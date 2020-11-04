Maha Energy Receive Royal Decree for Block 70 and reserve and contingent resource booking for Block 70 Mafraq Field
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Royal Decree for Block 70 in Oman has been granted by His Majesty Haitham bin Tarik Al Said. The Royal Decree signals the beginning of the earlier signed and announced Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement (EPSA) for Block 70 covering an initial exploration period of three years with an optional extension period of another three years. In case of a commercial oil or gas discovery, the EPSA can be transformed into a fifteen-year production license which can be extended for another five years. Consideration for Block 70 is US$ 10 million and is payable within 30 days of the Royal Decree. Block 70 contains the discovered and undeveloped Mafraq heavy oil field. The 13° API oil has been produced from two separate wells using conventional pumps and without the use of steam.
Jonas Lindvall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Maha, comments: “The entry into Oman marks a milestone for the Company’s diversification strategy. The Company is now firmly rooted in three jurisdictions with solid underlying oil assets on which to further grow our business.”
Under the EPSA, Maha acquires commercial rights to produce and sell any hydrocarbons discovered. As such, and in line with extensive work already undertaken on Block 70, the Maha third party reserve auditor Chapman Petroleum Engineering Ltd in Calgary, Canada, has assigned the following reserves and contingent resources to the Mafraq field as of 1 August, 2020:
|Reserves1
|Million bbls
|Contingent Resource2
|Million bbls
|1P
|0.253
|1C
|18.880
|2P
|0.975
|2C
|22.289
|3P
|2.044
|3C
|26.499
About Block 70 and the Mafraq Field
Block 70 is an onshore block that includes the shallow undeveloped Mafraq oil field. The Mafraq oil field was discovered by Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) in 1988 and was further delineated by four wells and 3D seismic in stages until 2010. Two wells were placed on pump production tests, of which one was placed on a 22-day test and produced a stable and cumulative volume of over 15,700 barrels of oil before operations were suspended. The Mafraq oil field is estimated by third parties to contain between 185 – 280 million barrels of original oil in place (OOIP). The productive reservoir is shallow, at approximately 430 m. below ground level.
