Citi Appointed Depositary Bank for Lufax Holding Ltd.’s Sponsored ADR Program

Lufax’s program was established in connection with an approximately $2.36 billion initial public offering of its ADRs, priced at $13.50 per ADR (assuming no exercise by the underwriters of the over-allotment option). The ADRs are listed on NYSE, under the symbol “LU”. Two ADRs represent one ordinary share of Lufax. As a single-listed ADR program, the underlying ordinary shares are not listed or publicly traded in the issuer’s home market.

Citi’s Issuer Services, acting through Citibank, N.A., has been appointed by Lufax Holding Ltd (“Lufax”), a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform headquartered in Shanghai, China, as the depositary bank for its American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program.

“We are proud to be selected as the depositary bank for Lufax ADR’s program,” said Dirk Jones, Head of Global Issuer Services at Citi. “We look forward to leveraging our global expertise in the capital markets to provide Lufax’s investors with the highest quality ADR services.”

Citi is a leading provider of depositary receipt services. With depositary receipt programs in 67 markets, spanning equity and fixed-income products, Citi leverages its global network to provide cross-border capital market access to issuers, intermediaries and investors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201104005602/en/