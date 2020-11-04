 

Tribune Publishing Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.11.2020, 22:01  |  17   |   |   

Digital content revenues increased 67% year-over-year
Exceeded previous guidance for 3rd Quarter Adjusted EBITDA

CHICAGO, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ: TPCO) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 27, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights:

  • Total revenues were $188.7 million, down from $236.0 million in the third quarter of 2019
  • Net income from continuing operations increased to $8.5 million, from $6.9 million in the third quarter of 2019
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $27.3 million, an increase of $2.5 million compared to the third quarter of 2019
  • Digital-only subscriber revenue increased 67.4% or $5.1 million and digital subscribers grew to 427,000 at the end of the third quarter 2020, compared to 314,000 at the end of the third quarter 2019
  • BestReviews continued significant growth during the third quarter with an increase in revenues exceeding 40%

Terry Jimenez, Tribune Publishing Chief Executive Officer and President said, “We have made significant progress mitigating the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company through aggressive cost discipline and deep focus on our transition to digital.  As a result, we increased Net income from continuing operations by 24% and improved Adjusted EBITDA by 10% over the prior year quarter despite significant pandemic-related revenue headwinds.”

“In the third quarter, we saw improved sequential revenue trends in advertising, circulation and other revenue categories compared to the second quarter of 2020.  However, we remain cautious about the continuing impact and duration of the pandemic and accordingly, we persist in our efforts to reduce our cost structure, particularly our fixed costs, including real estate and other infrastructure.  We believe that a continuing focus on cost management, coupled with substantial growth in our digital subscription revenue, has positioned the Company to succeed in a post-pandemic future.”

Third Quarter 2020 Results
Third quarter 2020 total revenues were $188.7 million, down $47.4 million or 20.1% compared to $236.0 million for the third quarter 2019.  Revenues were in line with previously provided guidance.  Advertising revenues decreased 38.2%, or $35.6 million, in the three months ended September 27, 2020, compared to the same period for 2019, due to declines in all advertising categories.  Circulation revenues decreased 2.5%, or $2.3 million, in the three months ended September 27, 2020, compared to the same period for 2019.  Home delivery decreased $5.5 million and single copy decreased $1.9 million.  These decreases were partially offset by an increase of $5.1 million in digital subscription revenue driven by an increased number of digital subscribers and higher subscriptions rates per subscriber. Other revenue declined $9.5 million or 18.1%, of which $4.2 million is related to transition services provided to the California properties in the prior year as we wrapped up that agreement in the second quarter.

Third quarter total operating expenses, including depreciation and amortization, were $181.3 million, down 20.0% compared to $226.7 million in the third quarter of 2019.  The decrease reflects the Company’s ongoing disciplined cost management and aggressive efforts to reduce our overall costs.

Net income from continuing operations was $8.5 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 23.5% compared to $6.9 million in the third quarter of 2019. 

Adjusted EBITDA was $27.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 9.9% or $2.5 million compared to the third quarter of 2019.  Adjusted EBITDA exceeded previously provided guidance.

For the quarter ended September 27, 2020, capital expenditures totaled $2.1 million.  Cash balance at September 27, 2020, was $90.0 million, which does not include $31.4 million of restricted cash reflected in long-term assets.

Segment Results
The Company assesses its operating segments in accordance with ASC Topic 280, “Segment Reporting.”  Beginning with the first quarter of fiscal 2020, Tribune began managing its business as one business and one reportable segment.  The prior periods have been restated to reflect the change in reportable segments.

2020 Outlook
For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company expects total revenues of $203 million to $208 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $36 million to $39 million.

