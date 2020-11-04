Vapotherm Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO), (“Vapotherm” or the “Company”), a global medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of its proprietary high velocity therapy, which is used to treat patients of all ages suffering from respiratory distress, today announced third quarter 2020 financial results.
Third Quarter 2020 Summary
- Revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $30.6 million as compared to $10.8 million for the third quarter of 2019, representing a 182.7% increase over the prior year period
- Worldwide installed base of Precision Flow systems grew by 8,989 systems, an increase of 56.8% over the last twelve months
- Gross margin was 50.8% or 630 basis points higher than gross margin of 44.5% in the third quarter of 2019
“The third quarter of 2020 was strong due to the continued hospitalization and treatment of Patients impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and increased awareness of our High Velocity Therapy. We tripled our revenue, continued the rapid expansion of our worldwide installed base, and improved our gross margin by 630 basis points despite strong headwinds,” said Joe Army, President and CEO of Vapotherm. “Our focus in the fourth quarter will be expanding our worldwide installed base, educating new Customers on the use of High Velocity Therapy, especially on hypercapnic Patients, expanding the limited release of the Oxygen Assist Module in select European and Middle Eastern markets and driving continued gross margin improvement.”
Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
The following table reflects the Company’s revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:
(unaudited and in thousands, except percentages)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
% of Revenue
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
% of Revenue
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
%
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital Equipment (product & lease revenue)
|
|
$
|
16,898
|
|
|
|
55.3
|
%
|
|
$
|
2,518
|
|
|
|
23.3
|
%
|
|
$
|
14,380
|
|
|
|
571.1
|
%
|
Disposable
|
|
|
13,044
|
|
|
|
42.7
|
%
|
|
|
7,827
|
|
|
|
72.4
|
%
|
|
|
5,217
|
|
|
|
66.7
|
%
|
Service and Other
|
|
|
617
|
|
|
|
2.0
|
%
|
|
|
464
|
|
|
|
4.3
|
%
|
|
|
153
|
|
|
|
33.0
|
%
|
Total Revenue
|
|
$
|
30,559
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
10,809
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
19,750
|
|
|
|
182.7
|
%
Revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $30.6 million as compared to $10.8 million for the third quarter of 2019, a 182.7% increase over the third quarter of 2019. Total capital equipment revenue, including product and lease revenue, increased by $14.4 million or 571.1% over the third quarter of 2019. This increase was due to increased sales of our Precision Flow units as a result of demand related to the COVID-19 pandemic and increased average selling prices in the United States. Total disposable revenue increased 66.7% year over year, primarily driven by an increase in the worldwide installed base of Precision Flow units and increased utilization to treat the respiratory distress experienced by many COVID-19 patients and higher average selling prices in the United States.
Revenue information by geography is summarized as follows:
(unaudited and in thousands, except percentages)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
% of Revenue
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
% of Revenue
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
%
|
|
United States
|
|
$
|
25,526
|
|
|
|
83.5
|
%
|
|
$
|
8,035
|
|
|
|
74.3
|
%
|
|
$
|
17,491
|
|
|
|
217.7
|
%
|
International
|
|
|
5,033
|
|
|
|
16.5
|
%
|
|
|
2,774
|
|
|
|
25.7
|
%
|
|
|
2,259
|
|
|
|
81.4
|
%
|
Total Revenue
|
|
$
|
30,559
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
10,809
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
19,750
|
|
|
|
182.7
|
%
U.S. and International revenue growth in the third quarter of 2020 was driven by an increase in the number of Precision Flow units sold year over year and to a lesser extent an increase in single-use disposable sales due to higher installed bases of Precision Flow units.
Gross profit for the third quarter of 2020 was $15.5 million, an increase of $10.7 million over the third quarter of 2019. Gross margin was 50.8% in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 44.5% in the third quarter of 2019. Gross margin was positively impacted by improved overhead absorption due to higher production volumes partially offset by higher labor costs, increased supplier freight and expediting fees to meet the rapid increase in production capacity, and to a lesser extent a higher mix of capital equipment revenue.
Operating expenses were $26.7 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $10.2 million as compared to $16.5 million in the same period last year. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to higher sales and marketing expenses as a result of an increase in sales commissions and increased sales and marketing headcount.
Net loss for the third quarter of 2020 was $12.4 million, or $0.49 per share, compared to $12.8 million, or $0.65 per share, in the third quarter of 2019. Net loss per share was based on 25,578,328 and 19,531,153 weighted average shares outstanding for the third quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively.
