 

Rattler Midstream LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results

MIDLAND, Texas, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ: RTLR) (“Rattler” or the “Company”), a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback”), today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

THIRD QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Q3 2020 consolidated net income (including non-controlling interest) of $38.8 million, consolidated adjusted net income (as defined and reconciled below) of $39.4 million
  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) of $71.3 million
  • Board of Directors of Rattler's general partner approved a cash distribution for the third quarter of 2020 of $0.20 per common unit ($0.80 annualized); implies a 13% annualized yield based on the November 3, 2020 unit closing price of $6.23
  • Board of Directors of Rattler's general partner also approved an up to $100 million common unit repurchase program in conjunction with the reduction in the quarterly distribution from $0.29 to $0.20; repurchase program will be executed with a combination of cash on hand and cash flow from operations, including anticipated cash available as a result of the reduction in the quarterly distribution
  • Q3 2020 cash operated capital expenditures of $33.4 million
  • Q3 2020 average produced water gathering and disposal volumes of 763 MBbl/d, down 10% from Q3 2019 and down 1% from Q2 2020
  • Q3 2020 average sourced water volumes of 204 MBbl/d, down 47% from Q3 2019 and up 161% over Q2 2020; 34% of total sourced water volumes in Q3 2020 sourced from recycled produced water
  • Q3 2020 average crude oil gathering volumes of 91 MBbl/d, up 2% over Q3 2019 and flat from Q2 2020
  • Q3 2020 average gas gathering volumes of 120 BBtu/d, up 31% over Q3 2019 and up 12% over Q2 2020

“Rattler operations in the third quarter of 2020 stabilized after the interruption caused by the historic commodity price volatility in the second quarter of 2020. With Diamondback returning completion activity to stem production declines, and Rattler having adjusted its own operations to this new level of completion and production activity, the third quarter of 2020 offers a new baseline view of Rattler's volumes and earnings potential after the downturn experienced in the first half of the year,” stated Travis Stice, Chief Executive Officer of Rattler’s general partner.

Mr. Stice continued, “Looking to the fourth quarter of 2020 and into 2021, Rattler will continue to reduce operated capex towards its goal of approximately half of 2020 levels, representing less than a third of 2019 operated capex. Combined with our equity method joint venture build cycle nearing its end and inflecting from a net outflow of capital contributions to a net inflow of cash distributions, this stabilized volume outlook presents meaningful free cash generation even in this depressed commodity price environment. We believe the combination of low leverage, current free cash flow generation and long term asset value supported by approximately 14 years of remaining contract life with a premier low cost domestic operator should be attractive not only within the energy industry, but against the broader investment universe. Regardless, we will continue to focus on what we can control, which is continuing to reduce operating and capital costs while providing our services at the highest level of efficiency and maintaining the highest standards of safety and environmental responsibility."

Mr. Stice further stated, "Rattler’s Board has authorized a $100 million common unit repurchase program to be executed through year-end 2021. This program will be funded with cash on hand and cash flow from operations, including with cash anticipated to be available from the announced reduction in the amount of our quarterly distribution. This change in capital allocation is not a change in Rattler’s strategy and is not a buy-in of Rattler by Diamondback, but is simply meant to capitalize on the opportunity presented by the disconnect between the fundamentals of Rattler’s forward outlook versus the market today. We believe that repurchasing units at these prices presents a return better than or comparable to the best capital projects in our plan, and we intend to repurchase units on a leverage neutral basis. We believe we can repurchase a significant percentage of our public float while continuing to pay a distribution with a double-digit yield at today’s prices, all while maintaining a best-in-class balance sheet for a midstream operator."

OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL UPDATE

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company recorded total operating income of $44.1 million, an increase of 55% compared to the second quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 16% from the third quarter of 2019. During the third quarter of 2020, the Company recorded consolidated net income (including non-controlling interest) of $38.8 million, inclusive of a $0.7 million abandonment charge, an increase of 211% from the second quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 19% from the third quarter of 2019. Third quarter 2020 adjusted net income (as defined and reconciled below) was $39.4 million, up 41% from the second quarter of 2020 and down 18% from the third quarter of 2019. Third quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) was $71.3 million, up 32% from the second quarter of 2020 and up 6% from the third quarter of 2019.