Conference Call Details
Tribune Publishing will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s third quarter 2020 results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (4:00 p.m. Central Time) on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.  The conference call may be accessed via Tribune Publishing’s Investor Relations website at investor.tribpub.com or by dialing 844.209.4036 (478.219.0556 for international callers) and entering conference ID 9449596.  An archived version of the webcast will also be available for one year on the Tribune Publishing website.  You can also access this replay via telephone by dialing 855.859.2056 (404.537.3406 for international callers) and entering conference ID 9449596.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Expenses, Adjusted Income (Loss) from continuing operations attributable to Tribune common stockholders, and Adjusted Diluted EPS are not measures presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”) and Tribune Publishing’s use of the terms Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Expenses, Adjusted Income (Loss) from continuing operations attributable to Tribune common stockholders, and Adjusted Diluted EPS may vary from that of others in the Company’s industry.  Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Expenses, Adjusted Income (Loss) from continuing operations attributable to Tribune common stockholders, and Adjusted Diluted EPS should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), income from operations, operating expenses, net income (loss) per diluted share, revenues or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP as measures of operating performance or liquidity.  Further information regarding Tribune Publishing’s presentation of these measures, including a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Expenses, Adjusted Income (Loss) from continuing operations attributable to Tribune common stockholders and Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, is included below in this press release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based largely on our current expectations and reflect various estimates and assumptions by us. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results and achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks, trends and uncertainties, which in some instances are beyond our control, include, without limitation, the effect of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) and related governmental and economic responses; changes in advertising demand, circulation levels and audience shares; competition and other economic conditions; our ability to develop and grow our online businesses; changes in newsprint price and availability; our ability to maintain data security and comply with privacy-related laws; economic and market conditions that could impact the level of our required contributions to the defined benefit pension plans to which we contribute; decisions by trustees under rehabilitation plans (if applicable) or other contributing employers with respect to multiemployer plans to which we contribute which could impact the level of our contributions; our ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; concentration of stock ownership among our principal stockholders whose interest may differ from those of other stockholders; and other events beyond our control that may result in unexpected adverse operating results.  For specific risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, refer to Item 1A. Risk Factors in the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.  For more information about these and other risks, see Item 1A (Risk Factors) of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company’s other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “could,” “should,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “plan,” “seek” and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements.  However, such words are not the exclusive means for identifying forward-looking statements, and their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward looking. Whether or not any such forward-looking statements, in fact occur will depend on future events, some of which are beyond our control.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are being made as of the date of this press release.  Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Tribune Publishing Company
Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ: TPCO) is a media company rooted in award-winning journalism.  Headquartered in Chicago, Tribune Publishing operates local media businesses in eight markets with titles including the Chicago TribuneNew York Daily NewsThe Baltimore Sun, Hartford Courant, South Florida's Sun Sentinel and Orlando Sentinel, Virginia’s Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot, and The Morning Call of Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania.  In addition to award-winning local media businesses, Tribune Publishing operates Tribune Content Agency and is the majority owner of the product review website BestReviews.

Tribune’s unique and valuable content across its brands have earned a combined 65 Pulitzer Prizes and are committed to informing, inspiring and engaging local communities.  Our brands are committed to informing, inspiring and engaging local communities.  We create and distribute content across our media portfolio, offering integrated marketing, media, and business services to consumers and advertisers, including digital solutions and advertising opportunities.

Investor Relations Contact:
Amy Bullis
312.222.2102
abullis@tribpub.com

Media Contact:
Max Reinsdorf
847.867.6294
mreinsdorf@tribpub.com

Source: Tribune Publishing

Exhibits:
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Income (Loss) from Operations to Adjusted EBITDA
Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Total Operating Expenses to Adjusted Operating Expenses
Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Net income (loss) attributable to Tribune common stockholders to Adjusted Income (Loss) from continuing operations attributable to Tribune common stockholders and Adjusted Diluted EPS

 
TRIBUNE PUBLISHING COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Preliminary
         
    Three months ended   Nine months ended
    September 27, 2020   September 29, 2019   September 27, 2020   September 29, 2019
                 
