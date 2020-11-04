Tribune Publishing Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights:

Total revenues were $188.7 million, down from $236.0 million in the third quarter of 2019

Net income from continuing operations increased to $8.5 million, from $6.9 million in the third quarter of 2019

Adjusted EBITDA was $27.3 million, an increase of $2.5 million compared to the third quarter of 2019

Digital-only subscriber revenue increased 67.4% or $5.1 million and digital subscribers grew to 427,000 at the end of the third quarter 2020, compared to 314,000 at the end of the third quarter 2019

BestReviews continued significant growth during the third quarter with an increase in revenues exceeding 40%

Terry Jimenez, Tribune Publishing Chief Executive Officer and President said, “We have made significant progress mitigating the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company through aggressive cost discipline and deep focus on our transition to digital. As a result, we increased Net income from continuing operations by 24% and improved Adjusted EBITDA by 10% over the prior year quarter despite significant pandemic-related revenue headwinds.”

“In the third quarter, we saw improved sequential revenue trends in advertising, circulation and other revenue categories compared to the second quarter of 2020. However, we remain cautious about the continuing impact and duration of the pandemic and accordingly, we persist in our efforts to reduce our cost structure, particularly our fixed costs, including real estate and other infrastructure. We believe that a continuing focus on cost management, coupled with substantial growth in our digital subscription revenue, has positioned the Company to succeed in a post-pandemic future.”

Third Quarter 2020 Results

Third quarter 2020 total revenues were $188.7 million, down $47.4 million or 20.1% compared to $236.0 million for the third quarter 2019. Revenues were in line with previously provided guidance. Advertising revenues decreased 38.2%, or $35.6 million, in the three months ended September 27, 2020, compared to the same period for 2019, due to declines in all advertising categories. Circulation revenues decreased 2.5%, or $2.3 million, in the three months ended September 27, 2020, compared to the same period for 2019. Home delivery decreased $5.5 million and single copy decreased $1.9 million. These decreases were partially offset by an increase of $5.1 million in digital subscription revenue driven by an increased number of digital subscribers and higher subscriptions rates per subscriber. Other revenue declined $9.5 million or 18.1%, of which $4.2 million is related to transition services provided to the California properties in the prior year as we wrapped up that agreement in the second quarter.

Third quarter total operating expenses, including depreciation and amortization, were $181.3 million, down 20.0% compared to $226.7 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease reflects the Company’s ongoing disciplined cost management and aggressive efforts to reduce our overall costs.

Net income from continuing operations was $8.5 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 23.5% compared to $6.9 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $27.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 9.9% or $2.5 million compared to the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA exceeded previously provided guidance.

For the quarter ended September 27, 2020, capital expenditures totaled $2.1 million. Cash balance at September 27, 2020, was $90.0 million, which does not include $31.4 million of restricted cash reflected in long-term assets.

Segment Results

The Company assesses its operating segments in accordance with ASC Topic 280, “Segment Reporting.” Beginning with the first quarter of fiscal 2020, Tribune began managing its business as one business and one reportable segment. The prior periods have been restated to reflect the change in reportable segments.

2020 Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company expects total revenues of $203 million to $208 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $36 million to $39 million.

Conference Call Details

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Expenses, Adjusted Income (Loss) from continuing operations attributable to Tribune common stockholders, and Adjusted Diluted EPS are not measures presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”) and Tribune Publishing’s use of the terms Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Expenses, Adjusted Income (Loss) from continuing operations attributable to Tribune common stockholders, and Adjusted Diluted EPS may vary from that of others in the Company’s industry. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Expenses, Adjusted Income (Loss) from continuing operations attributable to Tribune common stockholders, and Adjusted Diluted EPS should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss), income from operations, operating expenses, net income (loss) per diluted share, revenues or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP as measures of operating performance or liquidity. Further information regarding Tribune Publishing’s presentation of these measures, including a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Expenses, Adjusted Income (Loss) from continuing operations attributable to Tribune common stockholders and Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, is included below in this press release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based largely on our current expectations and reflect various estimates and assumptions by us. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results and achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks, trends and uncertainties, which in some instances are beyond our control, include, without limitation, the effect of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) and related governmental and economic responses; changes in advertising demand, circulation levels and audience shares; competition and other economic conditions; our ability to develop and grow our online businesses; changes in newsprint price and availability; our ability to maintain data security and comply with privacy-related laws; economic and market conditions that could impact the level of our required contributions to the defined benefit pension plans to which we contribute; decisions by trustees under rehabilitation plans (if applicable) or other contributing employers with respect to multiemployer plans to which we contribute which could impact the level of our contributions; our ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; concentration of stock ownership among our principal stockholders whose interest may differ from those of other stockholders; and other events beyond our control that may result in unexpected adverse operating results. For specific risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, refer to Item 1A. Risk Factors in the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. For more information about these and other risks, see Item 1A (Risk Factors) of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company’s other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “could,” “should,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “plan,” “seek” and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. However, such words are not the exclusive means for identifying forward-looking statements, and their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward looking. Whether or not any such forward-looking statements, in fact occur will depend on future events, some of which are beyond our control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are being made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Tribune Publishing Company

Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ: TPCO) is a media company rooted in award-winning journalism. Headquartered in Chicago, Tribune Publishing operates local media businesses in eight markets with titles including the Chicago Tribune , New York Daily News , The Baltimore Sun , Hartford Courant, South Florida's Sun Sentinel and Orlando Sentinel , Virginia’s Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot , and The Morning Call of Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. In addition to award-winning local media businesses, Tribune Publishing operates Tribune Content Agency and is the majority owner of the product review website BestReviews.

Tribune’s unique and valuable content across its brands have earned a combined 65 Pulitzer Prizes and are committed to informing, inspiring and engaging local communities. Our brands are committed to informing, inspiring and engaging local communities. We create and distribute content across our media portfolio, offering integrated marketing, media, and business services to consumers and advertisers, including digital solutions and advertising opportunities.

Exhibits:

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Income (Loss) from Operations to Adjusted EBITDA

Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Total Operating Expenses to Adjusted Operating Expenses

Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Net income (loss) attributable to Tribune common stockholders to Adjusted Income (Loss) from continuing operations attributable to Tribune common stockholders and Adjusted Diluted EPS

TRIBUNE PUBLISHING COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Preliminary Three months ended Nine months ended September 27, 2020 September 29, 2019 September 27, 2020 September 29, 2019 Operating revenues $ 188,668 $ 236,027 $ 588,253 $ 730,879 Compensation 64,888 83,066 231,981 276,583 Newsprint and ink 7,665 12,613 25,784 43,834 Outside services 61,982 77,549 203,193 241,787 Other operating expenses 32,400 42,163 97,891 123,604 Depreciation and amortization 9,360 11,261 28,702 34,993 Impairment 4,960 — 56,009 — Total operating expenses 181,255 226,652 643,560 720,801 Income (loss) from operations 7,413 9,375 (55,307 ) 10,078 Interest income (expense), net (176 ) (57 ) (391 ) 478 Loss on equity investments, net — (2,213 ) (117 ) (3,255 ) Other income (expense), net 401 248 1,237 265 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 7,638 7,353 (54,578 ) 7,566 Income tax expense (benefit) (853 ) 480 (20,619 ) 63 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 8,491 6,873 (33,959 ) 7,503 Plus: Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes — (12,848 ) — (13,570 ) Net income (loss) 8,491 (5,975 ) (33,959 ) (6,067 ) Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,824 1,150 5,316 3,037 Net income (loss) attributable to Tribune common stockholders $ 6,667 $ (7,125 ) $ (39,275 ) $ (9,104 ) Basic net income (loss) attributable to Tribune per common share: Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.18 $ (0.25 ) $ (1.09 ) $ (0.29 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations $ — $ (0.36 ) $ — $ (0.38 ) Basic net income (loss) attributable to Tribune per common share $ 0.18 $ (0.61 ) $ (1.09 ) $ (0.67 ) Diluted net income (loss) attributable to Tribune per common share: Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.18 $ (0.25 ) $ (1.09 ) $ (0.29 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations $ — $ (0.36 ) $ — $ (0.38 ) Diluted net income (loss) attributable to Tribune per common share $ 0.18 $ (0.61 ) $ (1.09 ) $ (0.67 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 36,522 35,863 36,426 35,734 Diluted 36,635 35,863 36,426 35,734





