Public Storage Reports Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, net income allocable to our common shareholders was $246.9 million or $1.41 per diluted common share, compared to $337.4 million or $1.93 per diluted common share in 2019 representing a decrease of $90.5 million or $0.52 per diluted common share. The decrease is due primarily to (i) a $57.5 million decrease due to the impact of foreign currency exchange gains and losses associated with our Euro denominated debt, (ii) a $14.2 million decrease due to the impact of allocations to preferred shareholders with respect to redemption of preferred shares, (iii) a $9.5 million decrease in self-storage net operating income (described below), and (iv) a $9.1 million increase in depreciation and amortization expense.

The $9.5 million decrease in self-storage net operating income is a result of a $16.8 million decrease in our Same Store Facilities (as defined below), offset by a $7.2 million increase in our non-Same Store Facilities (as defined below). Revenues for the Same Store Facilities decreased 2.7% or $17.0 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to 2019, due primarily to lower realized annual rent per occupied square foot and reduced late charges and administrative fees. Cost of operations for the Same Store Facilities decreased by 0.1% or $0.3 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to 2019, due primarily to a 5.5% ($1.7 million) decrease in on-site property manager payroll, a 9.2% ($1.1 million) decrease in utility expense, as well as moderation of growth in property tax and marketing expenses. The increase in net operating income of $7.2 million for the non-Same Store Facilities is due primarily to the impact of facilities acquired in 2019 and 2020 and the fill-up of recently developed and expanded facilities.

Operating Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net income allocable to our common shareholders was $806.2 million or $4.62 per diluted common share, compared to $945.5 million or $5.42 per diluted common share in 2019 representing a decrease of $139.3 million or $0.80 per diluted common share. The decrease is due primarily to (i) a $70.4 million decrease due to the impact of foreign currency exchange gains and losses associated with our Euro denominated debt, (ii) a $33.8 million increase in depreciation and amortization expense, and (iii) a $22.5 million decrease in self-storage net operating income (described below).

The $22.5 million decrease in self-storage net operating income is a result of a $46.7 million decrease in our Same Store Facilities (as defined below), offset by a $24.1 million increase in our non-Same Store Facilities (as defined below). Revenues for the Same Store Facilities decreased 1.5% or $28.5 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to 2019, due primarily to reduced late charges and administrative fees. Cost of operations for the Same Store Facilities increased by 3.5% or $18.2 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to 2019, due primarily to a 31.1% ($11.1 million) increase in marketing expenses, a 3.8% ($7.6 million) increase in property tax expense, and a 6.1% ($5.7 million) increase in on-site property manager payroll expense. The increase in net operating income of $24.1 million for the non-Same Store Facilities is due primarily to the impact of facilities acquired in 2019 and 2020 and the fill-up of recently developed and expanded facilities.

Funds from Operations

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, funds from operations (“FFO”) was $2.28 per diluted common share, as compared to $2.76 in the same period in 2019, representing a decrease of 17.4%. FFO is a non-GAAP measure defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts and generally represents net income before depreciation and amortization expense, gains and losses and impairment charges with respect to real estate assets. A reconciliation of GAAP diluted net income per share to FFO per share, and additional descriptive information regarding this non-GAAP measure, is attached.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, FFO was $7.18 per diluted common share, as compared to $7.86 in the same period in 2019, representing a decrease of 8.7%.

We also present “Core FFO per share,” a non-GAAP measure that represents FFO per share excluding the impact of (i) foreign currency exchange gains and losses, (ii) EITF D-42 charges related to the redemption of preferred securities, and (iii) certain other non-cash and/or nonrecurring income or expense items primarily representing, with respect to the periods presented below, the impact of casualties, due diligence costs incurred in strategic transactions, and contingency resolutions. We review Core FFO per share to evaluate our ongoing operating performance, and we believe it is used by investors and REIT analysts in a similar manner. However, Core FFO per share is not a substitute for net income per share. Because other REITs may not compute Core FFO per share in the same manner as we do, may not use the same terminology or may not present such a measure, Core FFO per share may not be comparable among REITs.

