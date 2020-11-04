Cutera, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR ) (“Cutera” or the “Company”), a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Revenue was $39.1 million, a 15% decrease from the prior-year period, as COVID-19 disruptions led to a year-over-year decline in capital equipment deals as well as overall energy-based aesthetic procedures during the quarter, compared to a 45% year-on-year decline in 2Q20. Capital Equipment revenue of $24.1 million decline of 31% over prior-year period, compared to a 59% decline in 2Q20. Recurring revenue grew $3.9 million or 35% over prior-year period, compared to 6% in 2Q20, driven primarily by Skin Care revenue growth of 140% over third quarter 2019.

Gross Margin was 56%, compared to 57% in the prior-year period, driven by lower production levels and substantially lower overhead absorption during the quarter, offset by reductions in manufacturing overhead, increased manufacturing efficiencies and continued pricing discipline.

Operating Expenses were $23.0 million, down $5.7 million or 20% from prior year period, delivering improved leverage in the period.

Net loss was $2.3 million, or $0.13 per fully diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $2.6 million, or $0.19 per fully diluted share, in the prior-year period.

“I am pleased with our third quarter financial performance, with faster-than-expected sequential improvement in capital equipment sales and exceptionally strong recurring revenue growth of 35% year-over-year,” commented Dave Mowry, Chief Executive Officer of Cutera, Inc. “Moreover, I am very proud of our team’s continued expense discipline, which led to increased profitability in the period and allowed us to achieve positive cash flow on a non-GAAP basis a quarter earlier than expected. While we continue to anticipate COVID-related headwinds to capital equipment sales in the fourth quarter, our year-to-date operational focus and outlook for sequential growth in both equipment sales and procedure volumes will provide a pathway to stronger results in the near-term and a solid foundation going into fiscal year 2021 and beyond.”

Conference Call

The Company’s management will host a conference call to the discuss these results and related matters today at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) that same day. Participating on the call will be Dave Mowry, Chief Executive Officer, Rohan Seth, Chief Financial Officer, and, Jason Richey, President.

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-877-705-6003 (domestic) or + 1-201-493-6725 (international) and refer to the Conference Code: 13711852.

The call will also be webcast and can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Cutera’s website at http://www.cutera.com/. The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call.

*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, in order to supplement the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP, management has disclosed certain non-GAAP financial measures for the statement of operations and net income (loss) per diluted share. Non-GAAP adjustments include stock-based compensation, depreciation, amortization, executive and other non-recurring separation costs, customer relationship management (“CRM”) and enterprise resource planning (“ERP”) system costs, non-recurring legal and litigation costs, as well as the net tax impact of excluding these items. From time to time in the future, there may be other items that we may exclude if the Company believes that doing so is consistent with the goal of providing useful information to investors and management. The Company has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this earnings release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company has not provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to the corresponding GAAP measures on a forward-looking basis due to the potential significant variability, limited visibility, unpredictability, or unique non-recurring nature of the items. Forward-looking non-GAAP measures include adjusted EBITDA. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, executive and other non-recurring separation costs, customer relationship management (“CRM”) and enterprise resource planning (“ERP”) system costs, and non-recurring legal and litigation costs.

Company management uses these measurements as aids in monitoring the Company’s ongoing financial performance from quarter to quarter, and year to year, on a regular basis and for benchmarking against other similar companies. Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, the operating performance measure as prescribed by GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures for the statement of operations and net income per diluted share exclude the following:

Non-cash expenses for stock-based compensation. The Company has excluded the effect of stock-based compensation expenses in calculating its non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to its employees, the Company continues to evaluate its business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. The Company records stock-based compensation expense related to grants of options, employee stock purchase plan, and performance and restricted stock. Depending upon the size, timing and the terms of the grants, this expense may vary significantly but will recur in future periods. The Company believes that excluding stock-based compensation better allows for comparisons to its peer companies;

Depreciation and amortization. The Company has excluded depreciation and amortization expense in calculating its non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measures. Depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges to current operations;

Executive and other non-recurring separation costs. We have excluded costs associated with the resignation of our former Executive Officers in calculating our non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measures. We exclude these and other non-recurring costs related to Reduction–in-Force (“RIF”) because we believe that these items do not reflect future operating expenses;

Customer Relationship Management. We have excluded CRM system costs related to direct and incremental costs incurred in connection with our multi-phase implementation of a new CRM solution and the related technology infrastructure costs. We exclude these costs because we believe that these items do not reflect future operating expenses and will be inconsistent in amounts and frequency making it difficult to contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our operating performance;

Enterprise Resource Planning. We have excluded ERP system costs related to direct and incremental costs incurred in connection with our multi-phase implementation of a new ERP solution and the related technology infrastructure costs. We exclude these costs because we believe that these items do not reflect future operating expenses and will be inconsistent in amounts and frequency making it difficult to contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our operating performance; and

Non-recurring legal and litigation costs. We have excluded costs incurred related to third party litigation and disputes, that are of a non-recurring nature.

