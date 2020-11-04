 

ChromaDex Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

ChromaDex Corp. (Nasdaq:CDXC) today reported third quarter financial results.

2020 Third Quarter and Recent Highlights

  • Total net sales of $14.2 million, up 18% from $12.1 million from the year ago quarter.
  • Tru Niagen net sales of $11.9 million, a 22% increase from the year ago quarter.
  • Net loss was ($4.2) million or ($0.07) per share, an improvement of $0.05 per share year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA excluding total legal expense, a non-GAAP measure, was a loss of ($0.1) million, a $1.7 million improvement year-over-year.
  • Announced Phase 2 results from study in Turkey showing nutritional protocol including nicotinamide riboside (“NR”) plus local standard of care reduced recovery time in COVID-19 patients by nearly 30%.
  • Growing body of clinical research suggests that nicotinamide riboside (Niagen) may support areas of human health with broad addressable markets, including cardiovascular and immune health, with additional studies underway.
  • Nestlé Health Science’s new Celltrient Cellular Energy products featuring Tru Niagen launched in the United States, following the launch of Tru Niagen capsules on Persona, a Nestlé Health Science company and leading personalized vitamin subscription program, earlier this year.

“We delivered strong third quarter sales of Tru Niagen with sequential growth in our e-commerce business and with Watsons, and our partner Nestlé Health Science released their new product line Celltrient, featuring Tru Niagen,” says ChromaDex CEO Rob Fried. “Our scientists and research partners also published important new data furthering our understanding of increased NAD+ levels and immune health, including research on COVID-19.”

Results of operations for the three months ended September 30, 2020

For the three months ended September 30, 2020 (“Q3 2020”), ChromaDex reported net sales of $14.2 million, up 18% compared to $12.1 million in the third quarter of 2019 ("Q3 2019"). The increase in Q3 2020 revenues was driven by growth in sales of Tru Niagen.

Gross margin increased by 360 basis points to 59.6% in Q3 2020 compared to 56.0% in Q3 2019. The increase in gross margin was largely driven by the positive impact of increased Tru Niagen consumer product sales and product cost saving initiatives.

Operating expenses decreased by $1.0 million to $12.7 million in Q3 2020, compared to $13.6 million in Q3 2019. The decrease in operating expenses was driven by a decrease of $1.4 million in general and administrative expense, and a decrease of $0.2 million of research and development expense, partially offset by $0.6 million of higher selling and marketing expense. The decrease in general and administrative expense was driven by $1.0 million of lower legal expenses.

The net loss for Q3 2020 was ($4.2) million or ($0.07) per share compared to a net loss of ($7.2) million or ($0.12) per share for Q3 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA excluding total legal expense, a non-GAAP measure, was a loss of ($0.1) million for Q3 2020, compared to a loss of ($1.9) million for Q3 2019, a $1.7 million improvement.

ChromaDex defines Adjusted EBITDA excluding total legal expense as net income or (loss) which is adjusted for interest, income tax, depreciation, amortization, non-cash stock compensation costs, severance and restructuring expense, bad debt expense related to Elysium Health and total legal expense.

For Q3 2020, the net cash used in operating activities was ($3.8) million versus ($7.8) million in Q3 2019.

2020 Outlook

The Company’s full year financial outlook is unchanged from last quarter. Based on the Company’s current financial outlook, revenue growth will be driven by its U.S. ecommerce business, new international market launches with its partners and distributors, such as in the U.K. and Australia, new online platforms, including Persona Nutrition, a Nestlé Health Science company, and the Company’s new product, Tru Niagen Beauty. The Company expects continued gross margin improvement driven by a higher mix of Tru Niagen sales, product design changes implemented in late 2019, and additional supply chain cost savings initiatives in 2020. The Company expects lower selling, marketing and advertising as well as general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales driven by strong growth from returning customers and scale on our fixed overhead costs driven by organizational realignment initiatives, as well as new systems and processes. The Company does not expect any supply chain disruption related to the impact of COVID-19 at this time and, while the revenue impact is difficult to predict, the Company is managing expenses to mitigate the bottom-line impact.