TRIBUNE PUBLISHING COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Preliminary September 27, 2020 December 29, 2019 Assets Current assets Cash $ 89,992 $ 60,963 Accounts receivable, net 75,905 112,754 Inventories 3,056 4,820 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,712 15,114 Total current assets 193,665 193,651 Property, plant and equipment, net 84,997 123,913 Other assets Goodwill 115,197 117,675 Intangible assets, net 56,917 69,165 Software, net 18,734 20,736 Lease right-of-use asset 56,502 99,480 Restricted cash 31,371 37,290 Other long-term assets 24,144 20,368 Total other assets 302,865 364,714 Total assets $ 581,527 $ 682,278 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 32,530 $ 46,482 Employee compensation and benefits 24,903 36,305 Deferred revenue 37,466 42,773 Current portion of long-term lease liability 26,327 25,380 Current portion of long-term debt 6,974 105 Other current liabilities 22,348 24,317 Total current liabilities 150,548 175,362 Non-current liabilities Long term lease liability 73,980 98,847 Workers’ compensation, general liability and auto insurance payable 24,243 24,192 Pension and postretirement benefits payable 16,690 20,338 Deferred revenue 2,051 2,504 Long-term debt 57 6,857 Other obligations 15,846 5,851 Total non-current liabilities 132,867 158,589 Noncontrolling interest — 63,501 Stockholders’ equity Total stockholders’ equity 298,112 284,826 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity 581,527 682,278





TRIBUNE PUBLISHING COMPANY

Supplemental Revenue Schedule

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Preliminary Three months ended Nine months ended September 27, 2020 September 29, 2019 September 27, 2020 September 29, 2019 Print $ 42,151 $ 71,387 $ 138,147 $ 227,054 Digital 15,432 21,831 50,013 66,484 Advertising 57,583 93,218 188,160 293,538 Print 75,594 82,992 233,907 254,482 Digital 12,736 7,606 31,690 20,562 Circulation 88,330 90,598 265,597 275,044 Commercial print & delivery 17,159 22,404 56,173 70,765 Direct mail 5,248 8,853 17,914 26,431 Content syndication and other 20,348 20,954 60,409 65,101 Other 42,755 52,211 134,496 162,297 Total operating revenues $ 188,668 $ 236,027 $ 588,253 $ 730,879





TRIBUNE PUBLISHING COMPANY

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Preliminary Reconciliation of Income (Loss) from Operations to Adjusted EBITDA: Three months ended Nine months ended Sept 27, 2020 Sept 29, 2019 % Change Sept 27, 2020 Sept 29, 2019 % Change Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 8,491 $ 6,873 23.5% $ (33,959 ) $ 7,503 * Income tax expense (benefit) from continuing operations (853 ) 480 * (20,619 ) 63 * Interest income (expense), net 176 57 * 391 (478 ) * Loss on equity investments, net — 2,213 * 117 3,255 (96.4%) Other income (expense), net (401 ) (248 ) 61.7% (1,237 ) (265 ) * Income (loss) from operations 7,413 9,375 (20.9%) (55,307 ) 10,078 * Depreciation and amortization 9,360 11,261 (16.9%) 28,702 34,993 (18.0%) Impairment 4,960 — * 56,009 — * Restructuring and transaction costs (1) 4,531 1,721 * 25,813 14,389 79.4% Stock based compensation 1,001 2,449 (59.1%) 4,133 11,065 (62.6%) Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 27,265 $ 24,806 9.9% $ 59,350 $ 70,525 (15.8%)

