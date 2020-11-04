ChromaDex Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

“We delivered strong third quarter sales of Tru Niagen with sequential growth in our e-commerce business and with Watsons, and our partner Nestlé Health Science released their new product line Celltrient, featuring Tru Niagen,” says ChromaDex CEO Rob Fried. “Our scientists and research partners also published important new data furthering our understanding of increased NAD + levels and immune health, including research on COVID-19.”

Results of operations for the three months ended September 30, 2020

For the three months ended September 30, 2020 (“Q3 2020”), ChromaDex reported net sales of $14.2 million, up 18% compared to $12.1 million in the third quarter of 2019 ("Q3 2019"). The increase in Q3 2020 revenues was driven by growth in sales of Tru Niagen.

Gross margin increased by 360 basis points to 59.6% in Q3 2020 compared to 56.0% in Q3 2019. The increase in gross margin was largely driven by the positive impact of increased Tru Niagen consumer product sales and product cost saving initiatives.

Operating expenses decreased by $1.0 million to $12.7 million in Q3 2020, compared to $13.6 million in Q3 2019. The decrease in operating expenses was driven by a decrease of $1.4 million in general and administrative expense, and a decrease of $0.2 million of research and development expense, partially offset by $0.6 million of higher selling and marketing expense. The decrease in general and administrative expense was driven by $1.0 million of lower legal expenses.

The net loss for Q3 2020 was ($4.2) million or ($0.07) per share compared to a net loss of ($7.2) million or ($0.12) per share for Q3 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA excluding total legal expense, a non-GAAP measure, was a loss of ($0.1) million for Q3 2020, compared to a loss of ($1.9) million for Q3 2019, a $1.7 million improvement.

ChromaDex defines Adjusted EBITDA excluding total legal expense as net income or (loss) which is adjusted for interest, income tax, depreciation, amortization, non-cash stock compensation costs, severance and restructuring expense, bad debt expense related to Elysium Health and total legal expense.

For Q3 2020, the net cash used in operating activities was ($3.8) million versus ($7.8) million in Q3 2019.

2020 Outlook

The Company’s full year financial outlook is unchanged from last quarter. Based on the Company’s current financial outlook, revenue growth will be driven by its U.S. ecommerce business, new international market launches with its partners and distributors, such as in the U.K. and Australia, new online platforms, including Persona Nutrition, a Nestlé Health Science company, and the Company’s new product, Tru Niagen Beauty. The Company expects continued gross margin improvement driven by a higher mix of Tru Niagen sales, product design changes implemented in late 2019, and additional supply chain cost savings initiatives in 2020. The Company expects lower selling, marketing and advertising as well as general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales driven by strong growth from returning customers and scale on our fixed overhead costs driven by organizational realignment initiatives, as well as new systems and processes. The Company does not expect any supply chain disruption related to the impact of COVID-19 at this time and, while the revenue impact is difficult to predict, the Company is managing expenses to mitigate the bottom-line impact.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Adjusted EBITDA excluding total legal expense excludes interest, income tax, depreciation, amortization, non-cash share-based compensation costs, severance and restructuring expense, bad debt expense related to Elysium Health, and total legal expense. ChromaDex used these non-GAAP measures when evaluating its financial results as well as for internal resource management, planning and forecasting purposes. ChromaDex believes the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures enhances the overall understanding of the company’s historical financial performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed in isolation from or as a substitute for ChromaDex’s financial results in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are attached to this press release.

Important Note on Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include the quotation from ChromaDex's Chief Executive Officer, and statements related to the impact of COVID-19 on revenues and supply chain and ChromaDex's management of expenses to mitigate the bottom-line impact; future revenue growth being driven by ChromaDex's U.S. ecommerce business, new international market launches with ChromaDex's partners and distributors, such as in the U.K. and Australia, new online platforms, including Persona Nutrition, a Nestlé Health Science company, and the ChromaDex's new product, Tru Niagen Beauty; the expectations of gross margin improvement driven by a by a higher mix of Tru Niagen sales, product design changes implemented in late 2019, and additional supply chain cost savings initiatives in 2020; and the expectations of lower selling, marketing and advertising expenses and lower general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales driven by strong growth from returning customers and scale on fixed overhead costs driven by organizational realignment initiatives, as well as new systems and processes.

