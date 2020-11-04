Acceleron Announces REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt) Virtual Presentations at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
Acceleron Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: XLRN), a leading biopharmaceutical company in the discovery, development, and commercialization of TGF-beta superfamily therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases, announced today that data from six clinical abstracts on REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt) will be presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition held virtually December 5-8, 2020.
The ASH presentations include updates from the Phase 3 placebo-controlled MEDALIST and BELIEVE trials assessing the safety and efficacy of luspatercept treatment in patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and in patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, respectively. Among the results to be presented are improvements in certain health-related quality of life measures for luspatercept-treated patients in both trials as well as longitudinal trends of red blood cell transfusion reductions and reductions of iron chelation therapy in BELIEVE trial participants.
Key Presentations
Title: Health-Related Quality of Life Outcomes for Patients with Transfusion-Dependent Beta-Thalassemia Treated with Luspatercept in the BELIEVE Trial
Oral Presentation
Presenter: Maria Domenica Cappellini, MD
Session 904. Outcomes Research—Non-Malignant Conditions
Title: Health-Related Quality of Life Outcomes in Patients with Myelodysplastic Syndromes with Ring Sideroblasts Treated with Luspatercept in the MEDALIST Study
Moderated Digital Poster Presentation
Presenter: Esther Natalie Oliva, MD
Session 903. Health Services Research—Malignant Conditions (Myeloid Disease)
Title: Longitudinal Effect of Luspatercept Treatment on Iron Overload and Iron Chelation Therapy in Adult Patients with Beta-Thalassemia in the BELIEVE Trial
Moderated Digital Poster Presentation
Presenter: Olivier Hermine, MD, PhD
Session 112. Thalassemia and Globin Gene Regulation
Title: Sustained Reductions in Red Blood Cell (RBC) Transfusion Burden and Events in Beta-Thalassemia with Luspatercept: Longitudinal Results of the BELIEVE Trial
Moderated Digital Poster Presentation
Presenter: Ali T. Taher, MD, PhD
Session 112. Thalassemia and Globin Gene Regulation
Additional Presentations
Title: Efficacy and Safety of Luspatercept Treatment in Patients with Myelodysplastic Syndrome/ Myeloproliferative Neoplasm with Ring Sideroblasts and Thrombocytosis (MDS/MPN-RS-T): A
Retrospective Analysis from the MEDALIST Study