Investor Conference Call

ChromaDex management will host an investor conference call to discuss the third quarter results and provide a general business update on Wednesday, November 4, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Participants should call in at least 10 minutes prior to the call. The dial-in information is as follows:

Date: Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: (833) 979-2703

International dial-in number: (236) 714-2223
Conference ID: 4699759
Webcast link: ChromaDex Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.chromadex.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. ET.

Toll-free replay number: 800-585-8367
Replay ID: 4699759

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Adjusted EBITDA excluding total legal expense excludes interest, income tax, depreciation, amortization, non-cash share-based compensation costs, severance and restructuring expense, bad debt expense related to Elysium Health, and total legal expense. ChromaDex used these non-GAAP measures when evaluating its financial results as well as for internal resource management, planning and forecasting purposes. ChromaDex believes the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures enhances the overall understanding of the company’s historical financial performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed in isolation from or as a substitute for ChromaDex’s financial results in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures are attached to this press release.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a science-based integrated nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age. ChromaDex scientists partner with leading universities and research institutions worldwide to discover, develop and create solutions to deliver the full potential of NAD and its impact on human health. Its flagship ingredient, NIAGEN nicotinamide riboside, sold directly to consumers as TRU NIAGEN, is backed with clinical and scientific research, as well as extensive IP protection. TRU NIAGEN is helping the world AGE BETTER. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

Important Note on Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include the quotation from ChromaDex’s Chief Executive Officer, and statements related to the impact of COVID-19 on revenues and supply chain and ChromaDex’s management of expenses to mitigate the bottom-line impact; future revenue growth being driven by ChromaDex’s U.S. ecommerce business, new international market launches with ChromaDex’s partners and distributors, such as in the U.K. and Australia, new online platforms, including Persona Nutrition, a Nestlé Health Science company, and the ChromaDex’s new product, Tru Niagen Beauty; the expectations of gross margin improvement driven by a by a higher mix of Tru Niagen sales, product design changes implemented in late 2019, and additional supply chain cost savings initiatives in 2020; and the expectations of lower selling, marketing and advertising expenses and lower general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales driven by strong growth from returning customers and scale on fixed overhead costs driven by organizational realignment initiatives, as well as new systems and processes. Other risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements are reported in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

 
ChromaDex Corporation and Subsidiaries
 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Three Month Periods Ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019
(In thousands, except per share data)
 
 
Three Months Ended
Sep. 30, 2020 Sep. 30, 2019
 
Sales, net

$

14,180

 

$

12,053

 

Cost of sales

 

5,726

 

 

5,304

 

 
Gross profit

 

8,454

 

 

6,749

 

 
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing

 

5,223

 

 

4,626

 

Research and development

 

880

 

 

1,044

 

General and administrative

 

6,547

 

 

7,967

 

Operating expenses

 

12,650

 

 

13,637

 

 
Operating loss

 

(4,196

)

 

(6,888

)

 
Nonoperating expense:
Interest expense, net

 

(19

)

 

(314

)

Nonoperating expense

 

(19

)

 

(314

)

 
Net loss

$

(4,215

)

$

(7,202

)

 
Basic and diluted loss per common share

$

(0.07

)

$

(0.12

)

 
Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

 

61,695

 

 

57,658

 

 
See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in Part I of ChromaDex's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with Securities and Exchange Commission on November 4, 2020.
 