ChromaDex Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three Month Periods Ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019 (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2020 Sep. 30, 2019 Sales, net $ 14,180 $ 12,053 Cost of sales 5,726 5,304 Gross profit 8,454 6,749 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 5,223 4,626 Research and development 880 1,044 General and administrative 6,547 7,967 Operating expenses 12,650 13,637 Operating loss (4,196 ) (6,888 ) Nonoperating expense: Interest expense, net (19 ) (314 ) Nonoperating expense (19 ) (314 ) Net loss $ (4,215 ) $ (7,202 ) Basic and diluted loss per common share $ (0.07 ) $ (0.12 ) Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 61,695 57,658 See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in Part I of ChromaDex's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with Securities and Exchange Commission on November 4, 2020.

ChromaDex Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (In thousands, except per share data) Sep. 30, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Assets Current Assets Cash, including restricted cash of $0.2 million and $0.2 million, respectively $ 15,478 $ 18,812 Trade receivables, net of allowances of $0.0 million and $2.8 million, respectively; Receivables from Related Party: $1.0 million and $0.8 million, respectively 3,214 2,175 Inventories 11,031 11,535 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,005 996 Total current assets 30,728 33,518 Leasehold Improvements and Equipment, net 3,307 3,765 Intangible Assets, net 1,147 1,311 Right of Use Assets 1,323 891 Other Long-term Assets 910 762 Total assets $ 37,415 $ 40,247 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 6,881 $ 9,626 Accrued expenses 5,173 4,415 Current maturities of operating lease obligations 650 595 Current maturities of finance lease obligations 83 258 Customer deposits 228 169 Total current liabilities 13,015 15,063 Deferred Revenue 3,820 3,873 Operating Lease Obligations, Less Current Maturities 1,070 848 Finance Lease Obligations, Less Current Maturities 23 18 Total liabilities 17,928 19,802 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Common stock, $.001 par value; authorized 150,000 shares; issued and outstanding September 30, 2020 61,587 shares and December 31, 2019 59,562 shares 62 60 Additional paid-in capital 155,156 142,285 Accumulated deficit (135,728 ) (121,900 ) Cumulative translation adjustments (3 ) - Total stockholders' equity 19,487 20,445 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 37,415 $ 40,247 See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in Part I of ChromaDex's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with Securities and Exchange Commission on November 4, 2020.

ChromaDex Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Adjusted EBITDA Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 (In thousands) Net loss, as reported $ (8,337 ) $ (7,755 ) $ (7,202 ) $ (8,853 ) $ (5,902 ) $ (3,711 ) $ (4,215 ) Adjustments: Interest (income) expense (35 ) 575 314 (7 ) 12 24 19 Depreciation 173 190 196 203 214 218 220 Amortization of intangibles 61 61 62 62 62 60 60 Amortization of right of use assets 138 141 144 92 92 95 97 Share-based compensation 2,029 1,759 1,687 1,697 1,873 1,711 1,574 Severance and restructuring - - - 200 953 284 224 Elysium-related bad debt expense - - - 2,233 - - - Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,971 ) $ (5,029 ) $ (4,799 ) $ (4,373 ) $ (2,696 ) $ (1,319 ) $ (2,021 ) Total legal expense 3,250 2,926 2,944 2,226 2,380 1,844 1,896 Adjusted EBITDA excluding total legal expense $ (2,721 ) $ (2,103 ) $ (1,855 ) $ (2,147 ) $ (316 ) $ 525 $ (125 )