The following table reconciles from FFO per share to Core FFO per share (unaudited):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Percentage Percentage 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change FFO per share $ 2.28 $ 2.76 (17.4 )% $ 7.18 $ 7.86 (8.7 )% Eliminate the per share impact of items excluded from Core FFO, including our equity share from investments: Foreign currency exchange loss (gain) 0.24 (0.09 ) 0.30 (0.10 ) Application of EITF D-42 0.13 0.05 0.22 0.15 Other items (0.02 ) 0.01 (0.02 ) (0.01 ) Core FFO per share $ 2.63 $ 2.73 (3.7 )% $ 7.68 $ 7.90 (2.8 )%

Property Operations – Same Store Facilities

The Same Store Facilities consist of facilities that have been owned and operated on a stabilized level of occupancy, revenues and cost of operations since January 1, 2018. The composition of our Same Store Facilities allows us to more effectively evaluate the ongoing performance of our self-storage portfolio in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and exclude the impact of fill-up of unstabilized facilities, which can significantly affect operating trends. We believe the Same Store information is used by investors and REIT analysts in a similar manner. The following table summarizes the historical operating results of these 2,224 facilities (143.9 million net rentable square feet) that represent approximately 84% of the aggregate net rentable square feet of our U.S. consolidated self-storage portfolio at September 30, 2020.

Selected Operating Data for the Same Store Facilities (2,224 facilities) (unaudited): Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Percentage Percentage 2020 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change (Dollar amounts in thousands, except for per square foot data) Revenues: Rental income $ 592,980 $ 601,167 (1.4 )% $ 1,756,355 $ 1,766,811 (0.6 )% Late charges and administrative fees 18,567 27,406 (32.3 )% 62,077 80,114 (22.5 )% Total revenues (a) 611,547 628,573 (2.7 )% 1,818,432 1,846,925 (1.5 )% Cost of operations: Property taxes 69,156 67,353 2.7 % 209,346 201,730 3.8 % On-site property manager payroll 29,845 31,592 (5.5 )% 99,395 93,694 6.1 % Supervisory payroll 9,720 10,054 (3.3 )% 31,372 30,318 3.5 % Repairs and maintenance 12,602 13,166 (4.3 )% 34,264 35,815 (4.3 )% Snow removal - - - 2,041 3,177 (35.8 )% Utilities 10,841 11,945 (9.2 )% 30,395 33,162 (8.3 )% Marketing 15,596 14,345 8.7 % 46,897 35,772 31.1 % Other direct property costs 16,628 15,733 5.7 % 49,578 49,220 0.7 % Allocated overhead 11,339 11,795 (3.9 )% 36,079 38,300 (5.8 )% Total cost of operations (a) 175,727 175,983 (0.1 )% 539,367 521,188 3.5 % Net operating income (b) $ 435,820 $ 452,590 (3.7 )% $ 1,279,065 $ 1,325,737 (3.5 )% Gross margin 71.3 % 72.0 % (1.0 )% 70.3 % 71.8 % (2.1 )% Weighted average for the period: Square foot occupancy 95.5 % 94.2 % 1.4 % 94.3 % 93.6 % 0.7 % Realized annual rental income per (c): Occupied square foot $ 17.26 $ 17.74 (2.7 )% $ 17.26 $ 17.50 (1.4 )% Available square foot (“REVPAF”) $ 16.48 $ 16.71 (1.4 )% $ 16.27 $ 16.37 (0.6 )% At September 30: Square foot occupancy 94.6 % 92.7 % 2.0 % Annual contract rent per occupied square foot (d) $ 17.77 $ 18.09 (1.8 )%

