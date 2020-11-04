 

Public Storage Reports Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced today operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Operating Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, net income allocable to our common shareholders was $246.9 million or $1.41 per diluted common share, compared to $337.4 million or $1.93 per diluted common share in 2019 representing a decrease of $90.5 million or $0.52 per diluted common share. The decrease is due primarily to (i) a $57.5 million decrease due to the impact of foreign currency exchange gains and losses associated with our Euro denominated debt, (ii) a $14.2 million decrease due to the impact of allocations to preferred shareholders with respect to redemption of preferred shares, (iii) a $9.5 million decrease in self-storage net operating income (described below), and (iv) a $9.1 million increase in depreciation and amortization expense.

The $9.5 million decrease in self-storage net operating income is a result of a $16.8 million decrease in our Same Store Facilities (as defined below), offset by a $7.2 million increase in our non-Same Store Facilities (as defined below). Revenues for the Same Store Facilities decreased 2.7% or $17.0 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to 2019, due primarily to lower realized annual rent per occupied square foot and reduced late charges and administrative fees. Cost of operations for the Same Store Facilities decreased by 0.1% or $0.3 million in the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to 2019, due primarily to a 5.5% ($1.7 million) decrease in on-site property manager payroll, a 9.2% ($1.1 million) decrease in utility expense, as well as moderation of growth in property tax and marketing expenses. The increase in net operating income of $7.2 million for the non-Same Store Facilities is due primarily to the impact of facilities acquired in 2019 and 2020 and the fill-up of recently developed and expanded facilities.

Operating Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, net income allocable to our common shareholders was $806.2 million or $4.62 per diluted common share, compared to $945.5 million or $5.42 per diluted common share in 2019 representing a decrease of $139.3 million or $0.80 per diluted common share. The decrease is due primarily to (i) a $70.4 million decrease due to the impact of foreign currency exchange gains and losses associated with our Euro denominated debt, (ii) a $33.8 million increase in depreciation and amortization expense, and (iii) a $22.5 million decrease in self-storage net operating income (described below).

The $22.5 million decrease in self-storage net operating income is a result of a $46.7 million decrease in our Same Store Facilities (as defined below), offset by a $24.1 million increase in our non-Same Store Facilities (as defined below). Revenues for the Same Store Facilities decreased 1.5% or $28.5 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to 2019, due primarily to reduced late charges and administrative fees. Cost of operations for the Same Store Facilities increased by 3.5% or $18.2 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to 2019, due primarily to a 31.1% ($11.1 million) increase in marketing expenses, a 3.8% ($7.6 million) increase in property tax expense, and a 6.1% ($5.7 million) increase in on-site property manager payroll expense. The increase in net operating income of $24.1 million for the non-Same Store Facilities is due primarily to the impact of facilities acquired in 2019 and 2020 and the fill-up of recently developed and expanded facilities.

Funds from Operations

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, funds from operations (“FFO”) was $2.28 per diluted common share, as compared to $2.76 in the same period in 2019, representing a decrease of 17.4%. FFO is a non-GAAP measure defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts and generally represents net income before depreciation and amortization expense, gains and losses and impairment charges with respect to real estate assets. A reconciliation of GAAP diluted net income per share to FFO per share, and additional descriptive information regarding this non-GAAP measure, is attached.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, FFO was $7.18 per diluted common share, as compared to $7.86 in the same period in 2019, representing a decrease of 8.7%.

We also present “Core FFO per share,” a non-GAAP measure that represents FFO per share excluding the impact of (i) foreign currency exchange gains and losses, (ii) EITF D-42 charges related to the redemption of preferred securities, and (iii) certain other non-cash and/or nonrecurring income or expense items primarily representing, with respect to the periods presented below, the impact of casualties, due diligence costs incurred in strategic transactions, and contingency resolutions. We review Core FFO per share to evaluate our ongoing operating performance, and we believe it is used by investors and REIT analysts in a similar manner. However, Core FFO per share is not a substitute for net income per share. Because other REITs may not compute Core FFO per share in the same manner as we do, may not use the same terminology or may not present such a measure, Core FFO per share may not be comparable among REITs.

