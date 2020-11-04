Keros Therapeutics to Present at the Virtual 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition
LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (“Keros”) (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and
commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced that four abstracts will be presented
from the KER-050 and ALK2 hematology programs, including topline data from Keros’ Phase 1 clinical trial of KER-047, at the 62nd American Society of Hematology (“ASH”) Annual Meeting and
Exposition, to be held as a virtual event from December 5-8, 2020.
The following abstracts were posted to the ASH website on November 4, 2020, 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.
“KER-050, a Novel Inhibitor of TGF-β Superfamily Signaling, Induces Red Blood Cell Production by Promoting Multiple Stages of Erythroid Differentiation”
- Publication Number: 2736
- Session Name: 501. Hematopoietic Stem and Progenitor Biology: Poster III
Date: Monday, December 7, 2020
“KER-050, a Modified ActRIIA Ligand Trap, Alleviates Cytopenia Arising from Multiple Etiologies”
- Publication Number: 2582
- Session Name: 101L. Red Cells and Erythropoiesis, structure and function, metabolism, and survival, excluding Iron: Poster III
Date: Monday, December 7, 2020
“Administration of KER-047, a Novel ALK2 Inhibitor, Elicited Robust and Sustained Increases in Serum Iron in Healthy Participants”
- Publication Number: 769
- Session Name: 102. Regulation of Iron Metabolism: Poster I
Date: Saturday, December 5, 2020
“Selective Inhibition of ALK2 Signaling Suppresses Serum Hepcidin and Increases Serum Iron”
- Publication Number: 771
- Session Name: 102. Regulation of Iron Metabolism: Poster I
Date: Saturday, December 5, 2020
About KER-050
Keros’ lead protein therapeutic product candidate, KER-050, is an engineered ligand trap comprised of a modified ligand-binding domain of the Transforming Growth Factor-Beta (“TGF-β”) receptor known as activin receptor type IIA (“ALK2”) that is fused to the portion of the human antibody known as the Fc domain. KER-050 is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with MDS and in patients with myelofibrosis.