The Company believes that excluding all of the items above allows users of its financial statements to better review and assess both current and historical results of operations.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). These statements include, but are not limited to, Cutera’s plans, objectives, strategies, financial performance and outlook, CFO and other senior leadership searches, product launches and performance, trends, prospects or future events and involve known and unknown risks that are difficult to predict. As a result, the Company’s actual financial results, performance, achievements or prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “seek,” “guidance,” “predict,” “potential,” “likely,” “believe,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “intend,” “forecast,” “foresee” or variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current, preliminary expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause Cutera's actual results to differ materially from the statements contained herein. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and stockholders should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause its actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including those described in the “Risk Factors” section of Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, the Registration Statement on Form S-8, and other documents filed from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission by Cutera.

All information in this press release is as of the date of its release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Cutera undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. If the Company updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Cutera's financial performance for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, as discussed in this release, is preliminary and unaudited, and subject to adjustment.

CUTERA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) September 30, June 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,394 $ 33,659 $ 26,316 Marketable investments 13,046 12,894 7,605 Accounts receivable, net 17,597 13,826 21,556 Inventories 29,333 31,240 33,921 Other current assets and prepaid expenses 6,892 5,313 5,648 Total current assets 96,262 96,932 95,046 Property and equipment, net 2,391 2,417 2,817 Deferred tax asset 500 419 423 Goodwill 1,339 1,339 1,339 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,645 7,577 7,702 Other long-term assets 5,290 4,733 6,411 Total assets $ 123,427 $ 113,417 $ 113,738 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,799 $ 11,681 $ 12,685 Accrued liabilities 25,644 20,423 30,307 Operating leases liabilities 1,608 1,526 2,800 Extended warranty liabilities 1,497 1,660 1,999 Deferred revenue 9,580 9,345 10,831 Total current liabilities 45,128 44,635 58,622 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 2,244 2,434 3,391 Income tax liability 93 93 93 PPP Loan payable 7,167 7,149 - Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 16,497 6,262 5,112 Other long-term liabilities 292 345 578 Total liabilities 71,421 60,918 67,796 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 18 18 14 Additional paid-in capital 114,410 112,644 82,346 Accumulated deficit (62,423) (60,166) (36,358) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 1 3 (60) Total stockholders' equity 52,006 52,499 45,942 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 123,427 $ 113,417 $ 113,738

CUTERA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Products $ 33,254 40,315 81,390 $ 113,045 Service 5,878 5,802 16,350 16,872 Total net revenue 39,132 46,117 97,740 129,917 Products 14,018 16,343 40,326 50,278 Service 3,369 3,541 9,708 10,266 Total cost of revenue 17,387 19,884 50,034 60,544 Gross profit 21,745 26,233 47,706 69,373 Gross margin % 56% 57% 49% 53% Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 12,286 17,691 38,109 50,786 Research and development 3,432 3,643 10,294 10,622 General and administrative 7,239 7,308 23,575 18,100 Total operating expenses 22,957 28,642 71,978 79,508 Loss from operations (1,211) (2,409) (24,272) (10,135) Interest and other expense, net (382) (146) (586) (180) Loss before income taxes (1,593) (2,555) (24,858) (10,315) Income tax expense (benefit) 664 73 1,207 (55) Net loss $ (2,257) $ (2,628) $ (26,065) $ (10,260) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.13) $ (0.19) $ (1.59) $ (0.73) Diluted $ (0.13) $ (0.19) $ (1.59) $ (0.73) Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculations: Basic 17,603 14,182 16,368 14,095 Diluted 17,603 14,182 16,368 14,095