The following table reconciles from FFO per share to Core FFO per share (unaudited):

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Percentage

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Percentage

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FFO per share

$

2.28

 

 

$

2.76

 

 

(17.4

)%

 

$

7.18

 

 

$

7.86

 

 

(8.7

)%

Eliminate the per share impact of

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

items excluded from Core FFO, including

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

our equity share from investments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency exchange loss (gain)

 

0.24

 

 

 

(0.09

)

 

 

 

 

0.30

 

 

 

(0.10

)

 

 

Application of EITF D-42

 

0.13

 

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

 

 

0.22

 

 

 

0.15

 

 

 

Other items

 

(0.02

)

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

Core FFO per share

$

2.63

 

 

$

2.73

 

 

(3.7

)%

 

$

7.68

 

 

$

7.90

 

 

(2.8

)%

Property Operations – Same Store Facilities

The Same Store Facilities consist of facilities that have been owned and operated on a stabilized level of occupancy, revenues and cost of operations since January 1, 2018. The composition of our Same Store Facilities allows us to more effectively evaluate the ongoing performance of our self-storage portfolio in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and exclude the impact of fill-up of unstabilized facilities, which can significantly affect operating trends. We believe the Same Store information is used by investors and REIT analysts in a similar manner. The following table summarizes the historical operating results of these 2,224 facilities (143.9 million net rentable square feet) that represent approximately 84% of the aggregate net rentable square feet of our U.S. consolidated self-storage portfolio at September 30, 2020.

Selected Operating Data for the Same

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Store Facilities (2,224 facilities)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(unaudited):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Percentage

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Percentage

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except for per square foot data)

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rental income

$

592,980

 

 

$

601,167

 

 

(1.4

)%

 

$

1,756,355

 

 

$

1,766,811

 

 

(0.6

)%

Late charges and administrative fees

 

18,567

 

 

 

27,406

 

 

(32.3

)%

 

 

62,077

 

 

 

80,114

 

 

(22.5

)%

Total revenues (a)

 

611,547

 

 

 

628,573

 

 

(2.7

)%

 

 

1,818,432

 

 

 

1,846,925

 

 

(1.5

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property taxes

 

69,156

 

 

 

67,353

 

 

2.7

%

 

 

209,346

 

 

 

201,730

 

 

3.8

%

On-site property manager payroll

 

29,845

 

 

 

31,592

 

 

(5.5

)%

 

 

99,395

 

 

 

93,694

 

 

6.1

%

Supervisory payroll

 

9,720

 

 

 

10,054

 

 

(3.3

)%

 

 

31,372

 

 

 

30,318

 

 

3.5

%

Repairs and maintenance

 

12,602

 

 

 

13,166

 

 

(4.3

)%

 

 

34,264

 

 

 

35,815

 

 

(4.3

)%

Snow removal

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

2,041

 

 

 

3,177

 

 

(35.8

)%

Utilities

 

10,841

 

 

 

11,945

 

 

(9.2

)%

 

 

30,395

 

 

 

33,162

 

 

(8.3

)%

Marketing

 

15,596

 

 

 

14,345

 

 

8.7

%

 

 

46,897

 

 

 

35,772

 

 

31.1

%

Other direct property costs

 

16,628

 

 

 

15,733

 

 

5.7

%

 

 

49,578

 

 

 

49,220

 

 

0.7

%

Allocated overhead

 

11,339

 

 

 

11,795

 

 

(3.9

)%

 

 

36,079

 

 

 

38,300

 

 

(5.8

)%

Total cost of operations (a)

 

175,727

 

 

 

175,983

 

 

(0.1

)%

 

 

539,367

 

 

 

521,188

 

 

3.5

%

Net operating income (b)

$

435,820

 

 

$

452,590

 

 

(3.7

)%

 

$

1,279,065

 

 

$

1,325,737

 

 

(3.5

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin

 

71.3

%

 

 

72.0

%

 

(1.0

)%

 

 

70.3

%

 

 

71.8

%

 

(2.1

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average for the period:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Square foot occupancy

 

95.5

%

 

 

94.2

%

 

1.4

%

 

 

94.3

%

 

 

93.6

%

 

0.7

%

Realized annual rental income per (c):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Occupied square foot

$

17.26

 

 

$

17.74

 

 

(2.7

)%

 

$

17.26

 

 

$

17.50

 

 

(1.4

)%

Available square foot (“REVPAF”)

$

16.48

 

 

$

16.71

 

 

(1.4

)%

 

$

16.27

 

 

$

16.37

 

 

(0.6

)%

At September 30:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Square foot occupancy

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

94.6

%

 

 

92.7

%

 

2.0

%

Annual contract rent per occupied

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

square foot (d)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

17.77

 

 

$

18.09

 

 

(1.8

)%

(a)

Revenues and cost of operations do not include ancillary revenues and expenses generated at the facilities with respect to tenant reinsurance and retail sales.

