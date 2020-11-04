 

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results and Updates Full Year 2020 Guidance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.11.2020, 22:01  |  30   |   |   
  • Net new business of $737.9 million; representing growth of 10.2%; Net book-to-bill of 1.28 excluding reimbursement revenue
  • Net new business of $986.0 million; Net book-to-bill of 1.35 including reimbursement revenue
  • $796.3 million of total revenue; representing growth of 2.0% at actual foreign exchange rates and 1.3% on a constant currency basis
  • GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.41; GAAP net income of $91.3 million
  • Adjusted net income per diluted share was $1.30; Adjusted net income of $84.1 million
  • Raising full year 2020 revenue guidance to between $3.120 billion and $3.150 billion, GAAP net income per diluted share to between $3.23 and $3.35 and adjusted net income per diluted share to between $4.61 and $4.71

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (“PRA,” "we," "us" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PRAH) today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

"I am very appreciative of the effort and focus of all of our employees despite the difficult health circumstances in the world today. As a result of this commitment, I am very pleased to report revenue and earnings that were significantly better than the guidance we provided in August and an increase to our 2020 guidance. I am also happy to report another quarter of record level gross and net new business awards," said Colin Shannon, PRA's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Although we continue to experience challenges with the pandemic, we believe we will finish 2020 strong and are well-positioned for 2021."

Net new business for our Clinical Research segment for the three months ended September 30, 2020 excluding reimbursement revenue was $737.9 million, representing a net book-to-bill ratio of 1.28 for the period. Net new business for our Clinical Research segment for the three months ended September 30, 2020 including reimbursement revenue was $986.0 million, representing a net book-to-bill of 1.35 for the period. Consistent with the prior quarters, we did not experience any material COVID-19 related cancellations during the third quarter. Net new business, excluding reimbursement revenue, contributed to an ending backlog at  September 30, 2020 of $5.1 billion, an increase of 11.0% year over year and 3.7% sequentially.

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, revenue was $796.3 million, which represents an increase of 2.0%, or $15.6 million, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019 at actual foreign exchange rates. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased $10.3 million, an increase of 1.3% compared to the third quarter of 2019. By segment, the Clinical Research segment generated revenues of $732.1 million, while the Data Solutions segment generated revenues of $64.2 million. The increase in revenue for the quarter was attributable to increased billable hours offset by a decrease in the reimbursable portion of revenue, which was impacted by the continued disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Direct costs, exclusive of depreciation and amortization, were $412.1 million during the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $389.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 at actual foreign exchange rates. On a constant currency basis, direct costs increased $21.4 million compared to the third quarter of 2019. The increase in direct costs continues to be driven by increased labor costs in our Clinical Research segment and increased data costs in our Data Solutions segment. Direct costs were 51.7% of revenue during the third quarter of 2020 compared to 49.9% of revenue during the third quarter of 2019.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $115.4 million during the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $95.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Selling, general and administrative costs were 14.5% of revenue during the third quarter of 2020 compared to 12.2% of revenue during the third quarter of 2019.

GAAP net income was $91.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, or $1.41 per share on a diluted basis, compared to GAAP net income of $83.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, or $1.25 per share on a diluted basis.

EBITDA was $148.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, representing an increase of 15.3% compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was $132.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, representing a decrease of 4.0% compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Adjusted net income was $84.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, representing a decrease of 3.6% compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019. Adjusted net income per diluted share was $1.30 for the three months ended September 30, 2020, representing a decrease of 1.5% compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Financial Highlights

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, revenue was $2,309.9 million, which represents an increase of 1.9%, or $43.9 million, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019 at actual foreign exchange rates. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased $48.5 million, representing an increase of 2.1% compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Reported GAAP income from operations was $231.0 million, reported GAAP net income was $145.8 million and reported GAAP net income per diluted share was $2.26 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Adjusted Net Income was $206.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, a decrease of 14.7% compared to the same period in 2019. Adjusted Net Income per diluted share was $3.20 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, down 12.1% compared to the same period in 2019.