Average produced water gathering and disposal volumes for Q3 2020 were 763 MBbl/d, down 10% from Q3 2019 and down 1% from Q2 2020. Average sourced water volumes were 204 MBbl/d, down 47% from Q3 2019 and up 161% over Q2 2020. Average crude oil gathering volumes were 91 MBbl/d, up 2% over Q3 2019 and flat from Q2 2020. Average gas gathering volumes were 120 BBtu/d, up 31% over Q3 2019 and up 12% over Q2 2020.

Third quarter operated capital expenditures totaled $33.4 million, and aggregate contributions to equity method joint ventures were $23.7 million. Rattler also received proceeds of $9.6 million in distributions from equity method investments.

On July 14, 2020, the Company completed an offering (the “Notes Offering”) of $500.0 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.625% Senior Notes due 2025. The Company received net proceeds of approximately $489.5 million from the Notes Offering, which were used to pay down borrowings under its revolving credit facility. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had $16.6 million of cash and $515.0 million available under its $600.0 million revolving credit facility.

CASH DISTRIBUTION

On October 29, 2020, the Board of Directors of Rattler's general partner approved a cash distribution for the third quarter of 2020 of $0.20 per common unit, payable on November 23, 2020 to unitholders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2020.

GUIDANCE UPDATE

Below is Rattler's revised guidance for the full year 2020, with distribution guidance updated to reflect the latest base case operating plan.

   
  Rattler Midstream LP Guidance
  2020
   
Rattler Operated Volumes (a)  
Produced Water Gathering and Disposal Volumes (MBbl/d) 800 - 900
Sourced Water Volumes (MBbl/d) 150 - 250
Crude Oil Gathering Volumes (MBbl/d) 85 - 95
Gas Gathering Volumes (BBtu/d) 95 - 115
   
Financial Metrics ($ millions except per unit metrics)  
Net Income $120 - $150
Adjusted EBITDA $260 - $300
Equity Method Investment EBITDA(b) $30 - $50
Operated Midstream Capex $125 - $150
2020 Equity Method Investment Contributions(b) $85 - $105
Depreciation, Amortization & Accretion $45 - $60
Distribution per Unit(c) $1.07


(a)   Does not include any volumes from the EPIC, Gray Oak, Wink to Webster, OMOG and Amarillo Rattler joint ventures
(b)   Includes the EPIC, Gray Oak, Wink to Webster, OMOG and Amarillo Rattler joint ventures
(c)   Represents distribution paid during calendar year


CONFERENCE CALL

Rattler will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the third quarter and full year of 2020 on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. CT. Participants should call (877) 288-2756 (United States/Canada) or (470) 495-9481 (International) and use the confirmation code 4374698. A telephonic replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, November 5, 2020 through Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. CT. To access the replay, call (855) 859-2056 (United States/Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International) and enter confirmation code 4374698. A live broadcast of the earnings conference call will also be available via the internet at www.rattlermidstream.com under the “Investors” section of the site. A replay will also be available on the website following the call.

About Rattler Midstream LP

Rattler Midstream LP is a growth-oriented Delaware limited partnership formed in July 2018 by Diamondback Energy, Inc. to own, operate, develop and acquire midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. Rattler provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services to Diamondback under long-term, fixed-fee contracts. For more information, please visit www.rattlermidstream.com.

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit www.diamondbackenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements, other than historical facts, that address activities that Rattler assumes, plans, expects, believes, intends or anticipates (and other similar expressions) will, should or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events, including specifically the statements regarding expectations of plans, strategies, objectives and anticipated financial and operating results of Rattler, including Rattler's capital expenditure levels and other guidance discussed above. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the management of Rattler. Information concerning these risks and other factors can be found in Rattler’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), Forms 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 which can be obtained free of charge on the SEC’s web site at http://www.sec.gov. Rattler undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.