(b)

See attached reconciliation of self-storage NOI to net income.

(c)

Realized annual rent per occupied square foot is computed by dividing annualized rental income, before late charges and administrative fees, by the weighted average occupied square feet for the period. Realized annual rent per available square foot (“REVPAF”) is computed by dividing annualized rental income, before late charges and administrative fees, by the total available rentable square feet for the period. These measures exclude late charges and administrative fees in order to provide a better measure of our ongoing level of revenue. Late charges are dependent upon the level of delinquency, and administrative fees are dependent upon the level of move-ins. In addition, the rates charged for late charges and administrative fees can vary independently from rental rates. These measures take into consideration promotional discounts, which reduce rental income.

(d)

Annual contract rent represents the agreed upon monthly rate that is paid by our tenants in place at the time of measurement. Contract rates are initially set in the lease agreement upon move-in and we adjust them from time to time with notice. Contract rent excludes other fees that are charged on a per-item basis, such as late charges and administrative fees, does not reflect the impact of promotional discounts, and does not reflect the impact of rents that are written off as uncollectible.

The following table summarizes selected quarterly financial data with respect to the Same Store Facilities (unaudited):

 

For the Quarter Ended

 

 

 

 

March 31

 

June 30

 

September 30

 

December 31

 

Entire Year

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Amounts in thousands, except for per square foot data)

Total revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

$

609,535

 

 

$

597,350

 

 

$

611,547

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2019

$

602,297

 

 

$

616,055

 

 

$

628,573

 

 

$

615,268

 

 

$

2,462,193

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total cost of operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

$

180,281

 

 

$

183,359

 

 

$

175,727

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2019

$

173,324

 

 

$

171,881

 

 

$

175,983

 

 

$

140,306

 

 

$

661,494

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property taxes:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

$

70,187

 

 

$

70,003

 

 

$

69,156

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2019

$

66,827

 

 

$

67,550

 

 

$

67,353

 

 

$

38,904

 

 

$

240,634

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repairs and maintenance, including

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

snow removal expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

$

12,395

 

 

$

11,308

 

 

$

12,602

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2019

$

13,758

 

 

$

12,068

 

 

$

13,166

 

 

$

12,572

 

 

$

51,564

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marketing:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

$

14,296

 

 

$

17,005

 

 

$

15,596

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2019

$

9,001

 

 

$

12,426

 

 

$

14,345

 

 

$

13,230

 

 

$

49,002

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

REVPAF:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

$

16.23

 

 

$

16.11

 

 

$

16.48

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2019

$

16.00

 

 

$

16.40

 

 

$

16.71

 

 

$

16.37

 

 

$

16.37

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average realized annual

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

rent per occupied square foot:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

$

17.43

 

 

$

17.10

 

 

$

17.26

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2019

$

17.30

 

 

$

17.45

 

 

$

17.74

 

 

$

17.59

 

 

$

17.52

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average occupancy levels

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

for the period:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

 

93.1

%

 

 

94.2

%

 

 

95.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

2019

 

92.5

%

 

 

94.0

%

 

 

94.2

%

 

 

93.1

%

 

 

93.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property Operations – Non-Same Store Facilities

In addition to the 2,224 Same Store Facilities, we have 280 facilities that were not stabilized with respect to occupancies, revenues or cost of operations since January 1, 2018 or that we did not own as of January 1, 2018, including 88 facilities that were acquired from third parties, 76 newly developed facilities, 71 facilities that have been expanded or are targeted for expansion, and 45 facilities that are unstabilized due to the impact of casualties and other factors (collectively, the “Non-Same Store Facilities”). Operating data, metrics, and further commentary with respect to these facilities, including detail by vintage, is included in “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” under “Self-Storage Operations” in our September 30, 2020 Form 10-Q.