CUTERA, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in thousands, except percentage data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended % Change Nine Months Ended % Change September 30, September 30, 2019 Vs September 30, September 30, 2020 Vs 2020 2019 2018 2020 2019 2019 Revenue By Geography: United States $ 15,442 $ 26,425 -42% $ 40,142 $ 74,972 -46% International 23,690 19,692 +20% 57,598 54,945 +5% Total Net Revenue $ 39,132 $ 46,117 -15% $ 97,740 $ 129,917 -25% International as a percentage of total revenue 61% 43% 59% 42% Revenue By Product Category: Systems - North America $ 13,700 $ 24,121 -43% $ 32,296 $ 68,192 -53% - Rest of World 10,421 10,837 -4% 28,325 31,514 -10% Total Systems 24,121 34,958 -31% 60,621 99,706 -39% Consumables 2,305 2,510 -8% 6,263 7,109 -12% Skincare 6,828 2,847 +140% 14,506 6,230 +133% Total Products 33,254 40,315 -18% 81,390 113,045 -28% Service 5,878 5,802 +1% 16,350 16,872 -3% Total Net Revenue $ 39,132 $ 46,117 -15% $ 97,740 $ 129,917 -25% Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Pre-tax Stock-Based Compensation Expense: Cost of revenue $ 326 $ 430 $ 1,359 $ 1103 Sales and marketing 648 1,365 2,617 3080 Research and development 254 443 1,344 1076 General and administrative 754 940 2,736 1745 $ 1,982 $ 3,178 $ 8,057 $ 7,004

CUTERA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (2,257) $ (2,628) $ (26,065) $ (10,260) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Stock-based compensation 1,982 3,178 8,057 7,004 Depreciation of tangible assets 341 369 1,056 1,184 Amortization of contract acquisition costs 625 757 2,017 2,169 Impairment of intangible assets - - 805 - Change in deferred tax asset (81) (1) (77) (2) Provision for doubtful accounts receivable 54 666 1,750 647 Change in right-of-use asset/liability 249 250 - Other 129 (96) 327 55 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (5,064) 1,031 2,209 (4,232) Inventories 1,907 (7,153) 4,588 (6,028) Other current assets and prepaid expenses (350) (809) (1,273) (1,423) Other long-term assets (1,182) (856) (1,701) (2,608) Accounts payable (4,882) 2,699 (5,886) 2,861 Accrued liabilities 5,196 1,121 (4,559) 4,900 Extended warranty liabilities (163) (167) (502) (927) Other long-term liabilities - - - (140) Deferred revenue 45 (386) (2,398) 907 Income tax liability (0) - - (301) Net cash used in operating activities (3,451) (2,275) (21,402) (6,194) Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property, equipment and software (339) (208) (774) (524) Disposal of property and equipment - 25 - 45 Proceeds from maturities of marketable investments 8,100 1,850 19,000 11,450 Purchase of marketable investments (8,244) (4,284) (24,411) (8,304) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (483) (2,617) (6,185) 2,667 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan 8 437 856 1,600 Proceeds from long-term debt 18 - 7,167 - Gross proceeds from equity offering (1) - 28,798 - Offering costs on the equity offering - - (2,303) - Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (223) (180) (3,340) (750) Payments on finance lease obligations (133) (154) (513) (496) Net cash (used) provided by financing activities (331) 103 30,665 354 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (4,265) (4,789) 3,078 (3,173) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 33,659 27,668 26,316 26,052 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 29,394 $ 22,879 $ 29,394 $ 22,879