ChromaDex Corporation and Subsidiaries
 
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
(In thousands, except per share data)
 
Sep. 30, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019
Assets
 
Current Assets
Cash, including restricted cash of $0.2 million and $0.2 million, respectively

$

15,478

 

$

18,812

 

Trade receivables, net of allowances of $0.0 million and $2.8 million, respectively;  
Receivables from Related Party: $1.0 million and $0.8 million, respectively

 

3,214

 

 

2,175

 

Inventories

 

11,031

 

 

11,535

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

1,005

 

 

996

 

Total current assets

 

30,728

 

 

33,518

 

 
Leasehold Improvements and Equipment, net

 

3,307

 

 

3,765

 

Intangible Assets, net

 

1,147

 

 

1,311

 

Right of Use Assets

 

1,323

 

 

891

 

Other Long-term Assets

 

910

 

 

762

 

Total assets

$

37,415

 

$

40,247

 

 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
 
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable

$

6,881

 

$

9,626

 

Accrued expenses

 

5,173

 

 

4,415

 

Current maturities of operating lease obligations

 

650

 

 

595

 

Current maturities of finance lease obligations

 

83

 

 

258

 

Customer deposits

 

228

 

 

169

 

Total current liabilities

 

13,015

 

 

15,063

 

 
Deferred Revenue

 

3,820

 

 

3,873

 

Operating Lease Obligations, Less Current Maturities

 

1,070

 

 

848

 

Finance Lease Obligations, Less Current Maturities

 

23

 

 

18

 

Total liabilities

 

17,928

 

 

19,802

 

 
Commitments and Contingencies
 
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock, $.001 par value; authorized 150,000 shares; issued and outstanding September 30, 2020 61,587 shares and December 31, 2019 59,562 shares

 

62

 

 

60

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

155,156

 

 

142,285

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(135,728

)

 

(121,900

)

Cumulative translation adjustments

 

(3

)

 

-

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

19,487

 

 

20,445

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

37,415

 

$

40,247

 

 
See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in Part I of ChromaDex's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with Securities and Exchange Commission on November 4, 2020.
   
ChromaDex Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
   
   
Adjusted EBITDA  
   
   
  Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020
(In thousands)  
Net loss, as reported  

$

(8,337

)

$

(7,755

)

$

(7,202

)

$

(8,853

)

$

(5,902

)

$

(3,711

)

$

(4,215

)

Adjustments:  
Interest (income) expense  

 

(35

)

 

575

 

 

314

 

 

(7

)

 

12

 

 

24

 

 

19

 

Depreciation  

 

173

 

 

190

 

 

196

 

 

203

 

 

214

 

 

218

 

 

220

 

Amortization of intangibles  

 

61

 

 

61

 

 

62

 

 

62

 

 

62

 

 

60

 

 

60

 

Amortization of right of use assets  

 

138

 

 

141

 

 

144

 

 

92

 

 

92

 

 

95

 

 

97

 

Share-based compensation  

 

2,029

 

 

1,759

 

 

1,687

 

 

1,697

 

 

1,873

 

 

1,711

 

 

1,574

 

Severance and restructuring  

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

200

 

 

953

 

 

284

 

 

224

 

Elysium-related bad debt expense  

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

2,233

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Adjusted EBITDA  

$

(5,971

)

$

(5,029

)

$

(4,799

)

$

(4,373

)

$

(2,696

)

$

(1,319

)

$

(2,021

)

   
Total legal expense  

 

3,250

 

 

2,926

 

 

2,944

 

 

2,226

 

 

2,380

 

 

1,844

 

 

1,896

 

   
Adjusted EBITDA excluding total legal expense  

$

(2,721

)

$

(2,103

)

$

(1,855

)

$

(2,147

)

$

(316

)

$

525

 

$

(125

)

 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
ChromaDex to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 4, 2020
19.10.20
New Study from NIH Finds Nicotinamide Riboside Helps Improve Telomere Dysfunction in Human Cells, Mice
14.10.20
Celltrient Cellular Energy Products Featuring Tru Niagen Launch in US
08.10.20
New Preclinical Study Finds Nicotinamide Riboside May Improve Immune Cell Function
06.10.20
ChromaDex Announces Study Results Showing Nutritional Protocol Including Nicotinamide Riboside Plus Standard of Care Reduces Recovery Time in COVID-19 Patients by Nearly 30%