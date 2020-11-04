 

Celyad Oncology to Present Updates from Allogeneic and Autologous CAR T Programs at 62nd ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition

  • Three accepted abstracts will be presented virtually in a pre-recorded poster session

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celyad Oncology SA (Euronext & Nasdaq: CYAD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer, today announced that three abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, which will be held virtually from December 5-8, 2020. The presentations will focus on the company’s anti-BCMA allogeneic CAR T candidate, CYAD-211, and autologous NKG2D receptor-based CAR T candidates CYAD-01 and CYAD-02. In addition, the abstracts will be published online in the November supplemental issue of peer-reviewed journal Blood.

ASH 2020 Presentation Details:
The following abstracts published today are now available on the ASH conference website. Following their presentation at the meeting, the posters will be available in the Scientific Publications section of Celyad Oncology’s website.

Publication #1428: Clinical Development of a Non-Gene-Edited Allogeneic BCMA-Targeting CAR T-cell Product in Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma
Session Name: 703. Adoptive Immunotherapy: Poster I
Date: Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT
   
Publication #993: Results from the Phase I Clinical Studies Evaluating CYAD-01, a first-generation NKG2D CAR T-cell Product in Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Myelodysplastic Syndrome Patients
Session Name: 613. Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Clinical Studies: Poster I
Date: Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT
   
Publication #990: First Results from the Dose Escalation Segment of the Phase I Clinical Study Evaluating CYAD-02, an Optimized Non Gene-Edited Engineered NKG2D CAR T-cell Product, in Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Myelodysplastic Syndrome Patients
Session Name: 613. Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Clinical Studies: Poster I
Date: Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT

About CYAD-211