(a) Revenues and cost of operations do not include ancillary revenues and expenses generated at the facilities with respect to tenant reinsurance and retail sales. (b) See attached reconciliation of self-storage NOI to net income. (c) Realized annual rent per occupied square foot is computed by dividing annualized rental income, before late charges and administrative fees, by the weighted average occupied square feet for the period. Realized annual rent per available square foot (“REVPAF”) is computed by dividing annualized rental income, before late charges and administrative fees, by the total available rentable square feet for the period. These measures exclude late charges and administrative fees in order to provide a better measure of our ongoing level of revenue. Late charges are dependent upon the level of delinquency, and administrative fees are dependent upon the level of move-ins. In addition, the rates charged for late charges and administrative fees can vary independently from rental rates. These measures take into consideration promotional discounts, which reduce rental income. (d) Annual contract rent represents the agreed upon monthly rate that is paid by our tenants in place at the time of measurement. Contract rates are initially set in the lease agreement upon move-in and we adjust them from time to time with notice. Contract rent excludes other fees that are charged on a per-item basis, such as late charges and administrative fees, does not reflect the impact of promotional discounts, and does not reflect the impact of rents that are written off as uncollectible.

The following table summarizes selected quarterly financial data with respect to the Same Store Facilities (unaudited):

For the Quarter Ended March 31 June 30 September 30 December 31 Entire Year (Amounts in thousands, except for per square foot data) Total revenues: 2020 $ 609,535 $ 597,350 $ 611,547 2019 $ 602,297 $ 616,055 $ 628,573 $ 615,268 $ 2,462,193 Total cost of operations: 2020 $ 180,281 $ 183,359 $ 175,727 2019 $ 173,324 $ 171,881 $ 175,983 $ 140,306 $ 661,494 Property taxes: 2020 $ 70,187 $ 70,003 $ 69,156 2019 $ 66,827 $ 67,550 $ 67,353 $ 38,904 $ 240,634 Repairs and maintenance, including snow removal expenses: 2020 $ 12,395 $ 11,308 $ 12,602 2019 $ 13,758 $ 12,068 $ 13,166 $ 12,572 $ 51,564 Marketing: 2020 $ 14,296 $ 17,005 $ 15,596 2019 $ 9,001 $ 12,426 $ 14,345 $ 13,230 $ 49,002 REVPAF: 2020 $ 16.23 $ 16.11 $ 16.48 2019 $ 16.00 $ 16.40 $ 16.71 $ 16.37 $ 16.37 Weighted average realized annual rent per occupied square foot: 2020 $ 17.43 $ 17.10 $ 17.26 2019 $ 17.30 $ 17.45 $ 17.74 $ 17.59 $ 17.52 Weighted average occupancy levels for the period: 2020 93.1 % 94.2 % 95.5 % 2019 92.5 % 94.0 % 94.2 % 93.1 % 93.4 %

Property Operations – Non-Same Store Facilities

In addition to the 2,224 Same Store Facilities, we have 280 facilities that were not stabilized with respect to occupancies, revenues or cost of operations since January 1, 2018 or that we did not own as of January 1, 2018, including 88 facilities that were acquired from third parties, 76 newly developed facilities, 71 facilities that have been expanded or are targeted for expansion, and 45 facilities that are unstabilized due to the impact of casualties and other factors (collectively, the “Non-Same Store Facilities”). Operating data, metrics, and further commentary with respect to these facilities, including detail by vintage, is included in “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” under “Self-Storage Operations” in our September 30, 2020 Form 10-Q.

Investing and Capital Activities

During the three months ended September 30, 2020, we acquired four self-storage facilities (two in Minnesota and one in Colorado and Utah) with 0.2 million net rentable square feet for $29.1 million. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, we acquired 19 self-storage facilities (four in Ohio, three in California, two each in Minnesota, New York and Tennessee and one each in Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Massachusetts, Nebraska and Utah) with 1.4 million net rentable square feet for $282.4 million.

Subsequent to September 30, 2020, we acquired or were under contract to acquire 54 self-storage facilities (six in Michigan, five each in Illinois, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Texas, four in Maryland, three each in Alabama, Georgia and Missouri, two each in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Minnesota, Nevada and Ohio, and one each in Oklahoma, Virginia and Washington) with 4.9 million net rentable square feet for $686.9 million. A 36 property portfolio is included in the 54 self-storage facilities. Except for 12 properties ($193.9 million) which are under construction and expected to close as they are completed in 2021, these 54 properties are expected to close in the remainder of 2020.