Operating revenues   $ 188,668     $ 236,027     $ 588,253     $ 730,879  
                 
Compensation   64,888     83,066     231,981     276,583  
Newsprint and ink   7,665     12,613     25,784     43,834  
Outside services   61,982     77,549     203,193     241,787  
Other operating expenses   32,400     42,163     97,891     123,604  
Depreciation and amortization   9,360     11,261     28,702     34,993  
Impairment   4,960         56,009      
Total operating expenses   181,255     226,652     643,560     720,801  
Income (loss) from operations   7,413     9,375     (55,307 )   10,078  
Interest income (expense), net   (176 )   (57 )   (391 )   478  
Loss on equity investments, net       (2,213 )   (117 )   (3,255 )
Other income (expense), net   401     248     1,237     265  
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes   7,638     7,353     (54,578 )   7,566  
Income tax expense (benefit)   (853 )   480     (20,619 )   63  
Net income (loss) from continuing operations   8,491     6,873     (33,959 )   7,503  
Plus: Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes       (12,848 )       (13,570 )
Net income (loss)   8,491     (5,975 )   (33,959 )   (6,067 )
Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interest   1,824     1,150     5,316     3,037  
Net income (loss) attributable to Tribune common stockholders   $ 6,667     $ (7,125 )   $ (39,275 )   $ (9,104 )
                 
Basic net income (loss) attributable to Tribune per common share:                
Income (loss) from continuing operations   $ 0.18     $ (0.25 )   $ (1.09 )   $ (0.29 )
Income (loss) from discontinued operations   $     $ (0.36 )   $     $ (0.38 )
Basic net income (loss) attributable to Tribune per common share   $ 0.18     $ (0.61 )   $ (1.09 )   $ (0.67 )
                 
Diluted net income (loss) attributable to Tribune per common share:                
Income (loss) from continuing operations   $ 0.18     $ (0.25 )   $ (1.09 )   $ (0.29 )
Income (loss) from discontinued operations   $     $ (0.36 )   $     $ (0.38 )
Diluted net income (loss) attributable to Tribune per common share   $ 0.18     $ (0.61 )   $ (1.09 )   $ (0.67 )
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding:                
Basic   36,522     35,863     36,426     35,734  
Diluted   36,635     35,863     36,426     35,734  
                         


 
TRIBUNE PUBLISHING COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Preliminary
         
    September 27, 2020   December 29, 2019
Assets        
Current assets        
Cash   $ 89,992     $ 60,963  
Accounts receivable, net   75,905     112,754  
Inventories   3,056     4,820  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   24,712     15,114  
Total current assets   193,665     193,651  
Property, plant and equipment, net   84,997     123,913  
Other assets        
Goodwill   115,197     117,675  
Intangible assets, net   56,917     69,165  
Software, net   18,734     20,736  
Lease right-of-use asset   56,502     99,480  
Restricted cash   31,371     37,290  
Other long-term assets   24,144     20,368  
Total other assets   302,865     364,714  
Total assets   $ 581,527     $ 682,278  
         
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable   $ 32,530     $ 46,482  
Employee compensation and benefits   24,903     36,305  
Deferred revenue   37,466     42,773  
Current portion of long-term lease liability   26,327     25,380  
Current portion of long-term debt   6,974     105  
Other current liabilities   22,348     24,317  
Total current liabilities   150,548     175,362  
Non-current liabilities        
Long term lease liability   73,980     98,847  
Workers’ compensation, general liability and auto insurance payable   24,243     24,192  
Pension and postretirement benefits payable   16,690     20,338  
Deferred revenue   2,051     2,504  
Long-term debt   57     6,857  
Other obligations   15,846     5,851  
Total non-current liabilities   132,867     158,589  
Noncontrolling interest       63,501  
Stockholders’ equity        
Total stockholders’ equity   298,112     284,826  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   581,527     682,278  
             


 
TRIBUNE PUBLISHING COMPANY
Supplemental Revenue Schedule
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Preliminary
         
    Three months ended   Nine months ended
    September 27, 2020   September 29, 2019   September 27, 2020   September 29, 2019
Print   $ 42,151     $ 71,387     $ 138,147     $ 227,054  
Digital   15,432     21,831     50,013     66,484  
Advertising   57,583     93,218     188,160     293,538  
Print   75,594     82,992     233,907     254,482  
Digital   12,736     7,606     31,690     20,562  
Circulation   88,330     90,598     265,597     275,044  
Commercial print & delivery   17,159     22,404     56,173     70,765  
Direct mail   5,248     8,853     17,914     26,431  
Content syndication and other   20,348     20,954     60,409     65,101  
Other   42,755     52,211     134,496     162,297  
Total operating revenues   $ 188,668     $ 236,027     $ 588,253     $ 730,879  
                                 


