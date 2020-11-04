Fulcrum Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations During the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition

Screening of healthy volunteers initiated in Phase 1 clinical trial of FTX-6058

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced it will present multiple posters on the company’s IND-supporting preclinical studies with its Embryonic Ectoderm Development (EED) inhibitor, FTX-6058, for hemoglobinopathies such as sickle cell disease and β-thalassemia during the virtual 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, December 5-8, 2020.

“We believe FTX-6058 has the potential to offer a differentiated approach for the treatment of hemoglobinopathies like sickle cell disease and β-thalassemia,” said Owen B. Wallace, Ph.D., Fulcrum’s chief scientific officer. “By demonstrating clinically desirable elevations of fetal hemoglobin up to approximately 30% of total hemoglobin in preclinical studies, these data, and those from our completed IND-enabling studies with FTX-6058, are incredibly exciting. We are pleased to present our preclinical proof-of-concept findings at this important scientific meeting and look forward to our clinical trial of FTX-6058 in healthy volunteers.”

Fulcrum will present three posters describing the potential of FTX-6058 to treat hemoglobinopathies during the following virtual sessions:

Poster Title: In vivo characterization of FTX-6058, a novel small molecule fetal hemoglobin inducer for sickle cell disease

Presenter: Keqiang Xie, Ph.D., Senior Scientist at Fulcrum Therapeutics

Session Name: 113. Hemoglobinopathies, Excluding Thalassemia—New Genetic Approaches to Sickle Cell Disease: Poster I

Date and Time: Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. PT

Poster Title: Induction of fetal hemoglobin by FTX6058, a novel small molecule development candidate

Presenter: Christopher Moxham, Ph.D., Senior Vice President Discovery Research at Fulcrum Therapeutics

Session Name: 802. Chemical Biology and Experimental Therapeutics: Poster I

Date and Time: Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. PT

Poster Title: In vitro characterization of FTX-6058, a novel small molecule fetal hemoglobin inducer for sickle cell disease

Presenter: Billy Stuart, Scientist II, Fulcrum Therapeutics

Session Name: 113. Hemoglobinopathies, Excluding Thalassemia—Basic and Translational Science: Poster III