During the three months ended September 30, 2020, we opened various expansion projects (0.2 million net rentable square feet – 0.1 million each in Florida and Missouri) costing $27.4 million. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, we opened two newly developed facilities and various expansion projects (0.7 million net rentable square feet – 0.3 million in Florida, 0.2 million in Minnesota and 0.1 million each in California and Missouri) costing $97.4 million. At September 30, 2020, we had various facilities in development (1.2 million net rentable square feet) estimated to cost $217 million and various expansion projects (2.5 million net rentable square feet) estimated to cost $347 million. Our aggregate 3.7 million net rentable square foot pipeline of development and expansion facilities includes 1.5 million in California, 1.0 million in Florida, 0.2 million each in Missouri, New York, Texas, Virginia and Washington and 0.2 million in other states. The remaining $387 million of development costs for these projects is expected to be incurred primarily in the next 18 to 24 months.

On August 14, 2020, we issued our 4.125% Series M Preferred Shares for gross proceeds of $230 million.

On September 30, 2020 we redeemed, our 5.20% Series W Preferred Shares for $500 million and our 5.20% Series X Preferred Shares for $225 million.

On October 6, 2020, we issued our 3.875% Series N Preferred Shares for gross proceeds of $283 million.

California Proposition 15

As a result of Proposition 13, which limits increases in assessed property values to 2% per year, the assessed value of most of our properties and the property taxes we pay in California are less than they would be if the properties were assessed at current values. An initiative was on California’s November 2020 statewide ballot (“Prop 15”) that, if passed, would result in the reassessment of our California properties and would substantially increase our property tax expense. It is unclear whether Prop 15 passed, as voting results have not been certified. Even if Prop 15 did not pass, there can be no assurance that a similar initiative will not be proposed and pass in the future. If Prop 15 did pass, the timing and level of the reassessment and related property tax increases would be uncertain. See “Risk Factors – We have exposure to increased property tax in California” in our December 31, 2019 Form 10-K for further information such as our 2019 aggregate net operating income and property tax expense in California.

COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 Pandemic (the “COVID Pandemic”) and the resulting economic recession has and will continue to impact our operations, revenues, cost of operations, as well as our investments and capital availability, as described in more detail in “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our September 30, 2020 Form 10-Q.

Distributions Declared

On October 23, 2020, our Board of Trustees declared a regular common quarterly dividend of $2.00 per common share. The Board also declared dividends with respect to our various series of preferred shares. All the dividends are payable on December 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2020.

PUBLIC STORAGE SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT DATA (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Self-storage facilities $ 683,949 $ 687,778 $ 2,022,692 $ 2,007,525 Ancillary operations 46,708 41,558 133,332 121,799 730,657 729,336 2,156,024 2,129,324 Expenses: Self-storage cost of operations 206,067 200,369 627,817 590,108 Ancillary cost of operations 11,394 11,893 34,121 34,091 Depreciation and amortization 138,333 129,233 411,851 378,033 General and administrative 21,288 16,908 62,646 51,675 Interest expense 14,282 12,597 42,048 32,994 391,364 371,000 1,178,483 1,086,901 Other increases (decreases) to net income: Interest and other income 7,214 6,465 19,524 22,012 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated real estate entities 21,240 19,045 62,863 55,631 Gain on sale of real estate - - 1,117 341 Foreign currency exchange (loss) gain (41,900 ) 15,574 (52,250 ) 18,147 Net income 325,847 399,420 1,008,795 1,138,554 Allocation to noncontrolling interests (980 ) (1,478 ) (2,849 ) (4,035 ) Net income allocable to Public Storage shareholders 324,867 397,942 1,005,946 1,134,519 Allocation of net income to: Preferred shareholders – distributions (53,892 ) (50,028 ) (158,849 ) (158,565 ) Preferred shareholders – redemptions (23,313 ) (9,146 ) (38,382 ) (26,540 ) Restricted share units (746 ) (1,406 ) (2,546 ) (3,898 ) Net income allocable to common shareholders $ 246,916 $ 337,362 $ 806,169 $ 945,516 Per common share: Net income per common share – Basic $ 1.41 $ 1.94 $ 4.62 $ 5.43 Net income per common share – Diluted $ 1.41 $ 1.93 $ 4.62 $ 5.42 Weighted average common shares – Basic 174,503 174,334 174,481 174,255 Weighted average common shares – Diluted 174,626 174,611 174,606 174,510

