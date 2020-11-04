Acceleron Announces REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt) Virtual Presentations at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: XLRN), a leading biopharmaceutical company in the discovery, development, and commercialization of TGF-beta superfamily therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases, announced today that data from six clinical abstracts on REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt) will be presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition held virtually December 5-8, 2020.

The ASH presentations include updates from the Phase 3 placebo-controlled MEDALIST and BELIEVE trials assessing the safety and efficacy of luspatercept treatment in patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and in patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, respectively. Among the results to be presented are improvements in certain health-related quality of life measures for luspatercept-treated patients in both trials as well as longitudinal trends of red blood cell transfusion reductions and reductions of iron chelation therapy in BELIEVE trial participants.