Investing and Capital Activities

During the three months ended September 30, 2020, we acquired four self-storage facilities (two in Minnesota and one in Colorado and Utah) with 0.2 million net rentable square feet for $29.1 million. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, we acquired 19 self-storage facilities (four in Ohio, three in California, two each in Minnesota, New York and Tennessee and one each in Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Massachusetts, Nebraska and Utah) with 1.4 million net rentable square feet for $282.4 million.

Subsequent to September 30, 2020, we acquired or were under contract to acquire 54 self-storage facilities (six in Michigan, five each in Illinois, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Texas, four in Maryland, three each in Alabama, Georgia and Missouri, two each in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Minnesota, Nevada and Ohio, and one each in Oklahoma, Virginia and Washington) with 4.9 million net rentable square feet for $686.9 million. A 36 property portfolio is included in the 54 self-storage facilities. Except for 12 properties ($193.9 million) which are under construction and expected to close as they are completed in 2021, these 54 properties are expected to close in the remainder of 2020.

During the three months ended September 30, 2020, we opened various expansion projects (0.2 million net rentable square feet – 0.1 million each in Florida and Missouri) costing $27.4 million. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, we opened two newly developed facilities and various expansion projects (0.7 million net rentable square feet – 0.3 million in Florida, 0.2 million in Minnesota and 0.1 million each in California and Missouri) costing $97.4 million. At September 30, 2020, we had various facilities in development (1.2 million net rentable square feet) estimated to cost $217 million and various expansion projects (2.5 million net rentable square feet) estimated to cost $347 million. Our aggregate 3.7 million net rentable square foot pipeline of development and expansion facilities includes 1.5 million in California, 1.0 million in Florida, 0.2 million each in Missouri, New York, Texas, Virginia and Washington and 0.2 million in other states. The remaining $387 million of development costs for these projects is expected to be incurred primarily in the next 18 to 24 months.

On August 14, 2020, we issued our 4.125% Series M Preferred Shares for gross proceeds of $230 million.

On September 30, 2020 we redeemed, our 5.20% Series W Preferred Shares for $500 million and our 5.20% Series X Preferred Shares for $225 million.

On October 6, 2020, we issued our 3.875% Series N Preferred Shares for gross proceeds of $283 million.

California Proposition 15

As a result of Proposition 13, which limits increases in assessed property values to 2% per year, the assessed value of most of our properties and the property taxes we pay in California are less than they would be if the properties were assessed at current values. An initiative was on California’s November 2020 statewide ballot (“Prop 15”) that, if passed, would result in the reassessment of our California properties and would substantially increase our property tax expense. It is unclear whether Prop 15 passed, as voting results have not been certified. Even if Prop 15 did not pass, there can be no assurance that a similar initiative will not be proposed and pass in the future. If Prop 15 did pass, the timing and level of the reassessment and related property tax increases would be uncertain. See “Risk Factors – We have exposure to increased property tax in California” in our December 31, 2019 Form 10-K for further information such as our 2019 aggregate net operating income and property tax expense in California.

COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 Pandemic (the “COVID Pandemic”) and the resulting economic recession has and will continue to impact our operations, revenues, cost of operations, as well as our investments and capital availability, as described in more detail in “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our September 30, 2020 Form 10-Q.

Distributions Declared

On October 23, 2020, our Board of Trustees declared a regular common quarterly dividend of $2.00 per common share. The Board also declared dividends with respect to our various series of preferred shares. All the dividends are payable on December 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2020.

Third Quarter Conference Call

A conference call is scheduled for November 5, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (PST) to discuss the third quarter earnings results. The domestic dial-in number is (866) 406-5408, and the international dial-in number is (973) 582-2770 (conference ID number for either domestic or international is 7738909). A simultaneous audio webcast may be accessed by using the link at www.publicstorage.com under “About Us, Investor Relations, News and Events, Event Calendar.” A replay of the conference call may be accessed through November 19, 2020 by calling (800) 585-8367 (domestic), (404) 537-3406 (international) or by using the link at www.publicstorage.com under “About Us, Investor Relations, News and Events, Event Calendar.” All forms of replay utilize conference ID number 7738909.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the “Shurgard” brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