Guidance

The full extent of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on our fourth quarter operations continues to remain uncertain. Specifically, the duration of the pandemic, the geographic location of specific outbreaks, and the length and scope of travel restrictions and business closures imposed by the governments of impacted countries could impact our financial results in the fourth quarter of 2020. These uncertainties could impact the assumptions used in the Company’s 2020 guidance if they result in business interruptions, such as the closure of our Phase I clinics, a slowdown in recruitment activities, or limited access to sites worldwide. However, the Company has used its best efforts to estimate the impact of COVID-19 on its business and the resulting impact on financial performance for the remainder of the year.

For full year 2020, the Company expects to achieve total revenues between $3.120 billion and $3.150 billion, GAAP net income per diluted share between $3.23 and $3.35 and adjusted net income per diluted share between $4.61 and $4.71, with an expected effective income tax rate of 23%.

Our actual effective tax rate may differ from our estimate due to, among other things, changes in the geographic allocation of our pre-tax income as well as changes in interpretations, analysis, and additional guidance that may be issued by regulatory agencies.

Our guidance assumes a EURO rate of 1.15 and a GBP rate of 1.30. All other foreign currency exchange rates are as of September 30, 2020.

A reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share and our full year guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures is included in this press release.

Conference Call Details

PRA will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET on November 5, 2020, to discuss the contents of this release and other relevant topics. To participate, please dial (877) 930-8062 within the United States or (253) 336-7647 outside the United States approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start of the call. The conference ID for the call is 6797898. The conference call will also be accessible, live via audio broadcast, on the Investor Relations section of the PRA website at investor.prahs.com. A replay of the conference call will be available online at investor.prahs.com. In addition, an audio replay of the call will be available for one week following the call and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 within the United States or (404) 537-3406 outside the United States. The replay ID is 6797898.

Additional Information

A financial supplement with third quarter 2020 results, which should be read in conjunction with this press release, may be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.prahs.com in a document titled “Q3 2020 Earnings Presentation.”

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA (NASDAQ: PRAH) is a full-service global contract research organization, providing a broad range of product development and data solution services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies around the world. PRA’s integrated services include data management, statistical analysis, clinical trial management, and regulatory and drug development consulting. PRA’s global operations span more than 90 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Africa, Australia and the Middle East, and more than 17,500 employees. Since 2000, PRA has participated in more than 4,000 clinical trials. In addition, PRA has participated in the pivotal or supportive trials that led to U.S. Food and Drug Administration or international regulatory approval of more than 95 products. To learn more about PRA, please visit www.prahs.com.

Internet Posting of Information: The Company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company’s website at www.prahs.com. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Company’s website regularly for important information about the Company.

Contacts: 

