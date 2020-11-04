 

STAAR Surgical Begins Commercialization of EVO Viva Presbyopia Correcting Lens

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA), a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of implantable lenses and companion delivery systems for the eye, today announced the initial commercialization of its EVO Viva presbyopia correcting lens including the first patient implant.

Erik L. Mertens, MD, FEBOphth, Medical Director and Eye Surgeon, Mediopolis, Antwerp Private Clinic, Holds a Packaged EVO Viva lens kit. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The first patient received his EVO Viva lenses on October 23 in Belgium from Dr. Erik Mertens, and we are delighted to hear from Dr. Mertens that the patient is quite happy with his lenses,” stated Caren Mason, President and CEO of STAAR Surgical. “Our presbyopia-correcting EVO Viva lens is aimed at patients in their 40s and 50s who struggle with near vision and the burdens associated with wearing reading glasses. EVO Viva consumer websites are now live in multiple languages, the first clinical paper has been published and a video clinical summary is now available.”

Erik Mertens, MD, Medical Director and Eye Surgeon, Mediopolis, stated, “My experience during the international study and the first worldwide implantation of the commercially available EVO Viva ICL made me realize how important it is to make patients very happy when they get rid of reading glasses. Not being able to read up close makes people realize they’re getting older and this frustrates them enormously. With the EVO Viva ICL, I can rejuvenate the eye without changing the integrity of it because the crystalline lens and the cornea are preserved. If in the future an alternative procedure is needed the EVO Viva ICL can be easily removed without any drawbacks. This innovative procedure will definitely change the way eye surgeons treat presbyopia in the near future.”

French, Dutch and Spanish language EVO Viva consumer websites are now live. Additional local language websites will be rolled out in the coming months. The websites have been designed to evoke memories of a time when the patient’s vision was clear – prior to presbyopia blurring near vision. The nostalgic lookback is supported by the EVO VivaRewind Your Vision” and “See Young Again!” primary messaging. Visitors to the EVO Viva websites can learn more about product benefits by browsing various pages, including Life with Viva, Why Viva, Procedures and FAQs. The EVO Viva websites include STAAR’s latest Doc Finder with images of clinics and doctors.

