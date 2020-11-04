BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Announces Appointments of Nik Singhal as President and Abby Miller as CFO and Treasurer

In his role as President, Mr. Singhal will continue to manage the execution of BCIC’s business strategy. Mr. Singhal is currently a Managing Director of BlackRock and a member of BlackRock's Global Credit Platform. He also serves on the Investment Committees of BCIC and other BlackRock direct lending funds. Ms. Miller previously served as BCIC’s financial controller.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: BKCC) ("BCIC" or the "Company") announced today the appointments of Nik Singhal as President, effective November 3, 2020, and Abby Miller as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, to be effective as of November 9, 2020, at which time Michael Pungello, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer will step down from those posts. The Company also announced the planned retirement of Mr. Pungello from BlackRock in March 2021. Mr. Pungello will serve in an advisory role until then.

“I’m pleased to announce Nik’s appointment as President and Abby’s appointment as CFO and Treasurer. Nik has been an integral part of our team while implementing and executing our strategy towards improving the health of BCIC’s portfolio. He is a proven leader with a demonstrated track record of success,” said BlackRock Capital Investment Chairman and Interim CEO James Keenan. “Abby is succeeding Michael Pungello who is retiring after 22 years at BlackRock. She has a wealth of experience in finance and accounting and I’m thrilled that she will be stepping into this new role. We are grateful to Mike for his many years of dedicated service and wish him well in his retirement.”

About Mr. Singhal – Mr. Singhal joined BlackRock in 2010 and has served in several leadership positions. Prior to joining BlackRock, he worked as a senior investment professional at HBK Capital Management, responsible for originating and managing direct corporate loans and other opportunistic investments. Previously, he was a Vice President in the Fixed Income Division of Lehman Brothers, where he structured and managed principal transactions. Mr. Singhal earned a B.S. degree in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Delhi and an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad.

About Ms. Miller – Ms. Miller, has served as the Company’s financial controller since September 2017. Prior to joining BlackRock, Ms. Miller served as Executive Director of Accounting Policy and Quality Assurance at Rabobank North America. She previously held leadership positions at Fortress Investment Group and MUFG Americas. Ms. Miller began her career as an auditor at Ernst & Young in 2006 after earning a B.S. degree in accounting and finance from Binghamton University’s School of Management.

About BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company that provides debt and equity capital to middle-market companies. The Company's investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The Company invests primarily in the form of senior and junior secured and unsecured debt securities and loans, each of which may include an equity component.

Available Information

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, earnings releases and other financial information are available on its website at www.blackrockbkcc.com.