Helen O’Donnell
Solebury Trout
Managing Director
203.428.3213
InvestorRelations@prahs.com or
hodonnell@soleburytrout.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect, among other things, the Company’s current expectations and anticipated results of operations, all of which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, market trends or industry results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may constitute forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “should,” “targets,” “will” and the negative thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations due to a number of factors, including that the current COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected and may continue to affect adversely our business and results of operations; most of the Company’s contracts may be terminated on short notice and that the Company may be unable to maintain large customer contracts or to enter into new contracts; the Company may underprice contracts, overrun its cost estimates, or fail to receive approval for, or experience delays in, documenting change orders; the historical indications of the relationship of backlog to revenues may not be indicative of their future relationship; the Company may be unable to attract suitable investigators and patients for its clinical trials; the Company could be subject to employment liability with its embedded and functional outsourcing solutions as it places employees at the physical workplaces of its clients; the Company may lose key personnel or be unable to recruit and retain experienced personnel; the Company may be unable to maintain information systems or effectively update them; a failure or breach of the Company’s IT systems could result in customer information being compromised or otherwise significantly disrupt the Company’s business operations; client or therapeutic concentration or competition among clients could harm the Company’s business; if the Company does not keep pace with rapid technological changes, its services may become less competitive or obsolete; the Company may be unable to successfully identify, acquire and integrate businesses, services and technologies or to manage joint ventures; the Company’s business is subject to economic, political and other risks associated with international operations, including foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; the Company may be exposed to liabilities under anti-corruption laws due to the global nature of its business; the Company’s failure to perform services in accordance with contractual requirements, certain laws and regulatory standards, and ethical considerations may subject it to significant costs or liability, damage its reputation and cause it to lose existing business or not receive new business; the Company’s services are related to treatment of human patients, and it could face liability if a patient is harmed; the Company’s relationships with existing or potential clients who are in competition with each other may adversely impact the degree to which other clients or potential clients use its services; the Company may be unable to compete effectively with other players in the biopharmaceutical services industry; changes in accounting standards may adversely affect the Company’s financial statements; the Company’s effective income tax rate may fluctuate which may adversely affect its operations, earnings, and earnings per share; the Company may not realize the full value of its goodwill and intangible assets, and may be unable to use net operating loss carry-forwards; the Company’s suppliers may increase its costs to obtain, restrict its use of or refuse to license its data, or the Company may otherwise be unable to continue to obtain products, services and licenses from third parties; the Company may be unable to protect its intellectual property; patent and other intellectual property litigation could be time-consuming and costly; biopharmaceutical industry outsourcing trends could change and adversely affect the Company’s operations and growth rate; government regulators or customers may limit the scope of prescriptions or withdraw products from the market; the U.S. and international healthcare industry is subject to political, economic and/or regulatory influences and changes, such as healthcare reform; current and proposed laws and regulations regarding the protection of personal data could result in increased risks of liability or increased cost or could limit the Company’s service offerings; the Company has substantial indebtedness, some of which have interest rates pricing using a spread over LIBOR, and may incur additional indebtedness in the future, which could adversely affect the Company’s financial condition; circumstances beyond the Company’s control could cause industry-wide reduction in demand for its services; and other factors that are set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 21, 2020. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any such statement after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share, each of which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). Management believes that these measures provide useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding our operating results as they exclude certain items whose fluctuation from period- to- period do not necessarily correspond to changes in the operating results of our business. As a result, management and our board of directors regularly use EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as a tool in evaluating our operating and financial performance and in establishing discretionary annual bonuses. Adjusted EBITDA is also the basis for covenant compliance EBITDA, which is used in certain covenants in the credit agreement governing our senior secured credit facilities. In addition, management believes that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (including adjusted net income per share on a diluted basis) facilitate comparisons of our operating results with those of other companies by backing out of GAAP net income items relating to variations in capital structures (affecting interest expense), taxation, and the age and book depreciation of facilities and equipment (affecting relative depreciation expense), which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to operating performance. We believe that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (including adjusted net income per share on a diluted basis) are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of issuers, many of which also present EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (including adjusted net income per share on a diluted basis) when reporting their results in an effort to facilitate an understanding of their operating results.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider these measures in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Additionally, because not all companies use identical calculations, these presentations of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (including adjusted net income per share on a diluted basis) may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

EBITDA represents net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (including adjusted net income per share on a diluted basis) represent EBITDA and net income (including diluted net income per share), respectively, adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense, loss (gain) on disposal of fixed assets, loss on modification or extinguishment of debt, foreign currency losses (gains), other non-operating expense (income), equity in (gains) losses of unconsolidated joint ventures, transaction-related costs, acquisition-related costs, severance costs and restructuring charges, prior year foreign research and development credits, lease termination expense,  non-cash rent adjustment, adjustment to reflect amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest and other charges. Adjusted net income is also adjusted to exclude amortization of intangible assets, amortization of terminated interest rate swaps, and amortization of deferred financing costs. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income or other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities as measures of our liquidity. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider such measures either in isolation or as substitutes for analyzing our results as reported under GAAP.

Some of these limitations are:

  • EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;
  • EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt;
  • EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our tax expense or the cash requirements to pay our taxes;
  • EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect historical capital expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and
  • other companies in our industry may calculate EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Because of these limitations, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as discretionary cash available to us to reinvest in the growth of our business or as a measure of cash that will be available to us to meet our obligations.

Constant Currency

Constant currency comparisons are based on translating local currency amounts in the current year period at actual foreign exchange rates for the prior year. The Company routinely evaluates its financial performance on a constant currency basis in order to facilitate period-to-period comparisons without regard to the impact of changing foreign currency exchange rates.

