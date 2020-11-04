Intellicheck Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

CEO Bryan Lewis noted that the quarter featured continued growth in expanded client usage of the Company’s technology solutions, new client onboarding and the successful “go live” of some significant clients despite the COVID 19 pandemic.

Intellicheck, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDN), an industry leader in identification authentication solutions, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Total revenue for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 grew 40% to $2,699,000 versus $1,930,000 in the prior year comparable period. SaaS revenue for the third quarter grew 57% and totaled $2,451,000 versus $1,564,000 in the prior year comparable period and grew 47% sequentially over the second quarter of 2020.

Lewis said he remains cautiously optimistic even as the pandemic continues to have nationwide repercussions, “The proven effectiveness of our multi-point identification authentication system, which does not require additional hardware, is a competitive advantage that we share with our clients who can quickly and without friction make better-informed decisions that will have a direct impact on their bottom line.”

Lewis concluded, “As online shopping continues with unprecedented growth, we believe that we are in an excellent position to be a dominating force in the person-not-present space much as we are in the on-premises or person-present space because the first step is the most important –authentication. You must be certain the ID is authentic. It is our belief – and our clients tell us – no competitor can provide the certainty that we do.”

Gross profit as a percentage of revenues was 89.1% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 versus 86.6% in the prior year comparable period. The increase in gross margin was driven by the sales mix.

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $32,000 or $0.00 per diluted share versus a net loss of ($568,000) or ($0.04) per diluted share for the comparable prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense and certain non-recurring charges) was $169,000 for the third quarter of 2020 as compared to a loss of ($457,000) in the prior year comparable period. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) is provided elsewhere in this release.

Cash at September 30, 2020 totaled $12.8 million and stockholders’ equity totaled $20.8 million at the end of the period.

The financial results reported today do not take into account any adjustments that may be required in connection with the completion of the Company’s review process and should be considered preliminary until Intellicheck files its Form 10-Q for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold an earnings conference call today, November 4, at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT to discuss operating results. To listen to the earnings conference call, please dial 877-407-8037. For callers outside the U.S., please dial 201-689-8037.

A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after completion of the live event. To listen to the replay, please dial 877-660-6853 and use conference identification number 13711158. For callers outside the U.S., please dial 201-612-7415 and use conference identification number 13711158. The replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the live event and will remain available until November 18, 2020.

INTELLICHECK, INC. BALANCE SHEETS ASSETS September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 12,812,322 $ 3,350,853 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $18,750 and $42,055 at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 1,739,122 1,674,894 Other current assets 525,215 354,349 Total current assets 15,076,659 5,380,096 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net 156,508 181,731 GOODWILL 8,101,661 8,101,661 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 508,836 174,237 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSET 61,859 151,668 OTHER ASSETS - 7,778 Total assets $ 23,905,523 $ 13,997,171 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 117,483 $ 95,388 Accrued expenses 1,666,504 1,408,086 Note payable, current portion 44,467 - Operating lease liability, current portion 64,835 125,851 Deferred revenue, current portion 446,411 572,391 Total current liabilities 2,339,700 2,201,716 OTHER LIABILITIES: Deferred revenue, long-term portion 10,522 13,322 Note payable, long-term portion 761,633 - Operating lease liability, long-term portion - 32,620 Total liabilities 3,111,855 2,247,658 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock - $.001 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 18,390,229 and 16,041,650 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 18,390 16,042 Additional paid-in capital 138,411,649 128,668,583 Accumulated deficit (117,636,371) (116,935,112) Total stockholders' equity 20,793,668 11,749,513 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 23,905,523 $ 13,997,171

INTELLICHECK, INC. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUES $ 2,698,975 $ 1,930,201 $ 7,656,442 $ 4,767,186 COST OF REVENUES (293,699) (259,053) (1,196,528) (670,338) Gross profit 2,405,276 1,671,148 6,459,914 4,096,848 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling, general and administrative 1,472,094 1,267,425 4,341,985 4,140,503 Research and development 907,763 984,247 2,837,374 2,675,621 Total operating expenses 2,379,857 2,251,672 7,179,359 6,816,124 Income (loss) from operations 25,419 (580,524) (719,445) (2,719,276) OTHER INCOME Interest and other income 6,993 12,294 18,186 64,378 Net income (loss) $ 32,412 $ (568,230) $ (701,259) $ (2,654,898) PER SHARE INFORMATION Income (Loss) per common share - Basic $ 0.00 $ (0.04) $ (0.04) $ (0.17) Diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.04) $ (0.04) $ (0.17) Weighted average common shares used in computing per share amounts - Basic 18,336,107 15,864,004 16,960,770 15,749,312 Diluted 18,764,994 15,864,004 16,960,770 15,749,312