This press release, our Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2020, and additional information about Public Storage is available on our website, www.publicstorage.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements which may be identified by the use of the words “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “should,” “estimates” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results and performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Factors and risks that may impact future results and performance include, but are not limited to, those described in Part 1, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 25, 2020 and in our other filings with the SEC including: general risks associated with the ownership and operation of real estate, including changes in demand, risk related to development, expansion and acquisition of self-storage facilities, potential liability for environmental contamination, natural disasters and adverse changes in laws and regulations governing property tax, real estate and zoning; risks associated with downturns in the national and local economies in the markets in which we operate, including risks related to current economic conditions and the economic health of our customers; risks associated with the COVID Pandemic or similar events, including but not limited to illness or death of our employees or customers, negative impacts to the economic environment and to self-storage customers which could reduce the demand for self-storage or reduce our ability to collect rent, and/or potential regulatory actions to (i) close our facilities if we were determined not to be an “essential business” or for other reasons, (ii) limit our ability to increase rent or otherwise limit the rent we can charge or (iii) limit our ability to collect rent or evict delinquent tenants; the risk that there could be an out-migration of population from certain high-cost major markets, if it is determined that the ability to “work from home,” which has become more prominent during the COVID Pandemic, could allow certain workers to live in less expensive localities, which could negatively impact the occupancies and revenues of our properties in such major high-cost markets; risk that even though many initial restrictions due to the COVID Pandemic have eased, they could be reinstituted in response to increases in infections or if additional pandemics occur; risk that we could experience a change in the move-out patterns of our long-term customers due to economic uncertainty and the significant increase in unemployment resulting from the COVID Pandemic. This could lead to lower occupancies and rent “roll down” as long-term customers are replaced with new customers at lower rates; risk of negative impacts on the cost and availability of debt and equity capital as a result of the COVID Pandemic, which could have a material impact upon our capital and growth plans; the impact of competition from new and existing self-storage and commercial facilities and other storage alternatives; the risk that our existing self-storage facilities may be at a disadvantage in competing with newly developed facilities with more visual and customer appeal; risks related to increased reliance on Google as a customer acquisition channel; difficulties in our ability to successfully evaluate, finance, integrate into our existing operations and manage properties that we acquire directly or through the acquisition of entities that own and operate self-storage facilities; risks associated with international operations including, but not limited to, unfavorable foreign currency rate fluctuations, changes in tax laws and local and global economic uncertainty that could adversely affect our earnings and cash flows; risks related to our participation in joint ventures; the impact of the legal and regulatory environment, as well as national, state and local laws and regulations including, without limitation, those governing environmental issues, taxes, our tenant reinsurance business, and labor, including risks related to the impact of new laws and regulations; risks of increased tax expense associated either with a possible failure by us to qualify as a REIT, or with challenges to the determination of taxable income for our taxable REIT subsidiaries; risks due to ballot initiatives or other actions that could remove the protections of Proposition 13 with respect to our real estate and result in substantial increases in our assessed values and property tax bills in California (see California Proposition 15 above for further information regarding the outcome of a related November 2020 California ballot initiative); changes in United States federal or state tax laws related to the taxation of REITs and other corporations; security breaches or a failure of our networks, systems or technology could adversely impact our operations or our business, customer and employee relationships or result in fraudulent payments; risks associated with the self-insurance of certain business risks, including property and casualty insurance, employee health insurance and workers compensation liabilities; difficulties in raising capital at a reasonable cost; delays and cost overruns on our projects to develop new facilities or expand our existing facilities; ongoing litigation and other legal and regulatory actions which may divert management’s time and attention, require us to pay damages and expenses or restrict the operation of our business; and economic uncertainty due to the impact of war or terrorism. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. All of our forward-looking statements, including those in this press release, are qualified in their entirety by this statement. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, new estimates, or other factors, events or circumstances after the date of these forward-looking statements, except when expressly required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not rely on any forward-looking statements in this press release, or which management may make orally or in writing from time to time, neither as predictions of future events nor guarantees of future performance.