PRA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
 (in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Revenue $ 796,307     $ 780,691     $ 2,309,907     $ 2,266,022  
Operating expenses:              
Direct costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense) 412,076     389,304     1,211,278     1,153,441  
Reimbursable expenses 156,389     169,965     481,497     471,682  
Selling, general and administrative expenses 115,409     95,542     332,346     291,439  
Transaction-related costs (45,074 )   572     (44,465 )   572  
Depreciation and amortization expense 33,315     29,264     98,078     85,462  
Loss on disposal of fixed assets, net 32     256     207     900  
Income from operations 124,160     95,788     230,966     262,526  
Interest expense, net (10,721 )   (12,974 )   (36,102 )   (37,834 )
Loss on modification or extinguishment of debt     (1,855 )       (1,855 )
Foreign currency (losses) gains, net (9,128 )   5,408     (12,036 )   1,864  
Other (expense) income, net (1 )   15     (1 )   (66 )
Income before income taxes 104,310     86,382     182,827     224,635  
Provision for income taxes 13,058     3,375     37,041     56,317  
Net income 91,252     83,007     145,786     168,318  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest             (99 )
Net income attributable to PRA Health Sciences, Inc. $ 91,252     $ 83,007     $ 145,786     $ 168,219  
Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:              
Basic $ 1.44     $ 1.28     $ 2.31     $ 2.58  
Diluted $ 1.41     $ 1.25     $ 2.26     $ 2.53  
Weighted average common shares outstanding:              
Basic 63,447     64,771     63,184     65,096  
Diluted 64,874     66,213     64,558     66,607  
                       

PRA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share amounts)
(unaudited)

  September 30,   December 31,
  2020   2019
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 336,228     $ 236,232  
Restricted cash     38  
Accounts receivable and unbilled services, net of allowance for credit losses of $3,236 at September 30, 2020 708,810     658,517  
Other current assets 89,261     90,780  
Total current assets 1,134,299     985,567  
Fixed assets, net 191,798     180,716  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 178,514     186,343  
Goodwill 1,672,409     1,502,756  
Intangible assets, net 613,023     638,577  
Other assets 49,171     50,471  
Total assets $ 3,839,214     $ 3,544,430  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Current portion of borrowings under credit facilities $     $ 88,800  
Current portion of long-term debt 25,000     25,000  
Accounts payable 31,873     55,293  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 324,082     304,799  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities 38,627     37,603  
Advanced billings 580,158     505,714  
Total current liabilities 999,740     1,017,209  
Long-term debt, net 1,255,969     1,140,178  
Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities 161,309     172,370  
Deferred tax liabilities 47,794     78,511  
Other long-term liabilities 49,136     46,171  
Total liabilities 2,513,948     2,454,439  
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders' equity:      
Preferred stock (100,000,000 authorized shares; $0.01 par value)      
Issued and outstanding -- none      
Common stock (1,000,000,000 authorized shares; $0.01 par value)      
Issued and outstanding -- 64,100,349 and 63,491,550 at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 641     635  
Additional paid-in capital 1,089,115     1,006,182  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (153,558 )   (160,108 )
Retained earnings 389,068     243,282  
Total stockholders' equity 1,325,266     1,089,991  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,839,214     $ 3,544,430  
               