 
TRIBUNE PUBLISHING COMPANY
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Preliminary
Reconciliation of Income (Loss) from Operations to Adjusted EBITDA:
         
    Three months ended   Nine months ended
    Sept 27, 2020   Sept 29, 2019   % Change   Sept 27, 2020   Sept 29, 2019   % Change
Net income (loss) from continuing operations   $ 8,491     $ 6,873     23.5%   $ (33,959 )   $ 7,503     *
Income tax expense (benefit) from continuing operations   (853 )   480     *   (20,619 )   63     *
Interest income (expense), net   176     57     *   391     (478 )   *
Loss on equity investments, net       2,213     *   117     3,255     (96.4%)
Other income (expense), net   (401 )   (248 )   61.7%   (1,237 )   (265 )   *
Income (loss) from operations   7,413     9,375     (20.9%)   (55,307 )   10,078     *
Depreciation and amortization   9,360     11,261     (16.9%)   28,702     34,993     (18.0%)
Impairment   4,960         *   56,009         *
Restructuring and transaction costs (1)   4,531     1,721     *   25,813     14,389     79.4%
Stock based compensation   1,001     2,449     (59.1%)   4,133     11,065     (62.6%)
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations   $ 27,265     $ 24,806     9.9%   $ 59,350     $ 70,525     (15.8%)

* Represents positive or negative change in excess of 100%

(1) - Restructuring and transaction costs include costs related to Tribune’s internal restructuring, such as severance, charges associated with vacated space and costs related to completed and potential acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.  Management believes that because Adjusted EBITDA excludes (i) certain non-cash expenses (such as depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, and gain/loss on equity investments) and (ii) expenses that are not reflective of the Company’s core operating results over time (such as restructuring costs, including the employee voluntary separation program and gain/losses on employee benefit plan terminations, litigation or dispute settlement charges or gains, premiums on stock buyback, impairment, and transaction-related costs), this measure provides investors with additional useful information to measure the Company’s financial performance, particularly with respect to changes in performance from period to period.  The Company’s management uses Adjusted EBITDA (a) as a measure of operating performance; (b) for planning and forecasting in future periods; and (c) in communications with the Company’s Board of Directors concerning the Company’s financial performance.  In addition, Adjusted EBITDA, or a similarly calculated measure, has been used as the basis for certain financial maintenance covenants that the Company was subject to in connection with certain credit facilities.  Since not all companies use identical calculations, the Company’s presentation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be used by investors as a substitute or alternative to net income or any measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.  Instead, management believes Adjusted EBITDA should be used to supplement the Company’s financial measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP to provide a more complete understanding of the trends affecting the business.

Although Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluations of companies, Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and investors should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for, or more meaningful than, amounts determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.  Some of the limitations to using non-GAAP measures as an analytical tool are: they do not reflect the Company’s interest income and expense, or the requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on the Company’s debt; they do not reflect future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; and although depreciation and amortization charges are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and non-GAAP measures do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.

The Company does not provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA guidance due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including adjustments that could be made for restructuring and transaction costs, stock-based compensation amounts and other charges reflected in our reconciliation of historic numbers, the amount of which, based on historical experience, could be significant.

TRIBUNE PUBLISHING COMPANY
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

Preliminary

Reconciliation of Total Operating Expenses to Adjusted Operating Expenses

Adjusted operating expenses consist of total operating expenses per the income statement, adjusted to exclude the impact of items listed in the Adjusted EBITDA non-GAAP reconciliation.  Management believes that adjusted operating expenses is informative to investors as it enhances the investors' overall understanding of the financial performance of the Company's business as they analyze current results compared to prior periods.

