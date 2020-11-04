 

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Announces Appointments of Nik Singhal as President and Abby Miller as CFO and Treasurer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.11.2020, 22:02  |  37   |   |   

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: BKCC) ("BCIC" or the "Company") announced today the appointments of Nik Singhal as President, effective November 3, 2020, and Abby Miller as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, to be effective as of November 9, 2020, at which time Michael Pungello, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer will step down from those posts. The Company also announced the planned retirement of Mr. Pungello from BlackRock in March 2021. Mr. Pungello will serve in an advisory role until then.

In his role as President, Mr. Singhal will continue to manage the execution of BCIC’s business strategy. Mr. Singhal is currently a Managing Director of BlackRock and a member of BlackRock's Global Credit Platform. He also serves on the Investment Committees of BCIC and other BlackRock direct lending funds. Ms. Miller previously served as BCIC’s financial controller.

“I’m pleased to announce Nik’s appointment as President and Abby’s appointment as CFO and Treasurer. Nik has been an integral part of our team while implementing and executing our strategy towards improving the health of BCIC’s portfolio. He is a proven leader with a demonstrated track record of success,” said BlackRock Capital Investment Chairman and Interim CEO James Keenan. “Abby is succeeding Michael Pungello who is retiring after 22 years at BlackRock. She has a wealth of experience in finance and accounting and I’m thrilled that she will be stepping into this new role. We are grateful to Mike for his many years of dedicated service and wish him well in his retirement.”

About Mr. Singhal – Mr. Singhal joined BlackRock in 2010 and has served in several leadership positions. Prior to joining BlackRock, he worked as a senior investment professional at HBK Capital Management, responsible for originating and managing direct corporate loans and other opportunistic investments. Previously, he was a Vice President in the Fixed Income Division of Lehman Brothers, where he structured and managed principal transactions. Mr. Singhal earned a B.S. degree in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Delhi and an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad.

About Ms. Miller – Ms. Miller, has served as the Company’s financial controller since September 2017. Prior to joining BlackRock, Ms. Miller served as Executive Director of Accounting Policy and Quality Assurance at Rabobank North America. She previously held leadership positions at Fortress Investment Group and MUFG Americas. Ms. Miller began her career as an auditor at Ernst & Young in 2006 after earning a B.S. degree in accounting and finance from Binghamton University’s School of Management.

About BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company that provides debt and equity capital to middle-market companies. The Company's investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The Company invests primarily in the form of senior and junior secured and unsecured debt securities and loans, each of which may include an equity component.

Available Information

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, earnings releases and other financial information are available on its website at www.blackrockbkcc.com.

BlackRock Capital Investment Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Announces Appointments of Nik Singhal as President and Abby Miller as CFO and Treasurer BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: BKCC) ("BCIC" or the "Company") announced today the appointments of Nik Singhal as President, effective November 3, 2020, and Abby Miller as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, to be effective as …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kandi America Receives Certification From EPA, Electric Vehicles Cleared for U.S. Roads
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bristol Myers Squibb and MyoKardia Announce Expiration of HSR Act Waiting Period
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Tidewater Inc. Announces Commencement of Consent Solicitation and Concurrent Tender Offers for its ...
XILINX INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Xilinx, Inc. ...
Axsome Therapeutics and Veeva Systems Partner to Build Axsome’s Digital-Centric Commercialization ...
Magenta Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations Across Stem Cell Transplant Portfolio at The ...
CBL Properties Announces Suspension of Trading on the NYSE; Expects to Commence Trading on OTC ...
MSCI November Semi-Annual Index Review Announcement Scheduled for November 10, 2020
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
FSD Pharma Announces Settlement of Class Action Proceeding
Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results
Newmont Announces Record Third Quarter 2020 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Hecla Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
Amazon.com Announces Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:02 Uhr
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020, Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.10 per Share

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.07.20
37
BlackRock Capital Investment Corp. -- Mezzanine-Kapital für mittelgrosse (US-)Unternehmen