Rattler Midstream LP
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited, in thousands)
       
  September 30,   December 31,
  2020   2019
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash $ 16,576     $ 10,633  
Accounts receivable—related party 39,560     50,270  
Accounts receivable—third party, net 8,138     9,071  
Sourced water inventory 9,678     14,325  
Other current assets 171     1,428  
Total current assets 74,123     85,727  
Property, plant and equipment:      
Land 85,826     86,072  
Property, plant and equipment 1,026,212     930,768  
Accumulated depreciation, amortization and accretion (90,456 )   (61,132 )
Property, plant and equipment, net 1,021,582     955,708  
Right of use assets 738     418  
Equity method investments 532,008     479,558  
Real estate assets, net 97,815     101,116  
Intangible lease assets, net 5,745     8,070  
Deferred tax asset 75,255      
Other assets 4,977     5,796  
Total assets $ 1,812,243     $ 1,636,393  



Rattler Midstream LP
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets - Continued
(unaudited, in thousands, except unit amounts)
       
  September 30,   December 31,
  2020   2019
Liabilities and Unitholders’ Equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 263     $ 147  
Accrued liabilities 37,265     76,625  
Taxes payable 406     189  
Short-term lease liability 679     418  
Total current liabilities 38,613     77,379  
Long-term debt 575,454     424,000  
Asset retirement obligations 14,567     11,347  
Long-term lease liability 59      
Deferred income taxes     7,827  
Total liabilities 628,693     520,553  
Commitment and contingencies      
Unitholders’ equity:      
General partner—Diamondback 919     979  
Common units—public (43,996,243 units issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and 43,700,000 units issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019) 399,080     737,777  
Class B units—Diamondback (107,815,152 units issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and as of December 31, 2019) 919     979  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (223 )   (198 )
Total Rattler Midstream LP unitholders’ equity 400,695     739,537  
Non-controlling interest 783,550     376,928  
Non-controlling interest in accumulated other comprehensive loss (695 )   (625 )
Total equity 1,183,550     1,115,840  
Total liabilities and unitholders’ equity $ 1,812,243     $ 1,636,393  



Rattler Midstream LP
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data)
               
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Revenues:              
Revenues—related party $ 85,846     $ 104,866     $ 280,460     $ 296,508  
Revenues—third party 7,229     6,840     23,504     15,405  
Rental income—related party 2,282     1,399     5,101     3,370  
Rental income—third party 867     1,894     4,653     5,999  
Other real estate income—related party 149     111     318     265  
Other real estate income—third party 166     305     633     818  
Total revenues 96,539     115,415     314,669     322,365  
Costs and expenses:              
Direct operating expenses 31,173     29,789     101,425     76,381  
Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 6,663     17,350     27,368     46,252  
Real estate operating expenses 494     742     1,812     1,963  
Depreciation, amortization and accretion 10,990     11,736     35,596     31,798  
General and administrative expenses 3,140     3,240     11,829     7,677  
(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (16 )       2,765     (4 )
Total costs and expenses 52,444     62,857     180,795     164,067  
Income (loss) from operations         44,095     52,558     133,874     158,298  
Other income (expense):              
Interest income (expense), net (5,817 )   (553 )   (10,364 )   (638 )
Income (loss) from equity method investments 3,369     (631 )   (9,910 )   (695 )
Total other income (expense), net (2,448 )   (1,184 )   (20,274 )   (1,333 )
Net income (loss) before income taxes         41,647     51,374     113,600     156,965  
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 2,851     3,294     7,754     22,850  
Net income (loss)         38,796     48,080     105,846     134,115  
Less: Net income (loss) before initial public offering             65,995  
Net income (loss) subsequent to initial public offering             68,120  
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 29,578     36,549     80,775     51,786  
Net income (loss) attributable to Rattler Midstream LP $ 9,218     $ 11,531     $ 25,071     $ 16,334  
Net income (loss) attributable to limited partners per common unit:              
Basic $ 0.20     $ 0.26     $ 0.53     $ 0.37  
Diluted $ 0.20     $ 0.26     $ 0.53     $ 0.37  
Weighted average number of limited partner common units outstanding:              
Basic 43,996     43,700     43,837     43,564  
Diluted 43,996     44,836     43,837     44,710  