* Represents positive or negative change in excess of 100%

(1) - Restructuring and transaction costs include costs related to Tribune’s internal restructuring, such as severance, charges associated with vacated space and costs related to completed and potential acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management believes that because Adjusted EBITDA excludes (i) certain non-cash expenses (such as depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, and gain/loss on equity investments) and (ii) expenses that are not reflective of the Company’s core operating results over time (such as restructuring costs, including the employee voluntary separation program and gain/losses on employee benefit plan terminations, litigation or dispute settlement charges or gains, premiums on stock buyback, impairment, and transaction-related costs), this measure provides investors with additional useful information to measure the Company’s financial performance, particularly with respect to changes in performance from period to period. The Company’s management uses Adjusted EBITDA (a) as a measure of operating performance; (b) for planning and forecasting in future periods; and (c) in communications with the Company’s Board of Directors concerning the Company’s financial performance. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA, or a similarly calculated measure, has been used as the basis for certain financial maintenance covenants that the Company was subject to in connection with certain credit facilities. Since not all companies use identical calculations, the Company’s presentation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be used by investors as a substitute or alternative to net income or any measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Instead, management believes Adjusted EBITDA should be used to supplement the Company’s financial measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP to provide a more complete understanding of the trends affecting the business.

Although Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluations of companies, Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and investors should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for, or more meaningful than, amounts determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Some of the limitations to using non-GAAP measures as an analytical tool are: they do not reflect the Company’s interest income and expense, or the requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on the Company’s debt; they do not reflect future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; and although depreciation and amortization charges are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and non-GAAP measures do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.

The Company does not provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA guidance due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including adjustments that could be made for restructuring and transaction costs, stock-based compensation amounts and other charges reflected in our reconciliation of historic numbers, the amount of which, based on historical experience, could be significant.

TRIBUNE PUBLISHING COMPANY

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Preliminary

Reconciliation of Total Operating Expenses to Adjusted Operating Expenses

Adjusted operating expenses consist of total operating expenses per the income statement, adjusted to exclude the impact of items listed in the Adjusted EBITDA non-GAAP reconciliation. Management believes that adjusted operating expenses is informative to investors as it enhances the investors' overall understanding of the financial performance of the Company's business as they analyze current results compared to prior periods.

Three months ended September 27, 2020 Three months ended September 29, 2019 GAAP Adjustments Adjusted

Expenses GAAP Adjustments Adjusted

Expenses Compensation $ 64,888 $ (5,224 ) $ 59,664 $ 83,066 $ (3,484 ) $ 79,582 Newsprint and ink 7,665 (157 ) 7,508 12,613 — 12,613 Outside services 61,982 (145 ) 61,837 77,549 (295 ) 77,254 Other operating expenses 32,400 (6 ) 32,394 42,163 (390 ) 41,773 Depreciation and amortization 9,360 (9,360 ) — 11,261 (11,261 ) — Impairment 4,960 (4,960 ) — — — — Total operating expenses $ 181,255 $ (19,852 ) $ 161,403 $ 226,652 $ (15,430 ) $ 211,222 Nine months ended September 27, 2020 Nine months ended September 29, 2019 GAAP Adjustments Adjusted

Expenses GAAP Adjustments Adjusted

Expenses Compensation $ 231,981 $ (31,436 ) $ 200,545 $ 276,583 $ (19,915 ) $ 256,668 Newsprint and ink 25,784 (157 ) 25,627 43,834 — 43,834 Outside services 203,193 (2,543 ) 200,650 241,787 (4,955 ) 236,832 Other operating expenses 97,891 4,190 102,081 123,604 (584 ) 123,020 Depreciation and amortization 28,702 (28,702 ) — 34,993 (34,993 ) — Impairment 56,009 (56,009 ) — — — — Total operating expenses $ 643,560 $ (114,657 ) $ 528,903 $ 720,801 $ (60,447 ) $ 660,354

TRIBUNE PUBLISHING COMPANY

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Preliminary

Reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to Tribune common stockholders to Adjusted Income (Loss) from continuing operations attributable to Tribune common stockholders and Adjusted Diluted EPS:

Adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Tribune common stockholders is defined as Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Tribune common stockholders - GAAP excluding the adjustments for restructuring and transaction costs, net of the impact of income taxes.

Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Tribune common stockholders - GAAP consists of Net income (loss) from continuing operations per the Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss), less Income attributable to noncontrolling interest and the noncontrolling interest carrying value adjustment as set forth in the Earnings (Loss) Per Share calculation in the Company's Form 10-Q.

Adjusted Diluted EPS computes Adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Tribune common stockholders divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Management believes Adjusted income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Tribune common stockholders and Adjusted Diluted EPS are informative to investors as they enhance investors' overall understanding of the financial performance of the Company's business as they analyze current results compared to future recurring projections.