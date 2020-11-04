Maha Energy Receive Royal Decree for Block 70 and reserve and contingent resource booking for Block 70 Mafraq Field

Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Royal Decree for Block 70 in Oman has been granted by His Majesty Haitham bin Tarik Al Said. The Royal Decree signals the beginning of the earlier signed and announced Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement (EPSA) for Block 70 covering an initial exploration period of three years with an optional extension period of another three years. In case of a commercial oil or gas discovery, the EPSA can be transformed into a fifteen-year production license which can be extended for another five years. Consideration for Block 70 is US$ 10 million and is payable within 30 days of the Royal Decree. Block 70 contains the discovered and undeveloped Mafraq heavy oil field. The 13° API oil has been produced from two separate wells using conventional pumps and without the use of steam.

Jonas Lindvall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Maha, comments: “The entry into Oman marks a milestone for the Company’s diversification strategy. The Company is now firmly rooted in three jurisdictions with solid underlying oil assets on which to further grow our business.”