Rattler Midstream LP
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited, in thousands)
               
  Three Months Ended September 30, 2020   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Cash flows from operating activities:              
Net income (loss) $ 38,796     $ 48,080     $ 105,846     $ 134,115  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:              
Provision for deferred income taxes 2,851     3,294     7,754     22,850  
Depreciation, amortization and accretion 10,990     11,736     35,596     31,798  
Amortization of debt issuance costs 467         467      
(Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (16 )       2,765     (4 )
Unit-based compensation expense 2,216     2,158     6,555     2,989  
(Income) loss from equity method investments (3,369 )   631     9,910     695  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:              
Accounts receivable—related party (26,517 )   (29,858 )   1,649     (45,297 )
Accounts receivable—third party (444 )   (1,218 )   (314 )   (1,045 )
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and taxes payable 18,904     (14,051 )   117     30,791  
Other 1,632     3,695     7,029     (13,028 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 45,510     24,467     177,374     163,864  
Cash flows from investing activities:              
Additions to property, plant and equipment (33,402 )   (84,609 )   (124,989 )   (187,544 )
Contributions to equity method investments (23,719 )   (38,721 )   (89,751 )   (76,141 )
Distributions from equity method investments 9,620         27,490      
Proceeds from the sale of fixed assets         42     18  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (47,501 )   (123,330 )   (187,208 )   (263,667 )
Cash flows from financing activities:              
Proceeds from senior notes 401,000         500,000      
Proceeds from borrowings from credit facility 179,000     102,000     179,000     112,000  
Payments on credit facility (518,000 )       (518,000 )   (9,000 )
Distribution equivalent rights (524 )       (1,820 )    
Debt issuance costs (10,014 )   (3,929 )   (10,014 )   (3,929 )
Net proceeds from initial public offering—public     (251 )       719,376  
Net proceeds from initial public offering—General Partner             1,000  
Net proceeds from initial public offering—Diamondback             999  
Units repurchased for tax withholding         (1,365 )    
Distribution to General Partner (20 )       (60 )    
Distribution to public (12,758 )       (38,104 )    
Distribution to Diamondback (31,287 )       (93,860 )   (726,513 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 7,397     97,820     15,777     93,933  
Net increase (decrease) in cash         5,406     (1,043 )   5,943     (5,870 )
Cash at beginning of period 11,170     3,737     10,633     8,564  
Cash at end of period $ 16,576     $ 2,694     $ 16,576     $ 2,694  



Rattler Midstream LP
Pipeline Infrastructure Assets
(unaudited, in miles)
           
  As of September 30, 2020
(miles)(a) Delaware Basin   Midland Basin   Permian Total
Crude oil 108     46     154  
Natural gas 155         155  
Produced water 267     241     508  
Sourced water 27     74     101  
Total 557     361     918  

(a) Does not include any assets of the EPIC, Gray Oak, Wink to Webster, Amarillo Rattler or OMOG joint ventures.

Rattler Midstream LP
Capacity/Capability
(unaudited)
               
  As of September 30, 2020
(capacity/capability)(a) Delaware Basin   Midland Basin   Permian Total   Utilization
Crude oil gathering (Bbl/d) 210,000     65,000     275,000     36 %
Natural gas compression (Mcf/d) 151,000         151,000     56 %
Natural gas gathering (Mcf/d) 170,000         170,000     50 %
Produced water gathering and disposal (Bbl/d) 1,482,000     1,822,000     3,304,000     23 %
Sourced water (Bbl/d) 120,000     455,000     575,000     35 %

(a) Does not include any assets of the EPIC, Gray Oak, Wink to Webster, Amarillo Rattler or OMOG joint ventures.