PRA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

  Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2020   2019
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income $ 145,786     $ 168,318  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization expense 98,078     85,462  
Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,266     1,364  
Amortization of terminated interest rate swaps 4,559     4,960  
Stock-based compensation expense 50,613     30,407  
Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration (44,500 )    
Unrealized foreign currency losses (gains), net 17,413     (7,773 )
Deferred income tax benefit (32,067 )   (25,408 )
Other reconciling items 8,221     792  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquired assets and assumed liabilities:      
Accounts receivable, unbilled services and advanced billings 20,890     (104,589 )
Other operating assets and liabilities (3,156 )   (4,289 )
Payment of acquisition-related contingent consideration     (83,249 )
Net cash provided by operating activities 267,103     65,995  
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Purchase of fixed assets (54,024 )   (61,210 )
(Cash paid) proceeds received for interest on interest rate swap, net (6,414 )   1,076  
Distributions from unconsolidated joint ventures     418  
Proceeds from the sale of fixed assets 29     26  
Acquisition of Care Innovations, Inc., net of cash acquired (158,824 )    
Net cash used in investing activities (219,233 )   (59,690 )
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Repurchase and retirement of common stock     (300,000 )
Borrowings on accounts receivable financing agreement     30,000  
Borrowings on line of credit 100,000     40,000  
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt     300,000  
Repayments of line of credit (55,000 )   (40,000 )
Repayments of long-term debt (18,750 )   (25,000 )
Acquisition of noncontrolling interest     (4,138 )
Proceeds from stock issued under employee stock purchase plan and stock option exercises 29,741     30,180  
Payments for debt issuance costs (470 )    
Net cash provided by financing activities 55,521     31,042  
Effects of foreign exchange changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (3,433 )   (266 )
Change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 99,958     37,081  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 236,270     144,709  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 336,228     $ 181,790  
               

PRA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Net income attributable to PRA Health Sciences, Inc. $ 91,252     $ 83,007     $ 145,786     $ 168,219  
Depreciation and amortization expense 33,315     29,264     98,078     85,462  
Interest expense, net 10,721     12,974     36,102     37,834  
Provision for income taxes 13,058     3,375     37,041     56,317  
EBITDA 148,346     128,620     317,007     347,832  
Stock-based compensation expense (a) 19,343     11,244     50,613     30,407  
Loss on disposal of fixed assets, net (b) 32     256     207     900  
Foreign currency losses (gains), net (c) 9,128     (5,408 )   12,036     (1,864 )
Other non-operating expense (income), net (d) 1     (15 )   1     66  
Transaction-related costs (e) (45,074 )   572     (44,465 )   572  
Acquisition-related costs (f) 332     654     1,577     4,334  
Lease termination expense (g)             (266 )
Non-cash rent adjustment (h) (650 )   16     (70 )   322  
Loss on modification or extinguishment of debt (j)     1,855         1,855  
Other charges (i) 891         2,641      
Non-operating income attributable to noncontrolling interest             190  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 132,349     $ 137,794     $ 339,547     $ 384,348  
               
Net income attributable to PRA Health Sciences, Inc. $ 91,252     $ 83,007     $ 145,786     $ 168,219  
Provision for income taxes 13,058     3,375     37,041     56,317  
Amortization of intangible assets 19,032     17,090     57,190     51,433  
Amortization of deferred financing costs 424     462     1,266     1,364  
Amortization of terminated interest rate swaps 1,432     1,671     4,559     4,960  
Stock-based compensation expense (a) 19,343     11,244     50,613     30,407  
Loss on disposal of fixed assets, net (b) 32     256     207     900  
Foreign currency losses (gains), net (c) 9,128     (5,408 )   12,036     (1,864 )
Other non-operating expense (income), net (d) 1     (15 )   1     66  
Transaction-related costs (e) (45,074 )   572     (44,465 )   572  
Acquisition-related costs (f) 332     654     1,577     4,334  
Lease termination expense (g)             (266 )
Non-cash rent adjustment (h) (650 )   16     (70 )   322  
Loss on modification or extinguishment of debt (j)     1,855         1,855  
Other charges (i) 891         2,641      
Non-operating income attributable to noncontrolling interest             190  
Adjusted pre-tax income 109,201     114,779     268,382     318,809  
Adjusted tax expense (j) (25,116 )   (27,546 )   (61,729 )   (76,515 )
Adjusted net income $ 84,085     $ 87,233     $ 206,653     $ 242,294  
               
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 64,874     66,213     64,558     66,607  
               
Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 1.30     $ 1.32     $ 3.20     $ 3.64  
                               

PRA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE
(in millions, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

  FY 2020    
  Low   High        
Total Revenue $ 3,120.0     $ 3,150.0          
               
               
  FY 2020
  Adjusted Net Income   Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
  Low   High   Low   High
               