INTELLICHECK, INC. STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (Unaudited) Three months ended September 30, 2020 Additional Total Common Stock Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders’ Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity BALANCE, June 30, 2020 18,028,282 $ 18,028 $ 139,715,197 $ (117,668,783) $ 22,064,442 Stock-based compensation expense - - 97,157 - 97,157 Exercise of stock options, net of cashless exercise of 82,161 shares 527,214 527 28,823 - 29,350 Exercise of warrants 750 1 1,649 - 1,650 Issuance of shares for restricted stock grants 7,284 7 (7) - - Settlement of executive bonuses with issuance of restricted stock units 5,531 6 31,245 - 31,251 Shares forfeited in exchange for withholding taxes (178,832) (179) (1,462,415) - (1,462,594) Net income - - - 32,412 32,412 BALANCE, September 30, 2020 18,390,229 $ 18,390 $ 138,411,649 $ (117,636,371) $ 20,793,668 Three months ended September 30, 2019 Additional Total Common Stock Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders’ Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity BALANCE, June 30, 2019 15,791,629 $ 15,792 $ 128,000,628 $ (116,473,069) $ 11,543,351 Stock-based compensation expense - - 71,043 - 71,043 Exercise of warrants 85,714 86 188,485 - 188,571 Issuance of shares for restricted stock grants 3,799 3 (3) - - Net loss - - - (568,230) (568,230) BALANCE, September 30, 2019 15,881,142 $ 15,881 $ 128,260,153 $ (117,041,299) $ 11,234,735

INTELLICHECK, INC. STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (Unaudited) Nine months ended September 30, 2020 Additional Total Common Stock Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders’ Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity BALANCE, January 1, 2020 16,041,650 $ 16,042 $ 128,668,583 $ (116,935,112) $ 11,749,513 Stock-based compensation expense - - 286,909 - 286,909 Issuance of common stock, net of costs 1,769,230 1,769 10,567,698 - 10,569,467 Exercise of stock options, net of cashless exercise of 93,570 shares 674,171 674 167,934 - 168,608 Exercise of warrants 50,750 51 111,599 - 111,650 Issuance of shares for restricted stock grants 20,279 20 (20) - - Settlement of executive bonuses with issuance of restricted stock units 14,993 15 84,696 - 84,711 Shares forfeited in exchange for withholding taxes (180,844) (181) (1,475,750) - (1,475,931) Net loss - - - (701,259) (701,259) BALANCE, September 30, 2020 18,390,229 $ 18,390 $ 138,411,649 $ (117,636,371) $ 20,793,668 Nine months ended September 30, 2019 Additional Total Common Stock Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders’ Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity BALANCE, January 1, 2019 15,638,765 $ 15,639 $ 127,290,467 $ (114,386,401) $ 12,919,705 Stock-based compensation expense - - 513,824 - 513,824 Exercise of stock options, net of cashless exercise of 21,864 shares 58,008 58 63,192 - 63,250 Exercise of warrants 178,570 179 392,675 - 392,854 Issuance of shares for restricted stock grants 5,799 5 (5) - - Net loss - - - (2,654,898) (2,654,898) BALANCE, September 30, 2019 15,881,142 $ 15,881 $ 128,260,153 $ (117,041,299) $ 11,234,735

INTELLICHECK, INC. STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (701,259) $ (2,654,898) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 127,143 176,034 Stock-based compensation expense 286,909 513,824 Provision for doubtful accounts - 23,305 Changes in assets and liabilities: (Increase) in accounts receivable (64,228) (424,338) (Increase) in other current assets (192,103) (181,406) Decrease in other assets - 1,964 Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses 361,395 490,696 (Decrease) in deferred revenue (128,779) (34,868) Net cash used in operating activities (310,922) (2,089,687) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of software license (400,000) - Capital expenditures (36,520) (16,539) Collection of note receivable 29,017 31,432 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (407,503) 14,893 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 10,569,467 - Loan proceeds on unsecured promissory note 806,100 - Net proceeds from issuance of common stock from exercise of stock options 168,608 63,250 Proceeds from issuance of common stock from exercise of warrants 111,650 392,854 Withholding taxes paid on exercise of stock options and vesting of restricted stock units (1,475,931) - Net cash provided by financing activities 10,179,894 456,104 Net increase (decrease) in cash 9,461,469 (1,618,690) CASH, beginning of period 3,350,853 4,376,017 CASH, end of period $ 12,812,322 $ 2,757,327 Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities: Settlement of executive bonuses with restricted stock units $ 84,710 $ -