    Three months ended September 27, 2020   Three months ended September 29, 2019
    GAAP   Adjustments   Adjusted
Expenses 		  GAAP   Adjustments   Adjusted
Expenses
                         
Compensation   $ 64,888     $ (5,224 )   $ 59,664     $ 83,066     $ (3,484 )   $ 79,582  
Newsprint and ink   7,665     (157 )   7,508     12,613         12,613  
Outside services   61,982     (145 )   61,837     77,549     (295 )   77,254  
Other operating expenses   32,400     (6 )   32,394     42,163     (390 )   41,773  
Depreciation and amortization   9,360     (9,360 )       11,261     (11,261 )    
Impairment   4,960     (4,960 )                
                         
Total operating expenses   $ 181,255     $ (19,852 )   $ 161,403     $ 226,652     $ (15,430 )   $ 211,222  
                         
    Nine months ended September 27, 2020   Nine months ended September 29, 2019
    GAAP   Adjustments   Adjusted
Expenses 		  GAAP   Adjustments   Adjusted
Expenses
                         
Compensation   $ 231,981     $ (31,436 )   $ 200,545     $ 276,583     $ (19,915 )   $ 256,668  
Newsprint and ink   25,784     (157 )   25,627     43,834         43,834  
Outside services   203,193     (2,543 )   200,650     241,787     (4,955 )   236,832  
Other operating expenses   97,891     4,190     102,081     123,604     (584 )   123,020  
Depreciation and amortization   28,702     (28,702 )       34,993     (34,993 )    
Impairment   56,009     (56,009 )                
                         
Total operating expenses   $ 643,560     $ (114,657 )   $ 528,903     $ 720,801     $ (60,447 )   $ 660,354  
                                                 

TRIBUNE PUBLISHING COMPANY
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

Preliminary

Reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to Tribune common stockholders to Adjusted Income (Loss) from continuing operations attributable to Tribune common stockholders and Adjusted Diluted EPS:

Adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Tribune common stockholders is defined as Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Tribune common stockholders - GAAP excluding the adjustments for restructuring and transaction costs, net of the impact of income taxes.

Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Tribune common stockholders - GAAP consists of Net income (loss) from continuing operations per the Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss), less Income attributable to noncontrolling interest and the noncontrolling interest carrying value adjustment as set forth in the Earnings (Loss) Per Share calculation in the Company's Form 10-Q.

Adjusted Diluted EPS computes Adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Tribune common stockholders divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Management believes Adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Tribune common stockholders and Adjusted Diluted EPS are informative to investors as they enhance investors' overall understanding of the financial performance of the Company's business as they analyze current results compared to future recurring projections.

    Three months ended
    September 27, 2020   September 29, 2019
    Earnings   Diluted EPS   Earnings   Diluted EPS
Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Tribune common stockholders - GAAP   $ 6,667     $ 0.18     $ (9,130 )   $ (0.25 )
Adjustments to operating expenses, net of 27.8% tax                
Restructuring and transaction costs   3,271     0.09     1,243     0.03  
Adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Tribune common stockholders - Non-GAAP   $ 9,938     $ 0.27     $ (7,887 )   $ (0.22 )
                 
    Nine months ended
    September 27, 2020   September 29, 2019
    Earnings   Diluted EPS   Earnings   Diluted EPS
Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Tribune common stockholders - GAAP   $ (39,597 )   $ (1.09 )   $ (10,387 )   $ (0.29 )
Adjustments to operating expenses, net of 27.8% tax                
Restructuring and transaction costs   18,637     0.51     10,389     0.29  
Adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Tribune common stockholders - Non-GAAP   $ (20,960 )   $ (0.58 )   $ 2     $  
                                 

Tribune Publishing Company Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tribune Publishing Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results Digital content revenues increased 67% year-over-yearExceeded previous guidance for 3rd Quarter Adjusted EBITDA CHICAGO, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ: TPCO) today announced financial results for the third …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
Cameco reports third quarter results – well positioned with strengthened balance sheet, supported ...
Generex Announces the Signing of a Framework Agreement with The China CDC, Beijing Guoxin Haixiang ...
Bombardier launches new EBI Sense digital service for predictive maintenance for rail signalling
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2
Cassava Sciences Announces Additional Clinical Data from a Phase 2b Study of Sumifilam in ...
AMSECO signs LOI to acquire LithiumBank Resources
Allarity Therapeutics Hires New Chief Financial Officer
IMPACT FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC CONTINUES. OUTLOOK CONFIRMED.
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.10.20
Tribune Publishing Company to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 4, 2020