Rattler Midstream LP
Throughput and Volumes
(unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
(throughput)(a) 2020   2019   2020   2019
Crude oil gathering volumes (Bbl/d) 91,090     88,990     93,205     80,594  
Natural gas gathering volumes (MMBtu/d) 119,951     91,455     115,089     78,918  
Produced water gathering and disposal volumes (Bbl/d) 763,475     845,877     825,254     776,215  
Sourced water gathering volumes (Bbl/d) 203,785     384,066     242,710     394,946  

(a) Does not include any volumes of the EPIC, Gray Oak, Wink to Webster, Amarillo Rattler or OMOG joint ventures.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure used by management and external users of its financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful because the measure allows it to more effectively evaluate the Company's operating performance and compare the results of its operations period to period without regard to its financing methods or capital structure.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income before income taxes, interest expense, net of amount capitalized, its proportional impairments and abandonments related to equity method investments, non-cash unit-based compensation expense, depreciation, amortization and accretion on assets and liabilities of Rattler Midstream Operating LLC, its proportional interest of depreciation and interest expense on its equity method investments and other non-cash transactions. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA is net income. Adjusted EBITDA excludes some, but not all, items that affect net income, and these measures may vary from those of other companies. As a result, Adjusted EBITDA as presented below may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

The Company does not provide guidance on the reconciling items between forecasted Net Income and forecasted Adjusted EBITDA due to the uncertainty regarding timing and estimates of these items. Rattler provides a range for the forecasts of Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA to allow for the variability in timing and uncertainty of estimates of reconciling items between forecasted Net Income and forecasted Adjusted EBITDA. Therefore, the Company cannot reconcile forecasted Net Income to forecasted Adjusted EBITDA without unreasonable effort.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for each of the periods indicated:

Rattler Midstream LP
Adjusted EBITDA
(unaudited, in thousands)
               
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA:              
Net income $ 38,796     $ 48,080     $ 105,846     $ 134,115  
Interest expense, net of amount capitalized 5,817     553     10,364     638  
Depreciation, amortization and accretion 10,990     11,736     35,596     31,798  
Depreciation and interest expense related to equity method investments 9,330     1,205     20,340     1,354  
Impairments and abandonments related to equity method investments 676         16,515      
Non-cash unit-based compensation expense 2,216     2,158     6,555     2,989  
Other non-cash transactions 671         3,236      
Provision for income taxes 2,851     3,294     7,754     22,850  
Adjusted EBITDA         71,347     67,026     206,206     193,744  
Less: Adjusted EBITDA prior to the IPO             100,743  
Adjusted EBITDA subsequent to the IPO         71,347     67,026     206,206     93,001  
Less: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interest 50,670     47,694     146,582     66,177  
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Rattler Midstream LP         $ 20,677     $ 19,332     $ 59,624     $ 26,824  

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure equal to net income adjusted for impairments and abandonments related to equity method investments and related income tax adjustments. The Partnership's computation of adjusted net income may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies or to such measure in our credit facility or any of our other contracts.

Rattler Midstream LP
Adjusted Net Income
(unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data)
           
  Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
 		  Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2020
  Pre-Tax Amounts
 		  Pre-Tax Amounts
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income:    
Net income $ 38,796     $ 105,846  
Impairments and abandonments related to equity method investments 676     16,515  
Adjusted income excluding above items 39,472     122,361  
Income tax adjustment for above items (46 )   (1,130 )
Adjusted net income(1)         39,426     121,231  
Less: Adjusted net income attributable to non-controlling interest 30,058     92,504  
Adjusted net income attributable to Rattler Midstream LP         $ 9,368     $ 28,727  
     
Adjusted net income attributable to limited partners per common unit $ 0.20     $ 0.61  

(1) Adjusted net income was equal to net income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Investor Contact:
Adam Lawlis
+1 432.221.7467
IR@rattlermidstream.com
Source: Rattler Midstream LP; Diamondback Energy, Inc.

 