Net income and net income per diluted share $ 209.0     $ 217.0     $ 3.23     $ 3.35  
Adjustments:              
Provision for income taxes 56.0     58.0     0.86     0.90  
Amortization of intangible assets 76.0     76.0     1.17     1.17  
Amortization of deferred financing costs 2.0     2.0     0.03     0.03  
Amortization of terminated interest rate swaps 4.0     4.0     0.06     0.06  
Stock-based compensation expense (a) 69.0     69.0     1.07     1.07  
Foreign currency losses, net (c) 12.0     12.0     0.19     0.19  
Transaction-related costs (e) (45.0 )   (45.0 )   (0.70 )   (0.70 )
Acquisition-related costs (f) 2.0     2.0     0.03     0.03  
Other charges (i) 3.0     3.0     0.05     0.05  
Adjusted pre-tax income 388.0     398.0     5.99     6.15  
Adjusted tax expense (j) (89.0 )   (93.0 )   (1.38 )   (1.44 )
Adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share $ 299.0     $ 305.0     $ 4.61     $ 4.71  
                               

(a) Stock-based compensation expense represents the amount of recurring non-cash expense related to the Company’s equity compensation programs.
(b) Loss on disposal of fixed assets represents the costs incurred in connection with the sale or disposition of fixed assets, primarily IT equipment and furniture and fixtures. We exclude these losses from adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income because they result from investing decisions rather than from decisions made related to our ongoing operations.
(c) Foreign currency gains (losses), net primarily relates to gains or losses that arise in connection with the revaluation of short-term inter-company balances between our domestic and international subsidiaries. In addition, this amount includes gains or losses from foreign currency transactions, such as those resulting from the settlement of third-party accounts receivable and payables denominated in a currency other than the local currency of the entity making the payment. We exclude these gains and losses from adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income because they result from financing decisions rather than from decisions made related to our ongoing operations and because fluctuations from period- to- period do not necessarily correspond to changes in our operating results.
(d) Other non-operating expense, net represents income and expense that are non-operating and whose fluctuations from period- to- period do not necessarily correspond to changes in our operating results.
(e) Transaction-related costs include fees associated with costs associated with acquisition related earn-out liabilities, our secondary offerings, stock-based compensation expense related to the transfer restrictions on vested options, the amendment to our accounts receivable financing agreement, and expenses associated with our acquisitions.
(f) Acquisition-related costs primarily consist of professional fees, rebranding costs, the elimination of redundant facilities and any other costs incurred directly related to the integration of these acquisitions.
(g) Lease termination expense represents charges incurred in connection with the termination of leases at locations that are no longer being used by the Company.
(h) We have escalating leases that require the amortization of rent expense on a straight-line basis over the life of the lease. The non-cash rent adjustment represents the difference between rent expense recorded in the consolidated statement of operations and the amount of cash actually paid.
(i) Represents charges incurred that are not considered part of our core operating results.
(j) Represents the tax effect of adjusted pre-tax income at our estimated effective tax rate.


PRA Health Sciences Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results and Updates Full Year 2020 Guidance Net new business of $737.9 million; representing growth of 10.2%; Net book-to-bill of 1.28 excluding reimbursement revenueNet new business of $986.0 million; Net book-to-bill of 1.35 including reimbursement revenue$796.3 million of total revenue; …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
RedHill Biopharma Receives U.S. Patent Allowance Covering Opaganib and RHB-107 Combination
Cameco reports third quarter results – well positioned with strengthened balance sheet, supported ...
Generex Announces the Signing of a Framework Agreement with The China CDC, Beijing Guoxin Haixiang ...
Bombardier launches new EBI Sense digital service for predictive maintenance for rail signalling
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Operational Update - Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2
Cassava Sciences Announces Additional Clinical Data from a Phase 2b Study of Sumifilam in ...
AMSECO signs LOI to acquire LithiumBank Resources
Allarity Therapeutics Hires New Chief Financial Officer
IMPACT FROM COVID-19 PANDEMIC CONTINUES. OUTLOOK CONFIRMED.
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
PRA Health Sciences to Report Third Quarter 2020 Earnings
07.10.20
PRA Health Sciences von BARDA als Mitglied des exklusiven Clinical Studies Network ausgewählt
06.10.20
PRA Health Sciences selected by BARDA to be a member of its exclusive Clinical Studies Network