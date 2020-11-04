 

Acceleron Announces REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt) Virtual Presentations at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.11.2020, 22:01  |  39   |   |   

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: XLRN), a leading biopharmaceutical company in the discovery, development, and commercialization of TGF-beta superfamily therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases, announced today that data from six clinical abstracts on REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt) will be presented at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition held virtually December 5-8, 2020.

The ASH presentations include updates from the Phase 3 placebo-controlled MEDALIST and BELIEVE trials assessing the safety and efficacy of luspatercept treatment in patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and in patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, respectively. Among the results to be presented are improvements in certain health-related quality of life measures for luspatercept-treated patients in both trials as well as longitudinal trends of red blood cell transfusion reductions and reductions of iron chelation therapy in BELIEVE trial participants.

Key Presentations

  • Title: Health-Related Quality of Life Outcomes for Patients with Transfusion-Dependent Beta-Thalassemia Treated with Luspatercept in the BELIEVE Trial
     Oral Presentation
    Presenter: Maria Domenica Cappellini, MD
    Session 904. Outcomes Research—Non-Malignant Conditions
  • Title: Health-Related Quality of Life Outcomes in Patients with Myelodysplastic Syndromes with Ring Sideroblasts Treated with Luspatercept in the MEDALIST Study
     Moderated Digital Poster Presentation
    Presenter: Esther Natalie Oliva, MD
    Session 903. Health Services Research—Malignant Conditions (Myeloid Disease)
  • Title: Longitudinal Effect of Luspatercept Treatment on Iron Overload and Iron Chelation Therapy in Adult Patients with Beta-Thalassemia in the BELIEVE Trial
     Moderated Digital Poster Presentation
    Presenter: Olivier Hermine, MD, PhD
    Session 112. Thalassemia and Globin Gene Regulation
  • Title: Sustained Reductions in Red Blood Cell (RBC) Transfusion Burden and Events in Beta-Thalassemia with Luspatercept: Longitudinal Results of the BELIEVE Trial
     Moderated Digital Poster Presentation
    Presenter: Ali T. Taher, MD, PhD
    Session 112. Thalassemia and Globin Gene Regulation

Additional Presentations