CUTERA, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 GAAP Depreciation

and

Amortization Stock-Based

Compensation CRM and ERP

Implementation/

write-off Severance (RIF) Legal -Former CFO Settlement/Lutronic Taxes and

Other Adjustments Non-GAAP GAAP Depreciation

and

Amortization Stock-Based

Compensation CRM and ERP

Implementation Taxes and

Other Adjustments Non-GAAP Net revenue $ 39,132 - - - - - - $ 39,132 $ 46,117 - - - - $ 46,117 Cost of revenue 17,387 (140) (326) - (186) - - 16,735 19,884 (134) (430) - - 19,320 Gross profit 21,746 140 326 - 186 - - 22,398 26,233 134 430 - - 26,797 Gross margin % 56% 57.2% 57% 58% Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 12,286 (756) (648) - (25) - - 10,857 17,691 (936) (1,365) (90) - 15,300 Research and development 3,432 (39) (254) - (67) - - 3,072 3,643 (27) (443) - - 3,173 General and administrative 7,239 (28) (754) - (27) (341) - 6,089 7,308 (29) (940) (430) - 5,909 Total operating expenses 22,957 (823) (1,656) - (119) (341) - 20,018 28,642 (992) (2,748) (520) - 24,382 Income (loss) from operations (1,211) 963 1,982 - 305 341 - 2,380 (2,409) 1,126 3,178 520 - 2,415 Interest and other expense, net (382) - - - - - - (382) (146) - - - - (146) Income (loss) before income taxes (1,593) 963 1,982 - 305 341 - 1,998 (2,555) 1,126 3,178 520 - 2,269 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 664 - - - - - 2 666 73 - - - 6 79 Net income (loss) $ (2,257) 963 1,982 - 305 341 (2) $ 1,332 $ (2,628) 1,126 3,178 520 (6) $ 2,190 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.13) $ 0.08 $ (0.19) $ 0.15 Diluted $ (0.13) $ 0.08 $ (0.19) $ 0.15 Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculations: Basic 17,603 17,603 14,182 14,182 Diluted 17,603 17,603 14,182 14,751 Operating expenses as a % of net revenue GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP Sales and marketing 31.4% 27.7% 38.4% 33.2% Research and development 8.8% 7.9% 7.9% 6.9% General and administrative 18.5% 15.6% 15.8% 12.8% 58.7% 51.2% 62.1% 52.9%

CUTERA, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 GAAP Depreciation

and

Amortization Stock-Based

Compensation CRM and ERP

Implementation/write-off Severance

(RIF) Legal -Former

CFO

Settlement/Lutronic Taxes and

Other

Adjustments Non-GAAP GAAP Depreciation

and

Amortization Stock-Based

Compensation CRM and ERP

Implementation Taxes and

Other

Adjustments Non-GAAP Net revenue $ 97,740 - - - - $ 97,740 $ 129,917 - - - - $ 129,917 Cost of revenue 50,034 (417) (1,359) - (318) - - 47,940 60,544 (385) (1,103) - - 59,056 Gross profit 47,706 417 1,359 - 318 - - 49,800 69,373 385 1,103 - - 70,861 Gross margin % 49% 51% 53% 55% Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 38,109 (2,454) (2,617) - (274) - - 32,764 50,786 (2,718) (3,080) (201) - 44,787 Research and development 10,294 (115) (1,344) - (130) - - 8,705 10,622 (74) (1,076) - - 9,472 General and administrative 23,575 (84) (2,736) (1,139) (101) (1,359) (324) 17,832 18,100 (176) (1,745) (1,129) (614) 14,435 Total operating expenses 71,978 (2,653) (6,698) (1,139) (505) (1,359) (324) 59,300 79,508 (2,968) (5,901) (1,331) (614) 68,694 Income (loss) from operations (24,272) 3,070 8,057 1,139 823 1,359 324 (9,500) (10,135) 3,353 7,004 1,331 614 2,167 Interest and other expense, net (586) - - - - - (586) (180) - - - - (180) Income (loss) before income taxes (24,858) 3,070 8,057 1,139 823 1,359 324 (10,086) (10,315) 3,353 7,004 1,331 614 1,987 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,207 - - - - - 9 1,216 (55) - - - 288 233 Net income (loss) $ (26,065) 3,070 8,057 1,139 823 1,359 315 $ (11,302) $ (10,260) 3,353 7,004 1,331 326 $ 1,754 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (1.59) $ (0.69) $ (0.73) $ 0.12 Diluted $ (1.59) $ (0.69) $ (0.73) $ 0.12 Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculations: Basic 16,368 16,368 14,095 14,095 Diluted 16,368 16,368 14,095 14,417 a) Other adjustment of $614 related to Executive separation costs. Operating expenses as a % of net revenue GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP Sales and marketing 39.0% 33.5% 39.1% 34.5% Research and development 10.5% 8.9% 8.2% 7.3% General and administrative 24.1% 18.2% 13.9% 11.1% 73.6% 60.7% 61.2% 52.9%

CUTERA, INC. RECONCILIATION OF LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months

Ended Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2020 Net loss $ (2,257) $ (26,065) Adjustments: Stock-based compensation 1,982 8,057 Depreciation and amortization 963 3,070 CRM and ERP implementation costs - 1,139 Severance (RIF) 305 823 Legal -Former CFO Settlement/Lutronic 341 1,359 Other adjustments - 324 Interest and other expense, net 382 586 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 664 1,207 Total adjustments $ 4,637 $ 16,565 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,380 $ (9,500)