PUBLIC STORAGE SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS (Unaudited) Cash and equivalents $ 293,955 $ 409,743 Operating real estate facilities: Land and buildings, at cost 16,784,026 16,289,146 Accumulated depreciation (7,013,362 ) (6,623,475 ) 9,770,664 9,665,671 Construction in process 176,658 141,934 Investments in unconsolidated real estate entities 769,923 767,816 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 204,700 205,936 Other assets 169,248 174,344 Total assets $ 11,385,148 $ 11,365,444 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Senior unsecured notes $ 2,473,819 $ 1,875,218 Mortgage notes 25,751 27,275 Accrued and other liabilities 433,524 383,284 Total liabilities 2,933,094 2,285,777 Equity: Public Storage shareholders’ equity: Cumulative Preferred Shares, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 145,600 shares issued (in series) and outstanding, (162,600 at December 31, 2019) at liquidation preference 3,640,000 4,065,000 Common Shares, $0.10 par value, 650,000,000 shares authorized, 174,512,070 shares issued and outstanding, (174,418,615 shares at December 31, 2019) 17,451 17,442 Paid-in capital 5,706,970 5,710,934 Accumulated deficit (867,950 ) (665,575 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (62,344 ) (64,890 ) Total Public Storage shareholders’ equity 8,434,127 9,062,911 Noncontrolling interests 17,927 16,756 Total equity 8,452,054 9,079,667 Total liabilities and equity $ 11,385,148 $ 11,365,444

PUBLIC STORAGE SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA Computation of Funds from Operations and Funds Available for Distribution (Unaudited – amounts in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Computation of FFO per Share: Net income allocable to common shareholders $ 246,916 $ 337,362 $ 806,169 $ 945,516 Eliminate items excluded from FFO: Depreciation and amortization 137,526 128,716 409,484 377,516 Depreciation from unconsolidated real estate investments 17,492 17,803 52,607 52,564 Depreciation allocated to noncontrolling interests and restricted share unitholders (954 ) (1,019 ) (2,853 ) (3,305 ) Gains on sale of real estate, including equity investment share (3,174 ) (388 ) (12,415 ) (1,380 ) FFO allocable to common shares (a) $ 397,806 $ 482,474 $ 1,252,992 $ 1,370,911 Diluted weighted average common shares 174,626 174,611 174,606 174,510 FFO per share (a) $ 2.28 $ 2.76 $ 7.18 $ 7.86 Reconciliation of Earnings per Share to FFO per Share: Diluted earnings per share $ 1.41 $ 1.93 $ 4.62 $ 5.42 Eliminate per share amounts excluded from FFO: Depreciation and amortization 0.88 0.83 2.63 2.45 Gains on sale of real estate (0.01 ) - (0.07 ) (0.01 ) FFO per share (a) $ 2.28 $ 2.76 $ 7.18 $ 7.86 Computation of Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD"): FFO allocable to common shares $ 397,806 $ 482,474 $ 1,252,992 $ 1,370,911 Eliminate effect of items included in FFO but not FAD: Share-based compensation expense in excess of cash paid 8,115 6,442 11,831 8,805 Foreign currency exchange loss (gain) 41,900 (15,574 ) 52,250 (18,147 ) Impact of EITF D-42, including equity investment share 23,313 9,146 38,382 26,540 Less: Capital expenditures to maintain real estate facilities (b) (30,441 ) (62,840 ) (126,070 ) (135,399 ) FAD (a) $ 440,693 $ 419,648 $ 1,229,385 $ 1,252,710 Distributions paid to common shareholders and restricted share units $ 349,836 $ 349,745 $ 1,049,472 $ 1,048,816 Distribution payout ratio 79.4 % 83.3 % 85.4 % 83.7 % Distributions per common share $ 2.00 $ 2.00 $ 6.00 $ 6.00