Adjusted EBITDA was ($8.2) million for the third quarter of 2020 as compared to ($10.6) million for the third quarter of 2019. The $2.4 million decrease in Adjusted EBITDA loss in the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to higher revenue and gross profit, partially offset by increased operating expenses resulting from higher levels of sales and marketing expenses, primarily sales commissions and increased headcount, and general and administrative expenses.
Cash Position
Cash and cash equivalents were $139.0 million as of September 30, 2020 compared to $71.7 million as of December 31, 2019 and $148.3 million as of June 30, 2020.
The Company entered into a $40.0 million term loan and $12.0 million revolving line of credit with CIBC Innovation Banking on October 21, 2020. At close, the Company paid off in full its previous term loan balance of $42.5 million and revolving line of credit of $4.5 million.
Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Outlook
For fiscal year 2020, we expect revenue in the range of $102.8 million to $104.8 million, representing an anticipated year-over year increase of 114% to 118% over fiscal year 2019, which implies fourth quarter revenue in the range of $18.0 million to $20.0 million, representing an anticipated year-over year increase of 38% to 54%.
The Company’s expected revenue range for the fourth quarter of 2020 assumes that ongoing COVID-19 hospitalizations will offset a light flu and RSV season and minimal impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on capital equipment purchases.
Conference Call
Management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on November 4, 2020 to discuss the results of the quarter and the year with a question and answer session. To listen to the conference call on your telephone, please dial (833) 714-0922 for U.S. callers, or +1 (778) 560-2684 for international callers, approximately ten minutes prior to the start time and reference conference code 9090807. To listen to a live webcast, please visit the Investors section of the Vapotherm website at: http://investors.vapotherm.com/events-and-presentations/events. The webcast replay will be available on the Vapotherm website for 90 days following completion of the call. A replay of this conference call will be available by telephone through November 11, 2020 by dialing (800) 585-8367 in the U.S. or +1 (416) 621-4642 outside of the U.S. The replay access code is 9090807.
Website Information
Vapotherm routinely posts important information for investors on the Investor Relations section of its website, http://investors.vapotherm.com/. Vapotherm intends to use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with Vapotherm’s disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investor Relations section of Vapotherm’s website, in addition to following Vapotherm’s press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, Vapotherm’s website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes the non-GAAP financial measure of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which differ from financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). EBITDA in this press release represents net loss less interest expense, net and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA in this release represents EBITDA as adjusted for the impact of foreign currency loss or gain, and stock-based compensation expense. The Company has reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in tables accompanying this release.
Adjusted EBITDA is presented because the Company believes it is a useful indicator of its operating performance. Management uses the measure principally as a measure of the Company’s operating performance and for planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company’s annual operating budget and financial projections. The Company believes this measure is useful to investors as supplemental information because it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in its industry. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to its management and investors as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period.
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered as an alternative to, or superior to, net income or loss as a measure of financial performance or cash flows from operations as a measure of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. It should not be construed to imply that the Company’s future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, the measure is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for management’s discretionary use, as it does not reflect certain cash requirements such as tax payments, debt service requirements, capital expenditures and certain other cash costs that may recur in the future. Adjusted EBITDA contain certain other limitations, including the failure to reflect our capital expenditures, cash requirements for working capital needs and cash costs to replace assets being depreciated and amortized. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. The Company’s presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. Management compensates for these limitations by primarily relying on the Company’s GAAP results in addition to using Adjusted EBITDA on a supplemental basis. The Company’s definition of this measure is not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to different methods of calculation.
About Vapotherm
Vapotherm, Inc. is a publicly traded developer and manufacturer of advanced respiratory technology based in Exeter, New Hampshire, USA. The Company develops innovative, comfortable, non-invasive technologies for respiratory support of patients with chronic or acute breathing disorders. Over 2.5 million patients have been treated with Vapotherm high velocity therapy. High velocity therapy is mask-free noninvasive ventilatory support for spontaneously breathing patients and is a front-line tool for relieving respiratory distress—including hypercapnia, hypoxemia, and dyspnea. It allows for the fast, safe treatment of undifferentiated respiratory distress with one tool. The Precision Flow system’s mask-free interface delivers optimally conditioned breathing gases, making it comfortable for patients and reducing the risks associated with mask therapies. While being treated, patients can talk, eat, drink and take oral medication. For more information, visit www.vapotherm.com.
Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about our ability to grow our installed base, our ability to educate new customers on the use of Vapotherm’s High Velocity Therapy, especially on hypercapnic patients, increasing our production and our installed base, expanding the limited release of our Oxygen Assist Module, improving our gross margins and expected revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as ‘‘expect,’’ “guide” or “typically” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Each forward-looking statement is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the following: Vapotherm has incurred losses in the past and may be unable to achieve or sustain profitability in the future, Vapotherm may need to raise additional capital to fund its existing commercial operations, develop and commercialize new products, and expand its operations, Vapotherm’s dependence on sales generated from its Precision Flow systems, competition from multi-national corporations who have significantly greater resources than Vapotherm and are more established in the respiratory market, the ability for Precision Flow systems to gain increased market acceptance, its inexperience directly marketing and selling its products, the potential loss of one or more suppliers, Vapotherm’s susceptibility to seasonal fluctuations, Vapotherm’s failure to comply with applicable United States and foreign regulatory requirements, the failure to obtain U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other regulatory authorization to market and sell future products or its inability to secure, maintain, or enforce patent or other intellectual property protection for its products, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business, including its supply chain, and the other risks and uncertainties included under the heading “Risk Factors” in Vapotherm’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December, 31, 2019, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 4, 2020, Vapotherm’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on May 5, 2020, Vapotherm’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as filed with the SEC on August 4, 2020, and Vapotherm’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 4, 2020 and in any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Vapotherm’s views as of the date hereof, and Vapotherm does not assume and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Financial Statements:
|
VAPOTHERM, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share amounts)
|
|
|
September 30, 2020
|
|
|
December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
139,015
|
|
|
$
|
71,655
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
10,875
|
|
|
|
8,243
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
25,029
|
|
|
|
9,137
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
4,895
|
|
|
|
4,066
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
179,814
|
|
|
|
93,101
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
17,992
|
|
|
|
15,086
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
1,853
|
|
|
|
1,852
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
571
|
|
|
|
588
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
258
|
|
|
|
353
|
|
Deferred income tax assets
|
|
|
66
|
|
|
|
66
|
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
|
1,063
|
|
|
|
844
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
201,617
|
|
|
$
|
111,890
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
6,252
|
|
|
$
|
3,375
|
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
|
279
|
|
|
|
137
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
|
19,134
|
|
|
|
9,187
|
|
Short-term line of credit
|
|
|
4,495
|
|
|
|
3,491
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
30,160
|
|
|
|
16,190
|
|
Long-term loans payable, net
|
|
|
42,000
|
|
|
|
41,787
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
881
|
|
|
|
174
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
73,041
|
|
|
|
58,151
|
|
Commitments and contingencies (Note 9)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock ($0.001 par value) 25,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Common stock ($0.001 par value) 175,000,000 shares authorized as of
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
|
21
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
428,306
|
|
|
|
319,115
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(299,759
|
)
|
|
|
(265,441
|
)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
128,576
|
|
|
|
53,739
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
|
$
|
201,617
|
|
|
$
|
111,890
|
|
Vapotherm, Inc.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Net revenue
|
|
$
|
30,559
|
|
|
$
|
10,809
|
|
$
|
84,826
|
|
|
$
|
35,094
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
|
15,049
|
|
|
|
5,999
|
|
|
42,491
|
|
|
|
19,646
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
15,510
|
|
|
|
4,810
|
|
|
42,335
|
|
|
|
15,448
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
4,745
|
|
|
|
3,280
|
|
|
12,002
|
|
|
|
9,720
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
|
15,932
|
|
|
|
9,193
|
|
|
44,107
|
|
|
|
27,786
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
6,047
|
|
|
|
3,978
|
|
|
16,925
|
|
|
|
13,389
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
26,724
|
|
|
|
16,451
|
|
|
73,034
|
|
|
|
50,895
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
|
(11,214
|
)
|
|
|
(11,641
|
)
|
|
(30,699
|
)
|
|
|
(35,447
|
)
|
Other (expense) income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency gain (loss)
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
(28
|
)
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