PUBLIC STORAGE

SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT DATA

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Self-storage facilities

 

$

683,949

 

 

$

687,778

 

 

$

2,022,692

 

 

$

2,007,525

 

Ancillary operations

 

 

46,708

 

 

 

41,558

 

 

 

133,332

 

 

 

121,799

 

 

 

 

730,657

 

 

 

729,336

 

 

 

2,156,024

 

 

 

2,129,324

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Self-storage cost of operations

 

 

206,067

 

 

 

200,369

 

 

 

627,817

 

 

 

590,108

 

Ancillary cost of operations

 

 

11,394

 

 

 

11,893

 

 

 

34,121

 

 

 

34,091

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

138,333

 

 

 

129,233

 

 

 

411,851

 

 

 

378,033

 

General and administrative

 

 

21,288

 

 

 

16,908

 

 

 

62,646

 

 

 

51,675

 

Interest expense

 

 

14,282

 

 

 

12,597

 

 

 

42,048

 

 

 

32,994

 

 

 

 

391,364

 

 

 

371,000

 

 

 

1,178,483

 

 

 

1,086,901

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other increases (decreases) to net income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and other income

 

 

7,214

 

 

 

6,465

 

 

 

19,524

 

 

 

22,012

 

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated real estate entities

21,240

 

 

 

19,045

 

 

 

62,863

 

 

 

55,631

 

Gain on sale of real estate

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,117

 

 

 

341

 

Foreign currency exchange (loss) gain

 

 

(41,900

)

 

 

15,574

 

 

 

(52,250

)

 

 

18,147

 

Net income

 

 

325,847

 

 

 

399,420

 

 

 

1,008,795

 

 

 

1,138,554

 

Allocation to noncontrolling interests

 

 

(980

)

 

 

(1,478

)

 

 

(2,849

)

 

 

(4,035

)

Net income allocable to Public Storage shareholders

 

 

324,867

 

 

 

397,942

 

 

 

1,005,946

 

 

 

1,134,519

 

Allocation of net income to:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred shareholders – distributions

 

 

(53,892

)

 

 

(50,028

)

 

 

(158,849

)

 

 

(158,565

)

Preferred shareholders – redemptions

 

 

(23,313

)

 

 

(9,146

)

 

 

(38,382

)

 

 

(26,540

)

Restricted share units

 

 

(746

)

 

 

(1,406

)

 

 

(2,546

)

 

 

(3,898

)

Net income allocable to common shareholders

 

$

246,916

 

 

$

337,362

 

 

$

806,169

 

 

$

945,516

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share – Basic

 

$

1.41

 

 

$

1.94

 

 

$

4.62

 

 

$

5.43

 

Net income per common share – Diluted

 

$

1.41

 

 

$

1.93

 

 

$

4.62

 

 

$

5.42

 

Weighted average common shares – Basic

 

 

174,503

 

 

 

174,334

 

 

 

174,481

 

 

 

174,255

 

Weighted average common shares – Diluted

 

 

174,626

 

 

 

174,611

 

 

 

174,606

 

 

 

174,510

 

PUBLIC STORAGE

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

ASSETS

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and equivalents

 

$

293,955

 

 

$

409,743

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating real estate facilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Land and buildings, at cost

 

 

16,784,026

 

 

 

16,289,146

 

Accumulated depreciation

 

 

(7,013,362

)

 

 

(6,623,475

)

 

 

 

9,770,664

 

 

 

9,665,671

 

Construction in process

 

 

176,658

 

 

 

141,934

 

Investments in unconsolidated real estate entities

 

 

769,923

 

 

 

767,816

 

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

 

 

204,700

 

 

 

205,936

 

Other assets

 

 

169,248

 

 

 

174,344

 

Total assets

 

$

11,385,148

 

 

$

11,365,444

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Senior unsecured notes

 

$

2,473,819

 

 

$

1,875,218

 

Mortgage notes

 

 

25,751

 

 

 

27,275

 

Accrued and other liabilities

 

 

433,524

 

 

 

383,284

 

Total liabilities

 

 

2,933,094

 

 

 

2,285,777

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Public Storage shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cumulative Preferred Shares, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

authorized, 145,600 shares issued (in series) and outstanding,

 

 

 

 

 

 

(162,600 at December 31, 2019) at liquidation preference

 

 

3,640,000

 

 

 

4,065,000

 

Common Shares, $0.10 par value, 650,000,000 shares authorized,

 

 

 

 

 

 

174,512,070 shares issued and outstanding, (174,418,615 shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

at December 31, 2019)

 

 

17,451

 

 

 

17,442

 

Paid-in capital

 

 

5,706,970

 

 

 

5,710,934

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(867,950

)

 

 

(665,575

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(62,344

)

 

 

(64,890

)