(a) FFO and FFO per share are non-GAAP measures defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts and, along with the non-GAAP measure FAD, are considered helpful measures of REIT performance by REITs and many REIT analysts. FFO represents GAAP net income before depreciation and amortization, real estate gains or losses and impairment charges, which are excluded because they are based upon historical costs and assume that building values diminish ratably over time, while we believe that real estate values fluctuate due to market conditions. FAD represents FFO adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and to deduct capital expenditures. We utilize FAD in evaluating our ongoing cash flow available for investment, debt repayment and common distributions. We believe investors and analysts utilize FAD in a similar manner. FFO and FFO per share are not a substitute for net income or earnings per share. FFO and FAD are not substitutes for GAAP net cash flow in evaluating our liquidity or ability to pay dividends, because they exclude investing and financing activities presented on our statements of cash flows. In addition, other REITs may compute these measures differently, so comparisons among REITs may not be helpful. (b) Capital expenditures include certain projects that are not traditional like-for-like replacements of existing components, and in certain circumstances upgrade existing components before the end of their functional lives. See “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” under “Overview” and “Liquidity and Capital Resources – Capital Expenditure Requirements” in our September 30, 2020 Form 10-Q for further information.

PUBLIC STORAGE SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA Reconciliation of Self-Storage Net Operating Income to Net Income (Unaudited – amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Self-storage revenues for: Same Store Facilities $ 611,547 $ 628,573 $ 1,818,432 $ 1,846,925 Acquired facilities 15,300 8,368 40,772 18,729 Developed and expanded facilities 46,349 39,899 131,837 109,788 Other non-same store facilities 10,753 10,938 31,651 32,083 Self-storage revenues 683,949 687,778 2,022,692 2,007,525 Self-storage cost of operations for: Same Store Facilities 175,727 175,983 539,367 521,188 Acquired facilities 6,655 3,424 19,085 8,395 Developed and expanded facilities 19,821 17,125 57,478 49,154 Other non-same store facilities 3,864 3,837 11,887 11,371 Self-storage cost of operations 206,067 200,369 627,817 590,108 Self-storage NOI for: Same Store Facilities 435,820 452,590 1,279,065 1,325,737 Acquired facilities 8,645 4,944 21,687 10,334 Developed and expanded facilities 26,528 22,774 74,359 60,634 Other non-same store facilities 6,889 7,101 19,764 20,712 Self-storage NOI (a) 477,882 487,409 1,394,875 1,417,417 Ancillary revenues 46,708 41,558 133,332 121,799 Ancillary cost of operations (11,394 ) (11,893 ) (34,121 ) (34,091 ) Depreciation and amortization (138,333 ) (129,233 ) (411,851 ) (378,033 ) General and administrative expense (21,288 ) (16,908 ) (62,646 ) (51,675 ) Interest and other income 7,214 6,465 19,524 22,012 Interest expense (14,282 ) (12,597 ) (42,048 ) (32,994 ) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated real estate entities 21,240 19,045 62,863 55,631 Gain on sale of real estate - - 1,117 341 Foreign currency exchange (loss) gain (41,900 ) 15,574 (52,250 ) 18,147 Net income on our income statement $ 325,847 $ 399,420 $ 1,008,795 $ 1,138,554

(a) Net operating income or “NOI” is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of depreciation and amortization expense, which is based upon historical costs and assumes that building values diminish ratably over time, while we believe that real estate values fluctuate due to market conditions. We utilize NOI in determining current property values, evaluating property performance, and in evaluating operating trends. We believe that investors and analysts utilize NOI in a similar manner. NOI is not a substitute for net income, operating cash flow, or other related GAAP financial measures, in evaluating our operating results. This table reconciles from NOI for our self-storage facilities to the net income presented on our income statement.