Adjusted EBITDA

We use Adjusted EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial performance measurement. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adding back to net income (loss), interest and other income, income taxes, impairments of long-lived assets and goodwill, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDA is provided to investors to supplement the results of operations reported in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our financial results with other companies that also use Adjusted EBITDA in their communications to investors. By excluding non-cash charges such as impairments of long-lived assets and goodwill, amortization, depreciation and stock-based compensation, as well as non-operating charges for interest and income taxes, investors can evaluate our operations and can compare the results on a more consistent basis to the results of other companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is one of the primary measures management uses to monitor and evaluate financial and operating results.

We consider Adjusted EBITDA to be an important indicator of our operational strength and performance of our business and a useful measure of our historical operating trends. However, there are significant limitations to the use of Adjusted EBITDA since it excludes interest and other income, impairments of long-lived assets and goodwill, stock-based compensation expense, all of which impact our profitability, as well as depreciation and amortization related to the use of long-term assets which benefit multiple periods. We believe that these limitations are compensated by providing Adjusted EBITDA only with GAAP net income (loss) and clearly identifying the difference between the two measures. Consequently, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA as defined by us may not be comparable with similarly named measures provided by other entities.

A reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA follows:

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 32,412 $ (568,230) $ (701,259) $ (2,654,898) Reconciling items: Interest and other income (6,993) (12,294) (18,186) (64,378) Depreciation and amortization 46,387 52,542 127,143 176,034 Stock-based compensation expense 97,157 71,043 286,909 513,824 Adjusted EBITDA $ 168,963 $ (456,939) $ (305,393) $ (2,029,418)

About Intellicheck Nasdaq: IDN

Intellicheck (Nasdaq: IDN) is a trusted industry leader in technology solutions that stop identity theft and fraud with real-time identification authentication and age verification. We make it possible for our clients to increase revenues, improve customer service, and increase operational efficiencies. The company is focused on partnering with banks, credit card issuers and retailers to prevent fraud. Intellicheck also serves law enforcement agencies, national defense clients and diverse state and federal government agencies. For more information on Intellicheck, visit http://www.intellicheck.com/ and follow Intellicheck on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release about Intellicheck’s future expectations, including: the advantages of our products, future demand for Intellicheck’s existing and future products, whether revenue and other financial metrics will improve in future periods, whether Intellicheck will be able to execute its turn-around plan or whether successful execution of the plan will result in increased revenues, whether sales of our products will continue at historic levels or increase, whether brand value and market awareness will grow, whether the Company can leverage existing partnerships or enter into new ones, whether there will be any impact on sales and revenues due to an epidemic, pandemic or other public health issue and all other statements in this release, other than historical facts, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). These statements, which express management’s current views concerning future events, trends, contingencies or results, appear at various places in this release and use words like “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “sense”, “strategy,” “target” and similar terms, and future or conditional tense verbs like “could,” “may,” “might,” “should,” “will” and “would” are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the PSLRA. This statement is included for the express purpose of availing Intellicheck, Inc. of the protections of the safe harbor provisions of the PSLRA. It is important to note that actual results and ultimate corporate actions could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements based on such factors as: market acceptance of our products and the presently anticipated growth in the commercial adoption of our products and services; our ability to successfully transition pilot programs into formal commercial scale programs; continued adoption of our SaaS product offerings; changing levels of demand for our current and future products; our ability to reduce or maintain expenses while increasing sales; our ability to successfully expand the sales of our products and services into new areas including health care and auto dealerships; customer results achieved using our products in both the short and long term; success of future research and development activities; uncertainties around the duration and severity of the COVID-19 outbreak and its ultimate impact on our business and results of operations; our ability to successfully market and sell our products, any delays or difficulties in our supply chain coupled with the typically long sales and implementation cycle for our products; our ability to enforce our intellectual property rights; changes in laws and regulations applicable to the our products; our continued ability to access government-provided data; the risks inherent in doing business with the government including audits and contract cancellations; liability resulting from any security breaches or product failure, together with other risks detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information.