Total Public Storage shareholders’ equity

 

 

8,434,127

 

 

 

9,062,911

 

Noncontrolling interests

 

 

17,927

 

 

 

16,756

 

Total equity

 

 

8,452,054

 

 

 

9,079,667

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

11,385,148

 

 

$

11,365,444

 

PUBLIC STORAGE

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

 

Computation of Funds from Operations and Funds Available for Distribution

(Unaudited – amounts in thousands except per share data)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Computation of FFO per Share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income allocable to common shareholders

 

$

246,916

 

 

$

337,362

 

 

$

806,169

 

 

$

945,516

 

Eliminate items excluded from FFO:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

137,526

 

 

 

128,716

 

 

 

409,484

 

 

 

377,516

 

Depreciation from unconsolidated real estate investments

17,492

 

 

 

17,803

 

 

 

52,607

 

 

 

52,564

 

Depreciation allocated to noncontrolling interests

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

and restricted share unitholders

 

 

(954

)

 

 

(1,019

)

 

 

(2,853

)

 

 

(3,305

)

Gains on sale of real estate, including equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

investment share

 

 

(3,174

)

 

 

(388

)

 

 

(12,415

)

 

 

(1,380

)

FFO allocable to common shares (a)

 

$

397,806

 

 

$

482,474

 

 

$

1,252,992

 

 

$

1,370,911

 

Diluted weighted average common shares

 

 

174,626

 

 

 

174,611

 

 

 

174,606

 

 

 

174,510

 

FFO per share (a)

 

$

2.28

 

 

$

2.76

 

 

$

7.18

 

 

$

7.86

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of Earnings per Share to FFO per Share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per share

 

$

1.41

 

 

$

1.93

 

 

$

4.62

 

 

$

5.42

 

Eliminate per share amounts excluded from FFO:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

0.88

 

 

 

0.83

 

 

 

2.63

 

 

 

2.45

 

Gains on sale of real estate

 

 

(0.01

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(0.07

)

 

 

(0.01

)

FFO per share (a)

 

$

2.28

 

 

$

2.76

 

 

$

7.18

 

 

$

7.86

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Computation of Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD"):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FFO allocable to common shares

 

$

397,806

 

 

$

482,474

 

 

$

1,252,992

 

 

$

1,370,911

 

Eliminate effect of items included in FFO but not FAD:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation expense in excess of cash paid

8,115

 

 

 

6,442

 

 

 

11,831

 

 

 

8,805

 

Foreign currency exchange loss (gain)

 

 

41,900

 

 

 

(15,574

)

 

 

52,250

 

 

 

(18,147

)

Impact of EITF D-42, including equity investment share

 

 

23,313

 

 

 

9,146

 

 

 

38,382

 

 

 

26,540

 

Less: Capital expenditures to maintain real estate facilities (b)

(30,441

)

 

 

(62,840

)

 

 

(126,070

)

 

 

(135,399

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FAD (a)

 

$

440,693

 

 

$

419,648

 

 

$

1,229,385

 

 

$

1,252,710

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Distributions paid to common shareholders and restricted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

share units

 

$

349,836

 

 

$

349,745

 

 

$

1,049,472

 

 

$

1,048,816

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Distribution payout ratio

 

 

79.4

%

 

 

83.3

%

 

 

85.4

%

 

 

83.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Distributions per common share

 

$

2.00

 

 

$

2.00

 

 

$

6.00

 

 

$

6.00

 

(a)

FFO and FFO per share are non-GAAP measures defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts and, along with the non-GAAP measure FAD, are considered helpful measures of REIT performance by REITs and many REIT analysts. FFO represents GAAP net income before depreciation and amortization, real estate gains or losses and impairment charges, which are excluded because they are based upon historical costs and assume that building values diminish ratably over time, while we believe that real estate values fluctuate due to market conditions. FAD represents FFO adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and to deduct capital expenditures. We utilize FAD in evaluating our ongoing cash flow available for investment, debt repayment and common distributions. We believe investors and analysts utilize FAD in a similar manner. FFO and FFO per share are not a substitute for net income or earnings per share. FFO and FAD are not substitutes for GAAP net cash flow in evaluating our liquidity or ability to pay dividends, because they exclude investing and financing activities presented on our statements of cash flows. In addition, other REITs may compute these measures differently, so comparisons among REITs may not be helpful.

