 

Nurix Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data at Upcoming 5th Medicinal Chemistry & Protein Degradation Summit and 62nd ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition

04.11.2020   

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs, today announced that it will present data on its novel targeted protein degradation platform at the upcoming 5th Medicinal Chemistry & Protein Degradation Summit and preclinical data from its lead program, NX-2127, for the potential treatment of B-cell malignancies, at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition.

Additional details on the presentations:

5th Medicinal Chemistry & Protein Degradation Summit
Title: Harnessing DNA-encoded libraries and targeted protein degradation for the discovery of new therapeutics
Presenter: Dan Robbins, Senior Scientist, Medicinal Chemistry
Date: Monday, November 16, 2020
Time: 11:05 p.m. EST

62nd ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition
Session: Molecular Pharmacology, Drug Resistance—Lymphoid and Other Diseases: Poster III
Title: NX-2127, a Degrader of BTK and IMiD Neosubstrates, for the Treatment of B-Cell Malignancies
Presenter: Dan Robbins, Senior Scientist, Medicinal Chemistry
Date: Monday, December 7, 2020
Time: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. EST

About Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.
Nurix Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies designed to modulate cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and immune disorders. Leveraging Nurix’s extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with its proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurix’s drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurix’s wholly owned pipeline comprises targeted protein degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit http://www.nurix.com.

Contacts:

Investors: Media:
Jason Kantor Elizabeth Wolffe, Ph.D.
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
jkantor@nurixtx.com  lwolffe@wheelhouselsa.com




