and reinforce our commitment to finding solutions that can improve the lives of patients with multiple rare cancers and serious conditions where there is significant medical need.”