(37
|
)
|
Interest income
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
242
|
|
|
227
|
|
|
|
658
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(1,308
|
)
|
|
|
(1,338
|
)
|
|
(3,898
|
)
|
|
|
(3,783
|
)
|
Other
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(12,442
|
)
|
|
$
|
(12,765
|
)
|
$
|
(34,318
|
)
|
|
$
|
(38,609
|
)
|
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustments
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
|
(72
|
)
|
|
(41
|
)
|
|
|
(70
|
)
|
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
$
|
34
|
|
|
$
|
(72
|
)
|
$
|
(41
|
)
|
|
$
|
(70
|
)
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
|
$
|
(12,408
|
)
|
|
$
|
(12,837
|
)
|
$
|
(34,359
|
)
|
|
$
|
(38,679
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.49
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.65
|
)
|
$
|
(1.48
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2.16
|
)
|
Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating net loss per share, basic and diluted
|
|
|
25,578,328
|
|
|
|
19,531,153
|
|
|
23,192,703
|
|
|
|
17,854,730
|
|
VAPOTHERM, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(34,318
|
)
|
|
$
|
(38,609
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
4,580
|
|
|
|
2,941
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
3,371
|
|
|
|
2,219
|
|
Provision for bad debts
|
|
|
251
|
|
|
|
77
|
|
Provision for inventories
|
|
|
(428
|
)
|
|
|
(602
|
)
|
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
112
|
|
Amortization of discount on debt
|
|
|
190
|
|
|
|
171
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
(2,916
|
)
|
|
|
616
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
(15,468
|
)
|
|
|
3,984
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
(1,039
|
)
|
|
|
528
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
2,803
|
|
|
|
(743
|
)
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
|
142
|
|
|
|
(31
|
)
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
|
10,710
|
|
|
|
807
|
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
|
(32,109
|
)
|
|
|
(28,530
|
)
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
|
(5,944
|
)
|
|
|
(3,132
|
)
|
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(1,560
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(5,944
|
)
|
|
|
(4,692
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection with public offering, net
|
|
|
94,155
|
|
|
|
48,669
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection with at-the-market offering, net
|
|
|
9,927
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Common stock offering costs
|
|
|
(471
|
)
|
|
|
(361
|
)
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under the Employee Stock Purchase Plan
|
|
|
360
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Short-term line of credit
|
|
|
995
|
|
|
|
(260
|
)
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options and purchase of restricted stock
|
|
|
485
|
|
|
|
374
|
|
Proceeds on loans
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
10,500
|
|
Debt issuance costs
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(322
|
)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
|
105,451
|
|
|
|
58,600
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
(37
|
)
|
|
|
(26
|
)
|
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
67,361
|
|
|
|
25,352
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beginning of period
|
|
|
73,507
|
|
|
|
60,022
|
|
End of period
|
|
$
|
140,868
|
|
|
$
|
85,374
|
|
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest paid during the period
|
|
$
|
3,670
|
|
|
$
|
3,563
|
|
Property and equipment purchases in accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
$
|
139
|
|
|
$
|
222
|
|
Issuance of warrants in conjunction with debt draw down
|
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
293
|
|
Issuance of common stock upon vesting of restricted stock
|
|
$
|
162
|
|
|
$
|
340
|
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The following tables contain a reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
(unaudited and in thousands)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(12,442
|
)
|
|
$
|
(12,765
|
)
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
1,266
|
|
|
|
1,096
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
1,223
|
|
|
|
812
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
$
|
(9,953
|
)
|
|
$
|
(10,857
|
)
|
|
Foreign currency
|
|
|
(38
|
)
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
1,756
|
|
|
|
217
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
(8,235
|
)
|
|
$
|
(10,612
|
)
|
|
Supplemental Operating Metrics
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
%
|
|
Precision Flow Units Installed Base
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
|
17,401
|
|
|
|
11,475
|
|
|
|
5,926
|
|
|
|
51.6
|
%
|
International
|
|
7,401
|
|
|
|
4,338
|
|
|
|
3,063
|
|
|
|
70.6
|
%
|
Total
|
|
24,802
|
|
|
|
15,813
|
|
|
|
8,989
|
|
|
|
56.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
%
|
|
Precision Flow Units Sold and Leased
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
|
2,121
|
|
|
|
316
|
|
|
|
1,805
|
|
|
|
571.2
|
%
|
International
|
|
549
|
|
|
|
162
|
|
|
|
387
|
|
|
|
238.9
|
%
|
Total
|
|
2,670
|
|
|
|
478
|
|
|
|
2,192
|
|
|
|
458.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disposable Patient Circuits Sold
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
|
94,595
|
|
|
|
56,231
|
|
|
|
38,364
|
|
|
|
68.2
|
%
|
International
|
|
34,360
|
|
|
|
22,943
|
|
|
|
11,417
|
|
|
|
49.8
|
%
|
Total
|
|
128,955
|
|
|
|
79,174
|
|
|
|
49,781
|
|
|
|
62.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
