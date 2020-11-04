Celyad Oncology to Present Updates from Allogeneic and Autologous CAR T Programs at 62nd ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition

Three accepted abstracts will be presented virtually in a pre-recorded poster session



MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celyad Oncology SA (Euronext & Nasdaq: CYAD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer, today announced that three abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, which will be held virtually from December 5-8, 2020. The presentations will focus on the company’s anti-BCMA allogeneic CAR T candidate, CYAD-211, and autologous NKG2D receptor-based CAR T candidates CYAD-01 and CYAD-02. In addition, the abstracts will be published online in the November supplemental issue of peer-reviewed journal Blood.