(b)

Capital expenditures include certain projects that are not traditional like-for-like replacements of existing components, and in certain circumstances upgrade existing components before the end of their functional lives. See “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” under “Overview” and “Liquidity and Capital Resources – Capital Expenditure Requirements” in our September 30, 2020 Form 10-Q for further information.

PUBLIC STORAGE

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

 

Reconciliation of Self-Storage Net Operating Income to

Net Income

(Unaudited – amounts in thousands)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Self-storage revenues for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Same Store Facilities

 

$

611,547

 

 

$

628,573

 

 

$

1,818,432

 

 

$

1,846,925

 

Acquired facilities

 

 

15,300

 

 

 

8,368

 

 

 

40,772

 

 

 

18,729

 

Developed and expanded facilities

 

 

46,349

 

 

 

39,899

 

 

 

131,837

 

 

 

109,788

 

Other non-same store facilities

 

 

10,753

 

 

 

10,938

 

 

 

31,651

 

 

 

32,083

 

Self-storage revenues

 

 

683,949

 

 

 

687,778

 

 

 

2,022,692

 

 

 

2,007,525

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Self-storage cost of operations for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Same Store Facilities

 

 

175,727

 

 

 

175,983

 

 

 

539,367

 

 

 

521,188

 

Acquired facilities

 

 

6,655

 

 

 

3,424

 

 

 

19,085

 

 

 

8,395

 

Developed and expanded facilities

 

 

19,821

 

 

 

17,125

 

 

 

57,478

 

 

 

49,154

 

Other non-same store facilities

 

 

3,864

 

 

 

3,837

 

 

 

11,887

 

 

 

11,371

 

Self-storage cost of operations

 

 

206,067

 

 

 

200,369

 

 

 

627,817

 

 

 

590,108

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Self-storage NOI for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Same Store Facilities

 

 

435,820

 

 

 

452,590

 

 

 

1,279,065

 

 

 

1,325,737

 

Acquired facilities

 

 

8,645

 

 

 

4,944

 

 

 

21,687

 

 

 

10,334

 

Developed and expanded facilities

 

 

26,528

 

 

 

22,774

 

 

 

74,359

 

 

 

60,634

 

Other non-same store facilities

 

 

6,889

 

 

 

7,101

 

 

 

19,764

 

 

 

20,712

 

Self-storage NOI (a)

 

 

477,882

 

 

 

487,409

 

 

 

1,394,875

 

 

 

1,417,417

 

Ancillary revenues

 

 

46,708

 

 

 

41,558

 

 

 

133,332

 

 

 

121,799

 

Ancillary cost of operations

 

 

(11,394

)

 

 

(11,893

)

 

 

(34,121

)

 

 

(34,091

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

(138,333

)

 

 

(129,233

)

 

 

(411,851

)

 

 

(378,033

)

General and administrative expense

 

 

(21,288

)

 

 

(16,908

)

 

 

(62,646

)

 

 

(51,675

)

Interest and other income

 

 

7,214

 

 

 

6,465

 

 

 

19,524

 

 

 

22,012

 

Interest expense

 

 

(14,282

)

 

 

(12,597

)

 

 

(42,048

)

 

 

(32,994

)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated real estate entities

 

 

21,240

 

 

 

19,045

 

 

 

62,863

 

 

 

55,631

 

Gain on sale of real estate

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,117

 

 

 

341

 

Foreign currency exchange (loss) gain

 

 

(41,900

)

 

 

15,574

 

 

 

(52,250

)

 

 

18,147

 

Net income on our income statement

 

$

325,847

 

 

$

399,420

 

 

$

1,008,795

 

 

$

1,138,554

(a)

Net operating income or “NOI” is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of depreciation and amortization expense, which is based upon historical costs and assumes that building values diminish ratably over time, while we believe that real estate values fluctuate due to market conditions. We utilize NOI in determining current property values, evaluating property performance, and in evaluating operating trends. We believe that investors and analysts utilize NOI in a similar manner. NOI is not a substitute for net income, operating cash flow, or other related GAAP financial measures, in evaluating our operating results. This table reconciles from NOI for our self-storage facilities to the net income presented on our income statement.

 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
Public Storage Announces the Appointment of a New Trustee
08.10.20
Public Storage to Release Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call