DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Invitation to MorphoSys' Third Quarter and First 9-Month 2020 Results Conference Call on November 12, 2020 04.11.2020 / 22:02

Invitation to MorphoSys' Third Quarter and First 9-Month 2020 Results Conference Call on November 12, 2020

MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, MDAX & TecDAX; NASDAQ: MOR) will publish its results for the third quarter and first 9-month of 2020 on November 11, 2020 at 10:00pm CET (9:00pm GMT; 4:00pm EST).

MorphoSys' Management team will host a conference call and webcast on November 12, 2020 at 2:00pm CET (1:00pm GMT; 8:00am EST) to present the third quarter and first 9-month financial results 2020 and the further outlook for 2020.

Date of the conference call: Thursday, November 12, 2020 Time: 2:00pm CET (1:00pm GMT, 8:00am EST) Dial-in numbers: Germany: +49 69 201 744 220 United Kingdom: +44 203 009 2470 USA: +1 877 423 0830 (all numbers reachable from any geography) Participant PIN: 26740320#